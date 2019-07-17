Dear old Dick

Here’s the thing, Dick: if you want to make a point, it’s worth doing some homework.

Now good luck to Dick for his $500,000 tax refund. He no doubt has one of the few very large legacy superannuation funds, with most of the balance paying 15 per cent tax after the $1.6 million cap was imposed.

There are a handful of these funds still around – with over $100 million – which were often the result of the trustees selling a business very profitably. This is likely the case with Dick Smith. (We won’t go into what eventually happened to that business.)

But as the trustees die off – I’m assuming that Dick wouldn’t dream of having his children as trustees as well – these large self-managed superannuation funds will disappear.

Returning to the real world, with the caps on both concessional and non-concessional contributions being so low, in the future not many individuals will even reach the $1.6 million cap, so the Dick Smith ‘problem’ will simply not exist.

As to returning the money to the taxman/government, it is probably true that there is currently no provision because it wouldn’t be used enough times to justify. But I am sure that Cats have some good thoughts about what he could do with his half a million bucks.

As for the Labor Party, I would be ignoring the Dick. The vast majority of cash refunds for franking credits are under $10,000 per year. (The median is less than $5000.) If Labor were to exempt them, there would be no billions and billions to fund free stuff for their mates.

There is another myth being peddled by the progressive press and that is the flow of cash refunds for franking credits is unsustainable. This is a complete misunderstanding of how dividend imputation works. The value of the franking credits is captured one way or another (foreign shareholders apart). It’s neither here nor there whether they are captured by taxpayers or non-taxpayers.

If the Nine Entertainment media want to get rid of dividend imputation, then it should be upfront. I can’t see Labor taking up the recommendation.

As you were.

Here’s the puff piece.

Millionaire Australian businessman Dick Smith received $500,000 in franking credits from the government in a single year, in what he called an “outrageous” use of taxpayers’ money that should be subject to a means test. As the Labor opposition awaits a wide-ranging review of its election loss, MPs are divided on whether to scrap the policy of abolishing franking credits, grandfather the scheme or exempt those receiving modest amounts. Mr Smith, who made his name and fortune with his chain of electronics stores, said he was paid about $500,000 in franking credits in 2016-17, and about $250,000 in 2017-18. His adviser Phil Murrell confirmed those numbers. The entrepreneur said he had no idea what franking credits were before discovering the payments, and complained to the Australian Tax Office.

