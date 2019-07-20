Open Forum: July 20, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, July 20, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
25 Responses to Open Forum: July 20, 2019

  6. Memoryvault
    #3111543, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Fantastic Steve.

    Almost, but not quite, as good as the “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” by the same orchestra and conductor, that you posted here long ago.

    I still watch it often.

  7. Ellie
    #3111544, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Sinclair Davidson

    #3111539, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Hi Ellie – realise I’m a bit late in celebrating. It’s the crack of dawn here in San Francisco.

    The crack of dawn can usually be found in the Tenderloin district.

  8. bespoke
    #3111547, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    I don’t think a person who spends there money on artisans to build a bespoke house is less morel then another who give to charity.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3111550, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Made it into the team on my birthday!

  13. Ellie
    #3111555, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare

    #3111548, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:27 am

    I very occasionally modelled bikinis for Paula Stafford at Surfers’ Paradise in the fifties.
    Had a look around the net but can’t see any of me there now. Probably lost in some stock shots. I know there are some available because I saw one in the press a few years ago; they got the date wrong though, said it was from the 1940’s. They didn’t have bikinis like that in the 40’s.
    And it was definitely me. I remember the actual shot.
    We all had slightly bigger thighs than the girls of today; no gap at the top for us.
    We were curvy* and proud of it. 

    *slim but not emaciated

    Memories. Too many. I’m off to bed. Sleep tight.

    Areff! Are you there? I think Lizzie is referring to your exchange of last night.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3111556, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:41 am

    As well as my birthday, I also get Christmas in July.

  15. Ellie
    #3111557, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Lizzie, 🥂
    Hot patootie!

  16. Sinclair Davidson
    #3111558, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Yes. Yes. What does Dawn look like? 🙂

  17. Ellie
    #3111559, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:49 am

    She’s devastatingly depilated

  18. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3111560, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Ellie, while we’re on the gift list, here’s one to really upset the feminists.

    I have sung this song on stage. 😀

  19. areff
    #3111561, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Ellie, you’re quite right. Lizzie and I each embrace the frolic lifestyle at every chance. I know I can’t walk a beach without wanting to skip and dance for the sheer joy of it. No, that’s not quite right. I prefer to sit in the car out of the wind. But it’s a good thing that froliceers are with us yet.

    Ellie, I’ll meet you outside the Palms in 20 minutes.

  20. Memoryvault
    #3111562, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Ellie, I’ll meet you outside the Palms in 20 minutes.

    Elle,
    Have you been two-timing me?

  21. Steve trickler
    #3111563, posted on July 20, 2019 at 12:59 am

    Happy Birthday, Elizabeth.



  22. johanna
    #3111564, posted on July 20, 2019 at 1:00 am

    Re Ye Olde Fredde, I also remember butcher’s shops with sawdust on the floor. Our local butcher used to give me bones for Blackie for 10c a bag – big ones, with a bit of meat and gristle on. They went in the fridge and he got about one a week, which kept him happy and occupied for hours and hours.

    I also remember the dunny men who collected those awful black tins of sewage in the early hours. I hope they were well paid. And yes, in those days Rugby League players (this was Sydney) often worked as garbos, it helped to keep them fit.

    I was re-reading the great Ross Campbell’s stories of Sydney suburban life recently. He wrote a piece about the importance of having repartee with your butcher if you wanted respect. There was another about the inflexibility of garbos – as he found out to his cost one morning when he tried to get them to wait while he grabbed the bin after a late and boozy night. To make it worse, a neighbour viewed the whole debacle and made snide comments about it.

    Of course, this slight embarrassment paled in comparison to the time he needed a hanky during a work meeting and out came – Little Bo Peep. All his manly hankies had disappeared in the powerwash of family life.

    A great writer and recorder of social history. A collection of some of his best work – My Life as a Father – was edited by Shelley Gare and has an introduction by Barry Humphries, who admired him very much.

    Anyone who grew up in the late 50s and 1960s will recognise the Australia of that time in his work. There are also two books – Daddy, Are You Married? and Mummy, Who is Your Husband? – compilations of his columns in the Daily and Sunday Telegraph – which are well worth seeking out.

    If you want to learn about knitting mohair jumpers, pump-up scooters, and holidays at Sunburn Beach, you will enjoy them.

  23. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3111565, posted on July 20, 2019 at 1:06 am

    A rare 1963 take on the life of Marilyn. Interesting.
    In a sense, my times.

  24. Lazlo
    #3111567, posted on July 20, 2019 at 1:15 am

    I recall Graham Olling, front row for The Eels in 1977, was a Garbologist in his day job. In those days, many RL players worked in the Homebush Abbatoire, where there were interesting grades of jobs, like ‘boner’.

  25. Top Ender
    #3111569, posted on July 20, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Mostly paywalled in the West Oz, but HE’S BACK…

    Dylan Voller, whose treatment in a Northern Territory youth detention centre sparked a royal commission, is being held in a secure psychiatric ward in Perth after a court outburst that ended with him screaming and head-butting a glass cell.

    Voller – who gained worldwide attention after a photograph of him hooded and shackled in a jail cell caused outrage – was arrested in Dianella today after spending months on the run from both WA and NSW police.

    Hours later, Voller – who was arrested on a warrant relating to an alleged assault on transit officers at Cannington train station in February last year – appeared in Perth Magistrate’s Court “highly paranoid” with “delusional”….

