Racists are entirely on the left

On the way home but a few notes on our experience here in the US. First this.
Every racist I have come across is on the left. The left are the only people today who seem to notice and dwell on anyone’s racial identity. You cannot say a critical word about anyone associated with the left-side of politics without being accused of being a racist. Even Candace Owen is attacked for being a racist, a white supremacist even.
If you say that a straight out anti-semite is anti-semitic, such as The Congresswoman from Minnesota, the automatic, and only response, is that you are a racist. What she actually said is omitted from the record and ignored. The M
oad Squad have only one thing to say about their perpetual accusations is that whomever criticises them, does so only because they harbour racist beliefs. Can this really work all the way to the election? I doubt it, but you never know. But what is clear as day is that no one other than representatives of the left ever says a word about someone’s race. Taking myself as an example of one, it is possibly because it makes no difference whatsoever to anything.
These are my brief notes from Candace taken on Friday. There was more but you will get the idea.
What is the left good at? Marketing.
Blacks are on a Democrat Plan of Action. The left has won the culture wars. One dumb actress is used effectively “to promote ideas to ten million others”.
Conversation must become more colloquial. We have a “hashtag culture” which we need to capture for ourselves. We must laugh more at the left.
What are the true answers: “hard work, family and faith”.
She was speaking to a packed audience of libertarians and conservatives with a standing ovation at the end. What’s this about the content of one’s character being the only criterion for acceptance? It is the one and only criterion that should matter, but unfortunately it is a criterion accepted only on the right.
Additional Note: This was the advertisement for Candace at FreedomFest.
Candace Owens, spokeswoman for TurningPointUSA, will be joining us for the first time to talk about her emotional confrontation and debate with House Democrats on Capitol Hill.
Ah yes, Candace Owens.
Because of her conservative beliefs she got chased out of a restaurant in the southern USA by a mob of middle class “progressive” whites, and no-one on the left got the irony.
Ann Coulter said recently “you haven’t really won an argument against a “progressive” until they call you a racist”.
Good news everyone,
The Tasmanian advocate (Michael Mansell) for allocating 2 actual places in Tassie’s Parliament to Aboriginal community candidates (under the guise of ‘diversity’) was not asked by the ABC local radio host ‘How many of these places would be reserved for women?’ – despite the general topic of the underrepresentation of women in Parliament being cited as an example of such failures in representation.
It would seem that some intersectional minorities are less equal than others!
Animal Farm was a warning – not a ‘how to’ guide for dummies.
Naturally. Racism is collectivist and so belongs on the left wing side of politics if you understand political fundamentals. You’re using terms “the left” to mean “not conservative” but it means all collectivist ideas. This includes nationalism, traditionalism, religion, etc. Not to mention that “race realists,” the alt-right, etc, are conservative factions of racists, so what you’re trying to say is false on the face of it.
A better way to say it is, not all conservatives are racists but all racists are leftists, including the conservative ones.
That’s not an answer to anything. That is the mindles chant of collectivists and leftists, from the old-school feudalist and traditionalist, through to their modern versions in the Nazi’s and the Communists. Theocrats love this too. There is nothing “right wing” about it, in the proper understanding of the term.
To be right wing is to stand for individual rights, rights-protecting government and capitalism.
Conservatives neither understand nor support these concepts. Same for most libertarians who are really just anarchists.
This is why libertarians and conservatives are a joke.
Cargo cultists grasping at straws with no understanding of politics.
They are the religious and politically illiterate arm of the left wing.