Tuesday Forum: July 23, 2019

  3. mh
    #3113777, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:37 am

    In fact I am standing just behind the podium in protest of ChiCom drug cheats.

  4. Knuckle Dragger
    #3113780, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Yer gonna get rolled with some truthiness if you keep that up, oopsa daisy poo poo.

  5. Mother Lode
    #3113781, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Pleading the 5th!

  6. dover_beach
    #3113783, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Matthew Schmitz in The True Con takes a spiked bat to George Will:

    Though Will still claims to be a conservative, he has radically changed what he means by that term. In 1983’s Statecraft as Soulcraft, Will argued that government inevitably does legislate morality, and indeed “should do so more often.” He rejected “the idea that governments should be neutral in major conflicts about social values.” He denied that “the public interest is produced by the spontaneous cooperation of individuals making arrangements in free markets.” He confessed his “deviation from laissez-faire orthodoxy,” and announced, “It is time to come up from individualism.”

    In 2019’s The Conservative Sensibility, Will employs the same gentlemanly prose—to opposite ends. He states that government should refrain from “imposing its opinions about what happiness the citizens should choose to pursue.” He maintains that men should be “free to maximize their satisfactions according to their own hierarchy of preference.” He concludes that the public interest can, after all, be achieved “in the spontaneous order of a lightly governed society.” He frets over the fact that the poor pay no income tax, and describes the rich and corporations as “unpopular minorities.” He champions “individualism and the rights of the individual.”

    Despite his complete ideological reversal, Will has remained remarkably consistent in his self-styling. In 1983, he lamented that America contained “almost no conservatives, properly understood.” Today, he again calls conservatism “a persuasion without a party.” His positions have changed, but his pose has not. He is still the lone True Conservative.

    A tour de force. RTWT.

  8. cohenite
    #3113786, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Space is a shithole when you think about it. It’s very unwelcoming

    No one can hear you scream in space; perfect for ignoring the snowflakes.

  9. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3113788, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Aaahaa!snuck a new one in behind my back ! Thought ya had me fooled did ya ? ya gotta get up early to catch the Doc sleepin . How are youse all this mornin? ( ya notice I used the plural ,youse)

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3113791, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Squad member Ms Tlaib has decided she wants to put millions out of work.

    Tlaib calls for $20-an-hour minimum wage: ‘I can’t allow people to be living off tips’

    People give tips for good service. I expect that is why Ms Tlaib wouldn’t like to live off tips.
    Whilst she is making poor people poorer, the Dem pollies in Illinois want to make everyone flee.

    Illinois Lawmakers Push Property Tax Hikes To Fund Affordable Housing

    It’ll work too. Anyone with a brain is going to sell their house and move to somewhere else. Anywhere else. House prices will drop like a stone. And become affordable. That’s how Detroit ended up with all those $1 houses. If you buy a $1 house you are basically renting it from the government in the form of land taxes. Only unlike a landlord the government will do nothing to maintain it. They’ll just suck away your money and give zip back.

  12. notafan
    #3113793, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Same old
    restaurant prices go up, service goes done, people stay home

  13. notafan
    #3113795, posted on July 23, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Maria is a classic example of the principle of the allocation of scarce resources

    If bg doesn’t provide sufficient remuneration then Maria has to look elsewhere for income

    She was ‘unemployed’ iirc

    as for not turning up manners,

    appears to be no skin off her nose

    nothing to lose so to speak

  14. Tom
    #3113796, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:00 am

    Not even top 10. Hopeless.

  15. Mother Lode
    #3113797, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:04 am

    ‘I can’t allow people to be living off tips’

    Sounds like someone we know.

    Any child imagines ways of making the world better which is easy with a child’s understanding. Some people are poor? Lets just print off a million dollars for everyone and everyone can be rich! Stuff like that.

    And every kid who thinks it thinks they have come up with it for the first time.

  16. Some History
    #3113800, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:09 am

    From last week’s WIP. Along these lines…

    Ranger: These alligators can grow up to 15 feet.

    AOC: Oh… I thought they had 4… maybe 5. But 15 feet! WOW!

  17. Roger
    #3113801, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Tlaib calls for $20-an-hour minimum wage: ‘I can’t allow people to be living off tips’

    Tlaib: “I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach Trump.”

    She seems to have an inordinate self-regard.

  18. John Constantine
    #3113803, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Once kids think of giving everybody a million dollars and have that illusion shattered, the true Staalinists then snarl that they will get rid of all money and the government will make everybody share everything.

    And get rid of anybody that isn’t tolerant.

    This political platform would get better than half of the vote of their Catnip Waleed voteherds.

    Comrades.

  20. Top Ender
    #3113805, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Good moaning to you too Carpe. Still in the land of the Rising Sun?

  21. Ivan Denisovich
    #3113806, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Matthew Schmitz in The True Con takes a spiked bat to George Will

    Thanks, Dover. Did you see this earlier article?

    https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2019/07/reordering-the-public-square

  22. mh
    #3113808, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Nancy Pelosi is totally powerless against the Squad.

    A lame duck Speaker.

  23. dover_beach
    #3113810, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:26 am

    Thanks, Dover. Did you see this earlier article?

    Yes, I linked to it in the OOT. It’s very good too, Ivan.

  24. Mark M
    #3113811, posted on July 23, 2019 at 11:27 am

    ICYMI –

    Hayek: Social Justice Demands the Unequal Treatment of Individuals

    https://fee.org/articles/hayek-social-justice-demands-the-unequal-treatment-of-individuals/

    via instapundit: VIDEO: Friedrich Hayek Educates A Young Jeff Greenfield on the Mirage of Social Justice.

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/336519/#respond

