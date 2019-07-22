David Leyonhjelm guest post. Pay pollie a cracker?

Among the many criticisms of politicians that I heard whilst in the Senate, the accusation that they are only in it for the pay and perks, looking after themselves rather than the country and voters, was one of the most common.
Sometimes this arose from dissatisfaction with certain politicians, but more often it reflected disdain for them all. Many Australians are convinced that politicians are paid far more than they are worth. I am inclined to agree with them.
This prompts the question – should politicians be paid at all? Should we treat parliamentary service as a career, as we do now, or is it a form of public service necessitating an element of sacrifice? And if politicians are to be paid, what is an appropriate amount?
In democracy’s ancient home, Athens, eligible citizens all had a civic duty to participate in the governing assembly. There was no salary, although in the fifth century BC an attendance fee was introduced as an incentive.
In the British parliament, on which our democracy is based, service in the House of Commons was unpaid until 1911. Members of the House of Lords, who are mostly appointed, are still unpaid unless they hold an official position. They can claim an attendance allowance plus limited travel expenses, although many do not bother.
Politicians in several US states receive little or no pay for their service. In New Hampshire, for example, state legislators are paid just $200 for their two-year term plus mileage. In Maine, Kansas, Wyoming and New Mexico, state politicians are paid less than what Australian local government councillors receive.
It’s different for heads of government, most of whom are well paid. Top of the list is the Prime Minister of Singapore, at more than a million dollars and over five times the pay of ordinary MPs. By comparison Australia is rather egalitarian; our government leaders are only paid about double what ordinary politicians receive.
But it is the pay of ordinary politicians that agitates people, and on that Australia is generous. A backbench member of the federal parliament receives a package (ie salary, allowances and superannuation) of at least $280,000. State politicians’ salaries tend to be only slightly lower.
This is far more than what most of them earned before getting elected and, more importantly, is much more than what they could earn if they lost their seat. This has a powerful effect on their behaviour.
Not paying politicians would change the types of people who offer themselves for election. In the case of New Hampshire, a 2007 survey found that nearly half the members of the legislature were retired, with an average age over 60.
Perhaps it is reasonable that they be paid something. Being a senator can be extremely busy, as I found. There are not only long days in Canberra but also committee hearings and an endless stream of people seeking help. Most politicians treat it as a full time job and their salary is their sole source of income.
But that need not be the case. While the workload for key ministers is substantial, ordinary MPs have a lot of time flexibility. Indeed, some undertake additional study or write a book, while a few maintain a professional interest (such as doctors) or remain involved in an outside business (as I did).
More to the point, a great deal of the work undertaken by politicians comprises activities designed to help them get re-elected. Being paid a handsome salary with generous expenses while doing this gives them a very unfair advantage over their unelected competitors.
The critics are right – the reason for entering politics ought to be service to the country rather than a lucrative professional career. It should attract people who have done more than navigate their way through a party, work for existing politicians and manipulate numbers to gain preselection. Politicians should have a life outside politics that ensures they are not desperate to be re-elected.
It is difficult to see why political service should be substantially different from serving on the board of a charity or other non-profit organisation, with reimbursement of expenses and possibly an attendance fee. It should certainly not be a better paid job than anything else an incumbent is likely to achieve.
And of course, it should be viewed as a temporary role that will end. And when it does, there should be something to go back to.
David Leyonhjelm is a former senator for the Liberal Democrats
Pay by the hours of attendance in the Chamber.
MPs won’t vote for it.
Union leaders expect ALP parliamentary careers.
Dead easy – an incoming politician is paid an annual salary based on his average taxable income for the previous three years of employment (i.e. prior to entering Parliament), indexed annually by the percentage increase that the Fair Work Commission applies to the minimum wage. That removes all the hacks on both sides more or less immediately
OSC – Voters expect to see MPs often in their electorate.
Step S – Again MPs won’t vote for change.
Yep, pay by the hours worked at Public Service rates, at a rate based on SES salaries. And their terms should not be infinite, such that the driving force to stay in becomes the only driving force. Maybe two terms should be the maximum and then it’s out, at least for another two terms, after which they can try again.
Part time, term limited, less government & fewer kickbacks.
But as Stackja said – with so many needed reforms – the pollies won’t vote against their own self interest.
They are all ordinary.
Just, it appears, that some are more ordinary than others.
I have been arguing for no pay for politicians for years.
If they are to be paid, let their parties do it, but not out of money received from taxpayers.
For the last 30 years too many bright people have been sucked into the public sector as pay has increased and government has become more and more pervasive.
We need to give these people an incentive to go somewhere ni the private secor where they can add value and not just suck on the public teat in make-work wankery that makes no-one’s life much better.
It would be nice if their conduct on their watch had consequences on them.
They are so blase about the money they squander and the imposts they dump on us. Let legislation include a statement as to what it is meant to achieve and let their pay be affected accordingly. All the schemes they have had to create jobs would have them in the poorhouse tout suite.
And anything that affects ordinary folk but, due to the special conditions of their positions they are spared from should be reflected in their conditions. All their attempted shenanigans with super, for example, that don’t affect them because of their pension schemes.
And it should be a defence at law that ‘accidentally’ pushing someone into an active volcano, into a building foundation just as they are beginning the cement pour, or throwing a toaster into their baths by use of a catapult outside their house – all accidents, mind – that they were politicians should be a defence.
I mention the last one because the first two would only last a couple of weeks before they gamed them.
I’m sympathetic to the idea, but it’s yet another systemic reform that can’t be done from within the system.
Remember too that any new pay arrangement that relies on hours worked or previous salary is going to be gamed to smithereens and will have endless unanticipated consequences (none of them likely to be good). Even fixing pay at something like the national average wage would just see ABS further prostituted in the search for good economic news (witness unemployment figures and inflation).
On balance, I’d be happier seeing fixed term limits, even with the additional incentives for corruption they invite. After all, it’s not as if present arrangements stopped corruption.
I say pay them $2 mn a year and take away 10k for each day they sit in the chamber.
There is the old saying ‘Pay peanuts, you get monkeys.’
I think the situation we have here in Australia is ‘Lay a feast out in the open and get flies’.
Pay them nothing and you’ll only have the Malcolm Turnbulls and Kevin Rudds who don’t need the money.
I say pay them double. But they are limited to 1 term, and then banned for life from ever working for the government again.