Q&A Forum: July 15, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 15, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 15, 2019

  1. Muddy
    #3108203, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Muddy pegs something at Number 16.
    Muchos grassyarse.

  2. Muddy
    #3108204, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Would someone please search for – I refuse to use the ‘G’ word – the phrase ‘Queer and Atrophied’ on the net thingy and tell me what comes up? Thanks.

  3. custard
    #3108205, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Can I have 54 please Carpe?

    Evening everyone.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #3108207, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Miuddy 16

  5. Vic in Prossy
    #3108210, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    May I have 31 please, Carpe?

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3108212, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    22, if you please, Carpe.

  7. Cpt Seahawks
    #3108213, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    50 please Carpe.

  8. Mark A
    #3108214, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    don’t forget my 32 thanks Carpe

  9. Beertruk
    #3108215, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Lineup for tonight’s shite fight at their GreensALPBC Collective:
    Linda Burney,
    Rebekha Sharkie MP,
    Jim Molan,
    Sami Shah, and
    Toby Ralph.

  10. Muddy
    #3108216, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    I’ve heard of Jim Molan – read his book. But the others? Nobodies.
    Bring back Clemydia!

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3108218, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Miuddy 16
    Custard 54
    Vic in Prossy 31
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Sreahawks 22
    Maek A 32

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3108219, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    I’ve heard of Jim Molan – read his book. But the others? Nobodies.

    Linda Burney was the member of Parliament who repeated all the tired, discredited old bullshyte about the 1967 referendum, on the floor of the House, and was allowed to get away because “If anyone challenges her, she plays the race card.”

  13. Beertruk
    #3108221, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Can I have 43 please Carpe?

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #3108222, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Miuddy 16
    Custard 54
    Vic in Prossy 31
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Sreahawks 22
    Maek A 32
    Beerytruk 43

    Beertruk

  15. Beertruk
    #3108223, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3108219, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    I wish Jacinta Price was voted in on the NT senate ticket. She would have made Linda Burney look like a complete retard.

  16. YT
    #3108225, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Carpe-san,
    51 if you please.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3108228, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Miuddy 16
    Custard 54
    Vic in Prossy 31
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Sreahawks 22
    Maek A 32
    Beerytruk 43
    YT 51

  18. Westie Woman
    #3108229, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Hi Carpe

    26 please

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.