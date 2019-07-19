Built up rant

TAFKAS has been holding it in, but can’t do it any longer. Here goes.

Last night on Paul Murray Live, there was a discussion on the “wage theft” by the George Calombaris companies and restaurants. Paul Murray asked why is Channel 10 keeping him on TV given what he has done. He then threw to former Senator and MP Bronwyn Bishop who rambled on about football players and the such and how that’s just the way it is.

Perhaps someone could please ask the same question of Mrs Bishop and why Sky keeps her on TV given her previous peccadilloes for using public funds.

Cats may recall a certain Speaker using public funds to charter a helicopter to engage in party political activities. She and other parliamentarians always say, it is within the rules. But the parliamentarians write the rules.

Then of course Nicholas Reese chimed in to talk about the disgrace that is wage theft while at the same time being a member of the Australian Labor Party whose recent electoral strategy was predicated almost entirely on wage theft. Except they called it taxes. Theft of wages from workers and theft of accumulated wages in the form of capital from investors.

Let’s end this rhetorical dance. Taxes are wage theft irrespective of what their official name is. And to steal money from workers to fund the lifestyles of the celebrities is exactly the same as stealing money from the workers to fund the lifestyles of the political class and bureaucratic elites.

But earlier in the week was the news about Dr Bob Brown complaining about wind turbines being an eyesore and a threat to bird life. Out came the cries of hypocrisy. Yeah yeah.

Dr Brown’s opposition was entirely consistent. Let us all recall the origin story of Dr Brown and the Australian Greens was around the opposition to the Franklin Dam. And what was the purpose of the dam? To build a hydro-electric plant. Dr Brown has always been opposed to renewable energy and always been in support of subsidies and handouts to Tasmanians. Where is the news?

Then there has been the whole units/apartments/strata/cladding issue with the Victorian Government sticking their hands into other people’s pockets to bail out investors and developers. Yes. Victorian schools and hospitals will have to do without because developers built crap based on standards developed by Victorian public servants and investors/buyers did not do proper due diligence. But hey. That’s politics Oz style. The people who actually caused and are party to the mess should not have to pay for. That’s what tax payers are for.

But to put a cherry on top, Commonwealth (yes Liberal) Industry Minister sticks her nose in the matter saying that it is a state regulatory failure and that the regulatory system needs to be harmonized and nationalised. Yes. The Liberal minister has suggested that the regulatory problems she claims exists need be spread to the whole country. With more Commonwealth public servants to oversee the state public servants of course.

Oh and also, the Minister has suggested that the other states bail out their investors.

By the by, approximately 50% of strata apartments in Australia are investor owned and well more than 50% are mortgaged so any bail out of unit owners is also a bail out of the banks. But Australian Governments don’t bail out banks do they.

Fair dinkum.