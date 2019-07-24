Currency Lad – The Rise and Fall of George Pell Tracey Spicer, #MeToo and The ‘Victim’ Cult

Following the triumphs of Brett Kavanaugh, Geoffrey Rush, Kevin Spacey, John Jarrett and Cristiano Ronaldo over fake ‘victims,’ the biggest hoax of all ends in disgrace for police and leftist politicians – and likely prison time for the ‘victim.’

‘Victim culture’ has ruined reputations and police must route it out to stop more innocents being branded sex abusers, a former prosecution chief said today.

Lord MacDonald slammed a tendency to automatically believe accusers, branding the approach ‘absolute rubbish’.

He believes that this treats complainants as victims without any evidence and that this is what led to the ‘madness’ of the VIP sex ring probe Carl Beech’s false allegations sparked.

The peer says that law enforcement is ‘blinkered’ due to an out-of-control ‘fad’ that causes miscarriages of justice, the Evening Standard reports, as he slammed the leadership of ex-Met Police Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe.

It comes after 51-year-old Beech invented claims of sex abuse that led the Metropolitan Police to spend £2.5million investigating fake child murders, rape and torture that the fraud said were committed by Westminster politicians.

Backers of the probe included Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson, who faced calls to resign yesterday when Beech was convicted of perverting the course of justice and fraud.