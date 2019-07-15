Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as an independent government agency, free of conflicting interests, so long as government chooses who will be the members of the agency, and dismisses and funds them (as it must). Government is not impartial. It is a huge concentration of partisan power and self- interest. That is why we need democracy and its essential condition, freedom of speech, to keep government in check.— David Kemp
-
Q&A Forum: July 15, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Muddy pegs something at Number 16.
Muchos grassyarse.
Would someone please search for – I refuse to use the ‘G’ word – the phrase ‘Queer and Atrophied’ on the net thingy and tell me what comes up? Thanks.
Can I have 54 please Carpe?
Evening everyone.
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Miuddy 16
May I have 31 please, Carpe?
22, if you please, Carpe.
50 please Carpe.
don’t forget my 32 thanks Carpe
Lineup for tonight’s shite fight at their GreensALPBC Collective:
Linda Burney,
Rebekha Sharkie MP,
Jim Molan,
Sami Shah, and
Toby Ralph.
I’ve heard of Jim Molan – read his book. But the others? Nobodies.
Bring back Clemydia!
Linda Burney was the member of Parliament who repeated all the tired, discredited old bullshyte about the 1967 referendum, on the floor of the House, and was allowed to get away because “If anyone challenges her, she plays the race card.”
Can I have 43 please Carpe?
Beertruk
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#3108219, posted on July 15, 2019 at 9:27 pm
I wish Jacinta Price was voted in on the NT senate ticket. She would have made Linda Burney look like a complete retard.
Carpe-san,
51 if you please.
Hi Carpe
26 please