Travelling

Posted on 6:00 pm, July 18, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

I shall be away for a few days – conspiring to overthrow the established economic order and create sound money.

In the meantime the regular posts will appear at the usual times. It will take longer than usual for comments to be cleared out of the auto-moderator and spaminator.

If you comment does get caught try not to repeat post it ten thousand times – if it got caught once it’ll get caught again, and again, and again. So stop. Wait about 5 minutes and then post a completely different comment.

In the meantime, play nicely.

This entry was posted in Site News. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Travelling

  1. Ellie
    #3110473, posted on July 18, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Playing nicely, Doomlord, Master, Sir.
    Muah! 😋

  2. stackja
    #3110479, posted on July 18, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    San Francisco open your golden gate…

  3. chrisl
    #3110484, posted on July 18, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    He can’t stand the commentary any longer…. He is off to Havana! Hi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.