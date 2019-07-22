Liberty Quote
The financial acid test of most ‘public’ services is whether the people forwhomthey are supposedly intended would pay for them. Let government and subsidised ‘public’ services be judged not by politicians and lobbyists but by the people for whom they are intended.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Q&A Forum: July 22, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
May I have 31 please, Carpe?
54 please Carpe. Evening everyone.
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto is open
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
24 please Carpe.
13 please, Carpe.
Hi custard.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
Custard 54
ZK2A 24
Ellie 13
Hoping to catch up with Westie Woman this week while she is in Osaka
At least we know each others real names now
45 please Carpe.
On the panel: UK political strategist Alastair Campbell, former WA Premier Geoff Gallop, Property Industry Foundation CEO Kate Mills, Menzies Research Centre executive director Nick Cater, and political scientist Anne Tiernan.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
Custard 54
ZK2A 24
Ellie 13
Cpt Seahawks 45
22
Nick Cater is tonights sacrifice
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
Custard 54
ZK2A 24
Ellie 13
Cpt Seahawks 45
RF 22
Custard – you old mucka
Long Time No See.
Hoping you are full of form and dissenting like hell!
Reposted from the open thread. I despised that man.
1,234.5 please.
Everyone West of Maitland despised him
16 please Mr Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
Custard 54
ZK2A 24
Ellie 13
Cpt Seahawks 45
RF 22
Grumpy 1,234.5
Grumpy has made a bold claim – bless his little cotton socks, good luck sirrah
Hi Carpe
26 please
Out of University – a Rhodes scholar – in to Fremantle City Council, and hence into politics.
25 please. Good luck to those watching.
Ahld,
Mate I’m doing alright.
I love your work cobbler.
I’m just trying to keep going forward. I’m loving this life.
Grumpy Racist Homophobe, I hope you’re a misogynist too!
Can I have 36 please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
Custard 54
ZK2A 24
Ellie 13
Cpt Seahawks 45
RF 22
Grumpy 1,234.5
Dopey 16
Westie Woman 26
Classical Hero 25
17 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
Custard 54
ZK2A 24
Ellie 13
Cpt Seahawks 45
RF 22
Grumpy 1,234.5
Dopey 16
Westie Woman 26
Classical Hero 25
Beertruk 36
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Vic in Prossy 31
Custard 54
ZK2A 24
Ellie 13
Cpt Seahawks 45
RF 22
Grumpy 1,234.5
Dopey 16
Westie Woman 26
Classical Hero 25
Beertruk 36
RobK 17
Ok Troops, in a 90% conservative free zone lets tighten our kilts. sharpen our claymores and;
lllleeeetttsss get rrreeaaaddddyyyy to rrruuummmbbllleeee
Snowcone sets the tone with a dig at boris and brexit – asshat
Alistair looks as if he’s soiled himself.
1st question TrumpSatan666
FMD
We’re off to a good start. SA dude looked like he’s in a gold fish bowl.
1 minute in and the first talker is shitting me
UK dude – Blair’s butt boi.
Hi all
Does anyone knows: does the ABC fly in all these Leftist fuckwits on its (i.e., our) expense from overseas?
The ‘Grauniad.’ Got ya.
Is he saying Trump is Hitler???
Trump is now being equated to fascism and the rise of Hitler
Godwins law started 1 minute in
MAGA
Nick has made a good start. He is in for a tough night
I might have could me in a bit lean with 17 interruptions.
Grumpy is in with a chance.
Nick Cater should have torn Blair’s butt boi to little pieces.
Birds of colour, black birds
Yes – your tax dollars at work.
So happy i don’t pay tax in Oz anymore
Curly makes a good point about mass immigration, never saw that coming