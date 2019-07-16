Tuesday Forum: July 16, 2019

Posted on 10:30 am, July 16, 2019
  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3108560, posted on July 16, 2019 at 10:37 am

    Morning, all.

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3108571, posted on July 16, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Hah! First ten. I need a win today!

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3108573, posted on July 16, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Number 5 no less.
    Excellent.

  7. feelthebern
    #3108581, posted on July 16, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Having said all that I have to say I think Elon Musk is a loon and a loose cannon.

    Definitely a loose cannon, but not a loon.
    Elon saw the AGW scam for what it was, a way to attach a vacuum cleaner to the tax payer purse.
    Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

  10. feelthebern
    #3108587, posted on July 16, 2019 at 10:56 am

    As P reported on the other thread, Richard Carter is dead.

    Deak from Wildside was one of Australian TV’s greatest characters.
    Wildside was when the ABC made gritty drama, not SJW rewriting history in a holier-than-thou manner.

  11. Dr Fred Llenin
    #3108588, posted on July 16, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Amongst the top scorers again , morning fellow cats ,mild morning in Melbourne ,bit of a change from cold ,sun is trying to shine and windmills are silent .
    Notice comrade brown of the gangrenes has found a windtower that kills birds and is an eyesore! wonder if he asked “how long has this been going on ?”
    He shoud be back in Canberra helping to destroy career politics ,perhaps his husband wont let him do that ?

  12. pete m
    #3108595, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am

    incoherent rambler
    #3108585, posted on July 16, 2019 at 10:55 am
    No pubes allowed.

    Furist!

  13. Knuckle Dragger
    #3108597, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:03 am

    ‘Shut up’, she explained.

  14. jo
    #3108598, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:03 am

    Fred, I didn’t realize Gangreen Bob was the wife.

  15. egg_
    #3108602, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Don’t you hate pubes in a bar of soap?
    In the Office kitchen?
    Swarthies may shed (voluminous) pubes moreso than Anglos?
    A Sri Lankan mate had what looked like pubes all over.

  16. stackja
    #3108603, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:09 am

    I believe Brown and partner started in NSW then went to Tasmania.

  17. dover_beach
    #3108604, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:09 am

    From the OOT (by popular demand).

    Ellie:

    This dichotomy came out at the Cat during the gay marriage survey, when alleged conservatives pronounced that only certain varieties of human interaction are “good”.

    No matter what you think about the state involving itself in marriage, the Cat wozer’s edicts were written in the ink of arrogance.

    I can’t let this comment go unremarked. What is this dichotomy? And what is unjustified and arrogant about claiming that certain varieties of human interaction are ‘good’ while others less so? If you’re going to correct ‘alleged conservatives’ you should leave no area of ambiguity lest the lesson is misunderstood.”

  18. egg_
    #3108608, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:11 am

    He shoud be back in Canberra helping to destroy career politics ,perhaps his husband wont let him do that ?

    Bob should go to Change.org and get a No Windfarms in Upper Bumcrack petition going.

  20. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3108610, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:13 am

    What’s more painful than childbirth are kidney stones. How do I know this? If you have ever had them, you don’t opt to have them again!!

    Kidney Stones are said to be one of the worst pains; I believe that. Obstructed childbirth is one of the other ‘worst’ ones. As Notafan says, in the middle east and Africa this causes fistulas and appalling misery if FGM is involved; but you don’t have to have that for obstruction to occur. The human pelvis is pushed to the limit by the evolution of the huge human brain – crushable head bone ‘sutures’ are evidence enough of that. In Elizabethan times and before women were roughly bounced around in a blanket or pounded with stones to try to bring on delivery during second stage obstructions. A dead child was then often dismembered and retrieved. Aaaarrrrrrgggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

    Top Ender, I will look forward to your revelations about Castle Durnstein and the veracity of the troubadour story for the imprisoned Richard the Lionheart. We too climbed the steep climb up, and it was only a few years ago at that, while the rest of our Danube cruisers headed on their walking frames for the bar on the waterside. We met a lovely youngish American couple and had a race up with them. Dancing has so far kept me fit and competitive. 🙂

  21. stackja
    #3108611, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:13 am

    egg – How goes north beach turbines?

  22. mh
    #3108616, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:17 am

    Elon saw the AGW scam for what it was, a way to attach a vacuum cleaner to the tax payer purse.
    Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

    I’ll hate the global government players and the global government game.

  23. Roger
    #3108618, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:19 am

    From the OOT (by popular demand).

    +1 from me.

  24. Woolfe
    #3108619, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:21 am

    How did you go with Hairy’s travel insurance Lizzie, or did you just self insure?

  25. Roger
    #3108620, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:22 am

    File under “the Left must politicise everything”:

    The Twittersphere is jumping with Leftist twits claiming England’s contested win in the world cup supports the Remain argument, as their star players, including captain Morgan, all-rounder Stokes & fast bowler Archer, are all immigrants.

    Apparently immigration didn’t exist until the UK joined the EU.

  26. Cassie of Sydney
    #3108622, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:24 am

    “Roger
    #3108618, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:19 am
    From the OOT (by popular demand).

    +1 from me.”

    And me too.

  28. stackja
    #3108627, posted on July 16, 2019 at 11:26 am

    db – Marriage between a man and a woman is good. I believe any other union is unnatural.

