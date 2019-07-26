ACCC Jumps the Shark. Again. Advocates for increase in ABC Funding.

Well there you have it. The ACCC, a government agency, is advocating not just further state intervention into private business, but now is recommending another massive increase in the power of the state.
There will be much written and said about the Google and Facebook bits of the the ACCC’s digital platforms inquiry. But if you really want to have your head explode, go to chapter 6. Here with highlights of recommendations:
- Stable and adequate funding for the public broadcasters.
- Grants for local journalism
- Tax settings to encourage philanthropic support for journalism
The ACCC recommends more and stable money for the ABC and SBS. Who would have thunk it. Who would have thunk that a government agency seeking to promote economic efficiency through comeptetion and innovation has just decided to throw the wet blanket of government over a key and important sector.
After their TPG/Vodafone case perhaps they may recommend that the government build a competitive mobile network. Perhaps they also recommend that it be integrated with NBN.
Maybe the government should get Graeme Samuel to do a capability review of the ACCC. He might recommend that the ACCC regulate the banks and superannuation also. And maybe Samuel recommend that the ACCC insert psychologists into private news rooms.
Oh wait.
ABC funding should be increased by $1.2 billion to $0/yr.
That would be very stable and adequate.
ACCC just has the sign wrong.
Easy mistake to make.
It would appear that that the desire for Socialism is creeping into every organisation that we have.
I wonder if I could get a grant for my ‘local’ journalism?
This is about 30 years out of date.
We’ve had the www since 1989 and subscription TV since 1995, let alone overseas satellite services.
Someone tell the ACCC muppets we’ve had Netflix in Australia since 2015.
Good lord. The case for ABC and SBS funding, if it was ever qualified or valid, has been obsolete for a very long time.
The appropriate policy, especially after the expansion of FTA Tv channels and the NBN as well as 5G, is to simply abolish their funding entirely.
Acccccccc or whatever its called ,another mob for the chop when the Dr Fred government takes office ,they can join their alpbc/sbs comrades in the work for the dole waiting line at Centrelink ,where they can have long discussions about journalism and how influential it is .They will never get a real job ,who would employ them too many bad habits to employ .