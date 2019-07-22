Q&A Forum: July 22, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 22, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

49 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 22, 2019

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #3113392, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    May I have 31 please, Carpe?

  2. custard
    #3113401, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    54 please Carpe. Evening everyone.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113404, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto is open

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3113406, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    24 please Carpe.

  5. Ellie
    #3113407, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    13 please, Carpe.

    Hi custard.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113409, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 24
    Ellie 13

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113410, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Hoping to catch up with Westie Woman this week while she is in Osaka

    At least we know each others real names now

  8. Cpt Seahawks
    #3113414, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    45 please Carpe.

  9. Ellie
    #3113415, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    On the panel: UK political strategist Alastair Campbell, former WA Premier Geoff Gallop, Property Industry Foundation CEO Kate Mills, Menzies Research Centre executive director Nick Cater, and political scientist Anne Tiernan.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113416, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 24
    Ellie 13
    Cpt Seahawks 45

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113419, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 24
    Ellie 13
    Cpt Seahawks 45
    RF 22

  14. a happy little debunker
    #3113420, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Custard – you old mucka
    Long Time No See.
    Hoping you are full of form and dissenting like hell!

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3113421, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    former WA Premier Geoff Gallop,

    Resigned from politics in Western Australia, citing health reasons, took the payout, and went on to carve a new career in academia, having presumably recovered his health. Your true champagne Socialist.

    Reposted from the open thread. I despised that man.

  16. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #3113422, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    1,234.5 please.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113424, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I despised that man.

    Everyone West of Maitland despised him

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113428, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 24
    Ellie 13
    Cpt Seahawks 45
    RF 22
    Grumpy 1,234.5

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113430, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Grumpy has made a bold claim – bless his little cotton socks, good luck sirrah

  21. Westie Woman
    #3113433, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Hi Carpe

    26 please

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3113435, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Everyone West of Maitland despised him

    Out of University – a Rhodes scholar – in to Fremantle City Council, and hence into politics.

  23. classical_hero
    #3113436, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    25 please. Good luck to those watching.

  24. custard
    #3113437, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Ahld,

    Mate I’m doing alright.

    I love your work cobbler.

    I’m just trying to keep going forward. I’m loving this life.

  25. Ellie
    #3113438, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe, I hope you’re a misogynist too!

  26. Beertruk
    #3113439, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Can I have 36 please Carpe?

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113440, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 24
    Ellie 13
    Cpt Seahawks 45
    RF 22
    Grumpy 1,234.5
    Dopey 16
    Westie Woman 26
    Classical Hero 25

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113442, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 24
    Ellie 13
    Cpt Seahawks 45
    RF 22
    Grumpy 1,234.5
    Dopey 16
    Westie Woman 26
    Classical Hero 25
    Beertruk 36

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113444, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 24
    Ellie 13
    Cpt Seahawks 45
    RF 22
    Grumpy 1,234.5
    Dopey 16
    Westie Woman 26
    Classical Hero 25
    Beertruk 36
    RobK 17

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113446, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Ok Troops, in a 90% conservative free zone lets tighten our kilts. sharpen our claymores and;

    lllleeeetttsss get rrreeaaaddddyyyy to rrruuummmbbllleeee

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113447, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Snowcone sets the tone with a dig at boris and brexit – asshat

  33. RobK
    #3113448, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Alistair looks as if he’s soiled himself.

  35. Ellie
    #3113451, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    We’re off to a good start. SA dude looked like he’s in a gold fish bowl.

  36. the not very bright Marcus
    #3113454, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    1 minute in and the first talker is shitting me

  37. Ellie
    #3113455, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    UK dude – Blair’s butt boi.

  38. roger
    #3113456, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Hi all
    Does anyone knows: does the ABC fly in all these Leftist fuckwits on its (i.e., our) expense from overseas?

  39. Beertruk
    #3113457, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    The ‘Grauniad.’ Got ya.

  40. Ellie
    #3113458, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Is he saying Trump is Hitler???

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113459, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Trump is now being equated to fascism and the rise of Hitler

    Godwins law started 1 minute in

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113462, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Nick has made a good start. He is in for a tough night

  44. RobK
    #3113463, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    I might have could me in a bit lean with 17 interruptions.

  45. RobK
    #3113464, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Grumpy is in with a chance.

  46. Ellie
    #3113465, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Nick Cater should have torn Blair’s butt boi to little pieces.

  47. Cpt Seahawks
    #3113466, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Birds of colour, black birds

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113467, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Hi all
    Does anyone knows: does the ABC fly in all these Leftist fuckwits on its (i.e., our) expense from overseas?

    Yes – your tax dollars at work.
    So happy i don’t pay tax in Oz anymore

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #3113469, posted on July 22, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Curly makes a good point about mass immigration, never saw that coming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.