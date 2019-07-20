Iran – unfolding

IRAN FORCES SAY THEY SEIZED BRITISH-FLAGGED OIL TANKER IN GULF Saudi king approves hosting U.S. troops to enhance regional security

U.S. Army: We are monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz

Britain says seizure of two vessels by Iran is unacceptable

From The Jerusalem Post. You may be sure PDT has no wish to enter a conflict with Iran, but you may also be almost as sure that he will not hesitate to take Iran on if the US is pushed too hard. The Democrats will only seek to criticise any decision when it comes. Guliani was just on Fox saying the US could obliterate Iran and set their economy back a decade, which is possible. But what can be done is not the same as what should be done.

The one red line I can remember was whether any American service personnel are harmed. It is also a British ship that has been captured. The British navy hardly rules the seas but leaving the response to the US would be a humiliation. Not to mention that the Iranian government is deeply hated by its own citizens, so this may be the only way to save itself. Beyond that, both Guiliani and Hannity stated that there is more to know, but which they cannot state in public.