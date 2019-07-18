Travelling

I shall be away for a few days – conspiring to overthrow the established economic order and create sound money.

In the meantime the regular posts will appear at the usual times. It will take longer than usual for comments to be cleared out of the auto-moderator and spaminator.

If you comment does get caught try not to repeat post it ten thousand times – if it got caught once it’ll get caught again, and again, and again. So stop. Wait about 5 minutes and then post a completely different comment.

In the meantime, play nicely.