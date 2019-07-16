Representative democracy is an 18th century technology

This picture turned up in my twitter feed. It summarises representative democracy – a technology designed to provide voice to citizens at a time when communication and transports costs were very high – very nicely.
The world we live in is very different now.
My RMIT colleagues Darcy Allen, Chris Berg and Aaron Lane have written a book imagining how politics and democracy might look in the future.
This book investigates the theoretical and practical implications of blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies for democratic decision making. What new structures of democracy does blockchain technology enable? A cryptodemocracy is cryptographically-secured collective choice infrastructure on which individuals coordinate their voting property rights. Drawing on economic and political theory, a cryptodemocracy is a more fluid and emergent form of collective choice. This book examines these theoretical characteristics before exploring specific applications of a cryptodemocracy in labor bargaining and corporate governance. The analysis of the characteristics of a more emergent and contractual democratic process has implications for a wide range of collective choice.
Soon to be available in all good bookshops, and on the shelves of all deep thinkers. Great for stuffing Christmas stockings too, so buy early to avoid disappointment.
It all hinges on hoi polloi being well informed.
For any like me who didn’t immediately recognize what the cover illustration is, it’s a fragment of an Ancient Greek ballot machine or kleroterion:
Having read the blurb, I think they’re going to need “For Dummies” version.
I tried many times to explain this to my English teacher … how William Shakespeare was so old it obviously had to be irrelevant. Didn’t get the message through, but I gave it the old college try.
Then there’s that Jesus dude, what would he know? I think the world might be a bit different now … duh! … we have invented haircuts since then.
Let’s talk about Ötzi the iceman, five and a half thousand years ago, and he’s schlepping about with animal skins wrapped round his feet. Do you know … people still do this? I’ve seem `em wearing leather shoes, like primitive savages … bloody unbelievable. Get with it guys, we wear circuit boards on our feet now, a bit uncomfortable but you will get used to it, and great protection against stepping on Lego.