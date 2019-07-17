“Benevolent” dictators don’t grow the economy

How often we hear the argument “If only there were a strong leader to take charge and make the tough decisions to get the economy growing”. Well it turns out that that is a folk tale that happens – when it does happen – by chance.
My RMIT colleague Ahmed Skali has co-authored a paper that looks at whether dictators have a positive influence on economic growth.
Supposedly well-intentioned dictators are often cited as drivers of economic growth. We examine this claim in a panel of 133 countries from 1858 to 2010. Using annual data on economic growth, political regimes, and political leaders, we document a robust asymmetric pattern: growth-positive autocrats (autocrats whose countries experience larger-than-average growth) are found only as frequently as would be predicted by chance. In contrast, growth-negative autocrats are found significantly more frequently. Implementing regression discontinuity designs (RDD), we also examine local trends in the neighbourhood of the entry into power of growth-positive autocrats. We find that growth under supposedly growth-positive autocrats does not significantly differ from previous realizations of growth, suggesting that even the infrequent growth-positive autocrats largely “ride the wave” of previous success. On the other hand, our estimates reject the null hypothesis that growth-negative rulers have no effects. Taken together, our results cast serious doubt on the benevolent autocrat hypothesis.
I have to say that I’m not surprised by the results – but it is good that somebody has actually tested the benevolent dictator story (and found it wanting).
It seems they limited the study to ‘Good’ Dictators v ‘Bad’ Dictators, shouldn’t they have also compared them to all the different forms of government and the countries and different cultures? Perhaps the economic results of different democracies and autocratic governments and different cultures would have similar results (or not).
Lee Kuan Yew is the only benevolent dictator the world has ever seen. In our own back yard, Whitlam, Rudd and Turnbull all wanted to be dictators, but none of them were benevolent by any stretch of the imagination.