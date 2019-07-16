Representative democracy is an 18th century technology

This picture turned up in my twitter feed. It summarises representative democracy – a technology designed to provide voice to citizens at a time when communication and transports costs were very high – very nicely.

The world we live in is very different now.

My RMIT colleagues Darcy Allen, Chris Berg and Aaron Lane have written a book imagining how politics and democracy might look in the future.

This book investigates the theoretical and practical implications of blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies for democratic decision making. What new structures of democracy does blockchain technology enable? A cryptodemocracy is cryptographically-secured collective choice infrastructure on which individuals coordinate their voting property rights. Drawing on economic and political theory, a cryptodemocracy is a more fluid and emergent form of collective choice. This book examines these theoretical characteristics before exploring specific applications of a cryptodemocracy in labor bargaining and corporate governance. The analysis of the characteristics of a more emergent and contractual democratic process has implications for a wide range of collective choice.

Soon to be available in all good bookshops.