Mueller “was not about finding the truth”

The most obnoxious part of the “testimony” is how deceitful the Democrats remain. They restate their accusations without evidence from Mueller’s testimony just as there was none in The Report itself. The above is from Drudge. This is from Instapundit.
MUELLER SAYS HE IS ‘NOT FAMILIAR’ WITH FUSION GPS, THE FIRM BEHIND THE STEELE DOSSIER:
Mueller revealed his surprising lack of familiarity with the firm during an exchange with Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee.
“When you talk about the firm that produced the Steele reporting, the name of the firm that produced that was Fusion GPS, is that correct?” Chabot asked.
“I’m not familiar with that,” said Mueller, while scouring through his 448-page report of the Russia probe.
“Let me just help you. It was. It’s not a trick question or anything. It was Fusion GPS,” said Chabot.
And from Andrew McCarthy: With Collusion Collapse, Public Loses Interest in Mueller Theatrics.
Mueller seems to have lost interest as well: ‘The years have clearly taken a toll:’ Reporters from NBC, NYT question health of Robert Mueller.
Mueller is such a weasel! Limited questions from every area that reveal just how deceitful he has been. Madly, the accusation is that Trump ran for President so that he could build a hotel in Moscow. Worse than pathetic. And Alexander Downer makes a feature appearance!