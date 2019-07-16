Liberty Quote
Democratic government has been inflated by political oversensitivity to exaggeration, rumour and confusion on the risks of environmental damage.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- custard on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Speedbox on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Socrates at the Pub on So interesting to see
- dover_beach on Open Forum: July 13, 2019
- Roger on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- Cassie of Sydney on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Tim Neilson on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Woolfe on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Genghis on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- mh on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Roger on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- Karabar on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- Roger on Shut up (again)
- Fred on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- DaveR on Bob Brown – Road to Damascus or Not in My Backyard?
- notafan on Open Forum: July 13, 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: July 13, 2019
- dover_beach on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- notafan on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- Roger on Open Forum: July 13, 2019
- egg_ on David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
-
Recent Posts
- David Bidstrup: NIMTAS (Not in my Tasmania)
- Shut up (again)
- Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
- So interesting to see
- Q&A Forum: July 15, 2019
- Bob Brown – Road to Damascus or Not in My Backyard?
- Science and engineering meet the green energy transition
- I think he was just saying what he thought
- Open Forum: July 13, 2019
- David Bidstrup guest post. Fools Gold
- A how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing
- Lessons for ALP in demise of European left populism
- They are the shepherds and we are the sheep
- Wrecking the Murray Darling’s agriculture
- Antarctic cooling while the ice retreats. Very complex system! No cause for alarm.
- How’s that trial going?
- Midweek Roundup 10 July + Jen Marohasy on the Reef & major report on windmills and wildlife
- Political judgement
- Life Without Petroleum
- Tuesday Forum: July 9, 2019
- When is a stimulus not a stimulus?
- Q&A Forum: July 8, 2019
- Getting the priorities right
- Windwatch update 8 July
- Listen up y’all!
- The last word
- Low interest rates are economic poison
- PDT on the 4th of July
- Open Forum: July 6, 2019
- To Folau or Not Folau
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1?
No way
Morning, all.
Podium
Hah! First ten. I need a win today!
Number 5 no less.
Excellent.
Having said all that I have to say I think Elon Musk is a loon and a loose cannon.
Definitely a loose cannon, but not a loon.
Elon saw the AGW scam for what it was, a way to attach a vacuum cleaner to the tax payer purse.
Don’t hate the player, hate the game.
A new Authorized topics only thread.
No pubes allowed.
As P reported on the other thread, Richard Carter is dead.
Deak from Wildside was one of Australian TV’s greatest characters.
Wildside was when the ABC made gritty drama, not SJW rewriting history in a holier-than-thou manner.
Amongst the top scorers again , morning fellow cats ,mild morning in Melbourne ,bit of a change from cold ,sun is trying to shine and windmills are silent .
Notice comrade brown of the gangrenes has found a windtower that kills birds and is an eyesore! wonder if he asked “how long has this been going on ?”
He shoud be back in Canberra helping to destroy career politics ,perhaps his husband wont let him do that ?
Furist!
‘Shut up’, she explained.
Fred, I didn’t realize Gangreen Bob was the wife.
Don’t you hate pubes in a bar of soap?
In the Office kitchen?
Swarthies may shed (voluminous) pubes moreso than Anglos?
A Sri Lankan mate had what looked like pubes all over.
I believe Brown and partner started in NSW then went to Tasmania.
From the OOT (by popular demand).
Ellie:
I can’t let this comment go unremarked. What is this dichotomy? And what is unjustified and arrogant about claiming that certain varieties of human interaction are ‘good’ while others less so? If you’re going to correct ‘alleged conservatives’ you should leave no area of ambiguity lest the lesson is misunderstood.”
Bob should go to Change.org and get a No Windfarms in Upper Bumcrack petition going.
IR – Brazilian?
Kidney Stones are said to be one of the worst pains; I believe that. Obstructed childbirth is one of the other ‘worst’ ones. As Notafan says, in the middle east and Africa this causes fistulas and appalling misery if FGM is involved; but you don’t have to have that for obstruction to occur. The human pelvis is pushed to the limit by the evolution of the huge human brain – crushable head bone ‘sutures’ are evidence enough of that. In Elizabethan times and before women were roughly bounced around in a blanket or pounded with stones to try to bring on delivery during second stage obstructions. A dead child was then often dismembered and retrieved. Aaaarrrrrrgggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.
Top Ender, I will look forward to your revelations about Castle Durnstein and the veracity of the troubadour story for the imprisoned Richard the Lionheart. We too climbed the steep climb up, and it was only a few years ago at that, while the rest of our Danube cruisers headed on their walking frames for the bar on the waterside. We met a lovely youngish American couple and had a race up with them. Dancing has so far kept me fit and competitive. 🙂
egg – How goes north beach turbines?
I’ll hate the global government players and the global government game.
From the OOT (by popular demand).
+1 from me.
How did you go with Hairy’s travel insurance Lizzie, or did you just self insure?
File under “the Left must politicise everything”:
The Twittersphere is jumping with Leftist twits claiming England’s contested win in the world cup supports the Remain argument, as their star players, including captain Morgan, all-rounder Stokes & fast bowler Archer, are all immigrants.
Apparently immigration didn’t exist until the UK joined the EU.
“Roger
#3108618, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:19 am
From the OOT (by popular demand).
+1 from me.”
And me too.
Morning all.
db – Marriage between a man and a woman is good. I believe any other union is unnatural.
Top 30!