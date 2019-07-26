ACCC Jumps the Shark. Again. Advocates for increase in ABC Funding.

Well there you have it. The ACCC, a government agency, is advocating not just further state intervention into private business, but now is recommending another massive increase in the power of the state.

There will be much written and said about the Google and Facebook bits of the the ACCC’s digital platforms inquiry. But if you really want to have your head explode, go to chapter 6. Here with highlights of recommendations:

Stable and adequate funding for the public broadcasters.

Grants for local journalism

Tax settings to encourage philanthropic support for journalism

The ACCC recommends more and stable money for the ABC and SBS. Who would have thunk it. Who would have thunk that a government agency seeking to promote economic efficiency through comeptetion and innovation has just decided to throw the wet blanket of government over a key and important sector.

After their TPG/Vodafone case perhaps they may recommend that the government build a competitive mobile network. Perhaps they also recommend that it be integrated with NBN.

Maybe the government should get Graeme Samuel to do a capability review of the ACCC. He might recommend that the ACCC regulate the banks and superannuation also. And maybe Samuel recommend that the ACCC insert psychologists into private news rooms.

Oh wait.