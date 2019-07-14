I think he was just saying what he thought

Trump publicly defending Pelosi is the easily the most savage thing he’s ever done to anyone. She’s struggling to maintain control of her party and she’ll be forced to reject his “gesture of goodwill” or her rabid base will become even more convinced she’s a sellout. Genius. – Jesse Kelly
Liberty Quote
The case for individual freedom rests largely on the recognition of the inevitable and universal ignorance of all of us concerning a great many of the factors on which the achievements of our ends and welfare depend.— Friedrich von Hayek
He was saying the obvious, advising the younger woman to show respect. Nothing more complicated than that.