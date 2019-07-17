The battle for Western civilisation is now out in the open

We in the West live in the freest, most open and productive societies that have ever existed. But it has enemies and has always had enemies. The insanity of the moment is that these enemies now consist of most of the mainstream media, large parts of the academic world, plus all parties of the left everywhere. And on the other side there is Donald Trump and some, but hardly all, members of his own party and hardly everyone who might self-identify with the right. The focus of the debate is over four members of the Democratic Party who are dragging the entire party into revealing their own true selves much against the wishes of its leadership who hate the fact that their true beliefs are being brought into the open. It is everywhere on the news and across the blogs.
This is from Ace of Spades Morning Report but there is no end of it. PDT may not win the next election – but then again he might – but there will be no doubt what the issues are.
Donald Trump’s mere presence in the White House and more crucially his willingness to defend himself, his policies and by extension defend all real Americans and this nation loudly, proudly with Queens accent and all, is what got us here. And thank G-d for it! It needs to be emphasized here that the President did not instigate this. He was reacting to the lies being perpetrated by Chiquita Khruschev and her cohorts about “concentration camps” and other phony “crimes against humanity” allegedly perpetrated by ICE, DHS, CBP et al on the illegal alien invaders who are the real criminals here for trying to jump our borders and abuse our amnesty laws. At the same time, these four have been able to turn almost their entire party into a veritable Greek chorus of anti-American, anti-Semitic, racialism and historical revisionism that heretofore went unanswered and allowed to fester.
- Trump Troll Level: Grand Master
- Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $108 Million in Second Quarter
- President Trump Triples Down: “If You’re Not Happy Here, Then You Can Leave”
- Meltdown: “The Squa(li)d Far-Left Congresswomen Implode At Press Conference On Trump Tweets
- “The Squad” Takes Turns Hitting Back At Trump During Press Conference (and ignoring the first rule of holes – jjs)
- Sen. Graham-inator: Chiquita Khruschev “AOC and This Crowd Are a Bunch of Communists”
- Chiquita Khruschev AOC’s “Squad” Will Destroy Democrats In the 2020 Election
- Trump Tweets Ignite Firestorm… On the Right
- Is This the Moment Where the Revolution Eats Its Own?
- America-Hating Americans Are the Ultimate Ingrates and Hypocrites
This is the battle we had to have.
Not your best work Steve. I thought by now you would have grasped that democracy is an illusion. Up is down, left is right, socialism is compassionate, free enterprise is exploitation, Trump is Na zi and other miscellaneous newspeak. The ‘zone takes care of its own.
The controlled narrative is collapsing. What comes next is closer to what you imagine we have and certainly superior to what is.