What is the biggest holocaust?

A provocative comment came up on a post of Judith Curry’s podcast about the non-alarming status of climate chance. Not a clear and present danger.

Climate propaganda has reached stages far beyond the well known propaganda of Nazi Germany, trying to censure and destroy people’s lives and careers, is something Herr Doctor Paul Joseph Goebbels, Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945, would greatly envy and value highly.

That drew a spirited response from a person who lived in Germany for most of his life.

Goebbels was above all, together with Adolf Hitler and Heinrich Himmler, one of the top three persons responsible for the elimination of

– over 6 million European Jewish people

– probably 1 million Germans who publicly expressed their rejection of the Nazi regime (communists, socialists, social democrats, Christians, Muslims, etc.)

– half a million Sinti, Roma and other ‘colored’ minorities

– hundreds of thousands of physically and / or mentally handicapped people. Climate propagandists aren’t very intelligent people, but they didn’t kill anybody.

Please stop such insane comparisons.

Yes I am not aware of climate propagandists who have killed anybody deliberately although there appears to be a body of Deep Green thought that regards some billions of people as surplus to requirements or the carrying capacity of the planet.

Leaving the outright loonies aside, just consider the unintended consequences of actions, the things that happen some distance away in time and space, like the dead fish downstream from a point of serious pollution. There are two sides to this argument, one is the lives lost due to carbon mitigation policies. The other is the lives that could be saved if some of the resources wasted in futile CO2 reduction programs were applied (sensibly) to the suffering millions in the developing world. Yes I know about Lord Peter Bauer and the harm done by government to government aid in the Third World.

Lives lost, the biofuel story. As much as 5% of the worldwide grain harvest is taken out of the human food chain to produce ethanol to add to petrol. That has a knock-on effect through the food chain with the most significant impact in the poorest parts of the developing world where tens of millions of people are on the edge of starvation. A small difference in the price of food is a matter of life and death for them and in some years there are estimates that up to 200 thousand people may die in a bad year as a result of the biofuel program.

That figure is contested and it is likely to be on the high side. Still it was circulated by Mike Hulme who is an international leader in the alarmist movement so he cant be accused of making it up to embarrass his colleagues.

The UN’s special rapporteur on the right to food condemned the growing of biofuels as ‘a crime against humanity’ because they diverted arable land to the production of crops which are then burned for fuel instead of sold for food…Rather than contributing to the theoretical food security of hundreds of millions of the world’s poor in 50 years time, it has reduced the actual food security of tens of millions of the world’s poor today.

Lives not being saved indoor air pollution. Nearly three billion people in the developing world cook and keep warm by burning wood and animal dung. This is classified as renewable energy biomass and it makes up by far the majority of all kinds of renewable energy generated around the world. Biomass burned indoors generates toxic fumes causing lung diseases that kill up to 4 million according to the WHO.

These lives can be saved if the people have electric power to eliminate indoor pollution and drive the infrastructure required to deliver clean drinking water and public health programs, plus agricultural productivity and economic development. In most developing nations electric power could come from local resources of coal and gas but the international lending agencies were pressured by the Obama administration and the European Union to direct funding to renewable energy projects.

The notorious Indian village experiment demonstrated the lunacy of that idea. In 2014 Greenpeace activists set up a solar-powered microgrid for the Indian village of Dharni. A great celebration was planned for the benefit of Government Minsters who were invited. Of course the system could not handle the load when people tried to use appliances beyond the level of electric lights and mobile phone chargers. On the great opening day the visiting dignitaries were met by villagers with banners stating “we want real electricity, not fake electricity”.

Looking at the numbers you can make a case that, on the scale of lost lives, if not on the scale of evil, the “war on CO2” would appear to rate higher than the crimes of the Nazis.

The WHO on Household Air Pollution and Health.

Key facts

Around 3 billion people cook using polluting open fires or simple stoves fuelled by kerosene, biomass (wood, animal dung and crop waste) and coal.

Each year, close to 4 million people die prematurely from illness attributable to household air pollution from inefficient cooking practices using polluting stoves paired with solid fuels and kerosene.

Household air pollution causes noncommunicable diseases including stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer.

Close to half of deaths due to pneumonia among children under 5 years of age are caused by particulate matter (soot) inhaled from household air pollution