Tony from Oz, Anton Lang, the real power watch, Gert Jaap and the Norwegian RE miracle

Forget about my sawn-off windwatches, this is the real thing from Anton Long, aka Tony from Oz who has been following these things in detail for years.

A few other things, a great column from Don Aitkin that I missed when it first appeared, a really handy summary of the way he has seen the climate debate from the very early days. He had a career as a data nerd and he insisted on getting to grips with the best scientific information available. There is a really interesting comment a short way down the thread indicating how more warming can be good for ecosystems.

Here is a beautifully illustrated series of blog posts by Gert Jaap a jolly Dutch commentator. Who says the Dutch have no sense of humour – the Germans I suppose, or is it just the machine translation from the original?) Essentially he demonstrates with great clarity and wit the inane mistakes that the Europeans have made by injecting unreliable energy into the grid in advance of storage facilites. DUTCH-PAPER

And a fascinating piece of information from Norway that must be the world leader in RE with 98% of their power from hydro. Furnaces that burn stuff have a capacity of 1.1GW. It was probably Mr Jaap who pointed out they they did this while they stopped making things, rather like South Australia, but they balance the books with exports of oil, gas and fish fillets. Crude Petroleum $22.8 billion: Petroleum Gas $20.7 billion: Non-Fillet Fresh Fish $6.4 billion : Raw Aluminum $2.42 billion: Fish Fillets $1.71 billion.

Perhaps we could do that if only the greens would let us get at the gas and the fish.