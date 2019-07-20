Iran – unfolding

From The Jerusalem Post. You may be sure PDT has no wish to enter a conflict with Iran, but you may also be almost as sure that he will not hesitate to take Iran on if the US is pushed too hard. The Democrats will only seek to criticise any decision when it comes. Guliani was just on Fox saying the US could obliterate Iran and set their economy back a decade, which is possible. But what can be done is not the same as what should be done.
The one red line I can remember was whether any American service personnel are harmed. It is also a British ship that has been captured. The British navy hardly rules the seas but leaving the response to the US would be a humiliation. Not to mention that the Iranian government is deeply hated by its own citizens, so this may be the only way to save itself. Beyond that, both Guiliani and Hannity stated that there is more to know, but which they cannot state in public.
Iran pushing for what?
So how does this play out?
Does Kim Jong-un go peace ambassador?
Does Ali Khamenei let the ships go in return for the Democrat Nomination?
Does the mod-squad Twitter their way to victory?
Stay close to your social media accounts for the next exciting narrative!
The real narrative behind all this will never be permitted an airing here.
The most likely initial kinetic strike, if there is one (and if we hear about it), will be against command and control capabilities. Damage can be done to communications networks and other infrastructure with a comparative minimum of human casualties.
I’d put money on the U.S.’s regional ally already having a list of potential targets, and plans for inflicting economic damage also (the sources of the regime’s income are …?), should the opportunity arise. Damaging the electricity grid could cause civil unrest and provide a small internal distraction. On the other hand, if the regime falls … what then?
In terms of P.R. for President Trump – it’s a no-win.
As for the Brits … Oh dear. This isn’t the first humiliation in the region though, so perhaps they’ll ignore it again. No doubt there are elements of the SBS not too far away, but will they be used, and how?
elements of the SBS not too far away
Haha I hope that is not a typo cos it sounds so good.
Special Boat Service, Saucy.
For the first time since World War Two, we’re seeing America in action under a decisive commander-in-chief not in the thrall of a US miltary-industrial complex.
The fracking revolution puts Trump and America in an unprecedented position of strength as a net exporter of hydrocarbon energy, no longer dependant on the oil and gas fields of the Middle East.
Against the mightiest military force in the world, the mad mullahs of Iran, as well as Russia and China, no longer have the geo-political power they once enjoyed beyond their strategic nuisance value.
The imminent unshackling of Great Britain from the socialist warmongers of the EU also puts the UK in a strong position as the key Northern Hemisphere US military ally. I hope (but am far from confident) the incoming UK PM doesn’t sabotage Trump’s strategy in the Gulf.
The US military-industrial complex’s role in driving US foreign policy has been derailed and, with 100% support of US military families, it no longer has an endless source of human cannon fodder for its global ambitions.
To call this a geo-political revolution is an understatement.
SBS as in Special Boat Service, not the TV channel
