I think he was just saying what he thought

Posted on 10:14 am, July 14, 2019 by Steve Kates

Trump publicly defending Pelosi is the easily the most savage thing he’s ever done to anyone. She’s struggling to maintain control of her party and she’ll be forced to reject his “gesture of goodwill” or her rabid base will become even more convinced she’s a sellout. Genius.Jesse Kelly

2 Responses to I think he was just saying what he thought

  2. candy
    #3106868, posted on July 14, 2019 at 10:29 am

    He was saying the obvious, advising the younger woman to show respect. Nothing more complicated than that.

