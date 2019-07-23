Tony from Oz, Anton Lang, the real power watch, Gert Jaap and the Norwegian RE miracle

Posted on 11:50 am, July 23, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Forget about my sawn-off windwatches, this is the real thing from Anton Long, aka Tony from Oz who has been following these things in detail for years.

A few other things, a great column from Don Aitkin that I missed when it first appeared, a really handy summary of the way he has seen the climate debate from the very early days. He had a career as a data nerd and he insisted on getting to grips with the best scientific information available. There is a really interesting comment a short way down the thread indicating how more warming can be good for ecosystems.

Here is a beautifully illustrated series of blog posts by Gert Jaap a jolly Dutch commentator. Who says the Dutch have no sense of humour – the Germans I suppose, or is it just the machine translation from the original?) Essentially he demonstrates with great clarity and wit the inane mistakes that the Europeans have made by injecting unreliable energy into the grid in advance of storage facilites. DUTCH-PAPER

And a fascinating piece of information from Norway that must be the world leader in RE with 98% of their power from hydro. Furnaces that burn stuff have a capacity of 1.1GW. It was probably Mr Jaap who pointed out they they did this while they stopped making things, rather like South Australia, but they balance the books with exports of oil, gas and fish fillets. Crude Petroleum $22.8 billion: Petroleum Gas $20.7 billion: Non-Fillet Fresh Fish $6.4 billion : Raw Aluminum $2.42 billion: Fish Fillets $1.71 billion.

Perhaps we could do that if only the greens would let us get at the gas and the fish.

3 Responses to Tony from Oz, Anton Lang, the real power watch, Gert Jaap and the Norwegian RE miracle

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3113827, posted on July 23, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    There is a really interesting comment a short way down the thread indicating how more warming can be good for ecosystems.

    The Holocene Climatic Optimum hasn’t been renamed by the climateers yet.

    In terms of the global average, temperatures were probably warmer than now

    Yep, by about a degree – which the climateers think would consign us to Gaia’s Hell if we returned to such conditions. I wonder why it was called “Optimum”?

  2. DaveR
    #3113843, posted on July 23, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Great comment about Norway v South Australia

    Norway stopped making things, then moved to renewables (hydro).

    South Australia moved to renewables (wind, solar), then stopped making things.

  3. John Constantine
    #3113861, posted on July 23, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Our green ABC lecture us from their billion dollar bully pulpit that Australia is such a wealthy country that we can afford to progress to a decolonialised services economy by mass importing millions of the world’s poorest people as services consumption machines.

    Infrastructure through one belt one road chicom tyrant loanshark debt.

    Comrades.

