Yes! Prime Minister

Posted on 10:32 am, July 24, 2019 by Steve Kates

Whatever else he might or might not do, he will deliver Brexit.

5 Responses to Yes! Prime Minister

  1. stackja
    #3114519, posted on July 24, 2019 at 10:34 am

    How many MPs are ‘remainers’?

  2. custard
    #3114521, posted on July 24, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Well I hope he does too (preferably with no deal). But I fear he will be thwarted by those remainers in his own party and may even be thrown out by a lack of confidence motion or some such thing.
    If it all turns pear shape and an election is called (which I think Corbyn wants) can the Brexit party prevail?

  3. bemused
    #3114522, posted on July 24, 2019 at 10:41 am

    He has one chance of cementing himself in history.

  4. Bruce in WA
    #3114527, posted on July 24, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Talk about a poisoned chalice …

    “The pellet with the poison’s in the vessel with the pestle; the chalice from the palace has the brew that is true!”

  5. Tel
    #3114528, posted on July 24, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Whatever else he might or might not do, he will deliver Brexit.

    Brexit means Brexit! What else could it mean?

