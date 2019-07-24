Yes! Prime Minister

Whatever else he might or might not do, he will deliver Brexit.
Little else is requisite to carry a state to the highest degree of opulence from the lowest barbarism, but peace, easy taxes, and a tolerable administration of justice: all the rest being brought about by the natural course of things.
How many MPs are ‘remainers’?
Well I hope he does too (preferably with no deal). But I fear he will be thwarted by those remainers in his own party and may even be thrown out by a lack of confidence motion or some such thing.
If it all turns pear shape and an election is called (which I think Corbyn wants) can the Brexit party prevail?
He has one chance of cementing himself in history.
Talk about a poisoned chalice …
Brexit means Brexit! What else could it mean?