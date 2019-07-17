The battle for Western civilisation is now out in the open

We in the West live in the freest, most open and productive societies that have ever existed. But it has enemies and has always had enemies. The insanity of the moment is that these enemies now consist of most of the mainstream media, large parts of the academic world, plus all parties of the left everywhere. And on the other side there is Donald Trump and some, but hardly all, members of his own party and hardly everyone who might self-identify with the right. The focus of the debate is over four members of the Democratic Party who are dragging the entire party into revealing their own true selves much against the wishes of its leadership who hate the fact that their true beliefs are being brought into the open. It is everywhere on the news and across the blogs.

This is from Ace of Spades Morning Report but there is no end of it. PDT may not win the next election – but then again he might – but there will be no doubt what the issues are.

This is the battle we had to have.