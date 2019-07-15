Bob Brown – Road to Damascus or Not in My Backyard?

After spending his life telling us that (1) climate change is the number one world problem and (2) renewables (including wind and solar) are critical to addressing climate change, St. Bob Brown is now saying a wind power project in northern Tasmania is ‘the new Franklin Dam’ and must be opposed.
Has Brown recanted his previous advocacy of wind by suggesting that it should be subject to a cost-benefit analysis? (Previously he said that wind power should be introduced at any cost to address climate change). This would represent a major shift to a rational approach to wind power, recognising that it has both benefits and costs and often the latter outweighs the former.
Or is it simply that Brown wants wind everywhere else except Tasmania? The NIMBY trick practiced by the spivs promoting wind power who live in the leafy suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne but who would never accept wind turbines near their own homes.
If Brown really believes that wind power is critical to addressing climate change, he should welcome wind turbines in his own backyard, just as I would welcome a nuclear power station in my backyard.
What is the punishment for heresy in the climate cult?
That’s part of it – the blight on the landscape, out of scale development, etc..
He also questions the economic benefits to Tasmania if the profits go overseas.
And then there are the birds that will be shredded.
During the actual ‘Franklin dam’ issue Bob believed that a lignite power plant made much more sense.
Lefty hypocritical grub.
Bob Brown is just your typical Greenie. A weapons grade Hypocrite.
Him and his ilk all use the benefits of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas that is provided in their comfortable 21st century lives, but not in their backyard. I note Brown is now citing the lack of profit in this proposal that would flow to Tasmania.
This was never a consideration in the previous energy proposals mooted for Tassie such as the Franklin Dam. He is also saying that bird kill is an issue with this proposal. What about the other hundreds of thousands of bird kill machines all around the world.
This hippie that never grew up should be ignored. And just for the record, HE IS NOT A TASMANIAN, and hated by most real Tasmanians apart from those that gather in that enclave around Hobart that is ruled by that other NON TASMANIAN, Andrew Wilkie. Sad to say, that other Green hypocrite Christine Milne iis Tasmanian born.
Christine Milne assured Western Australian wheat farmers that she knew all the issues confronting agriculture – she had been raised on a dairy farm in Tasmania.
Strange that such a concern is never raised by the Greens when they demand they are built as much as possible, elsewhere.
The same NIMBY mentality thrives where I live in South Gippsland. Fight against coal (Hazelwood) and coal seam gas and then fight against windmills (Delburn) that supposedly will replace Hazelwood.
In terms of actual economic benefit, we should note that the original Basslink has yet to return any profit to Tasmanians (via the state government) – despite the many promises that it would and in fact has only increased power prices to ordinary Tasmanians.
We are now being almost constantly told a second Basslink would drive even more ‘profit’ to our state government.
Don’t believe them – Don’t trust them!
Wonder how the ABC will play this one. Only kidding, don’t give a shit.
So far, Frank, the ABC response has been total silence. What a surprise!
Like the silence over Gore Vidal’s private life, Jon Stephens, Dorothy Hewitt, Richard Neville, etc etc.
You express it far better than I could have, succinctly and accurately.