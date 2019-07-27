And by “adversaries” he means enemies. Are you aware Australia has enemies?

This was the front-page story in The Oz this morning which has virtually disappeared from the online edition: Espionage threats unprecedented, says spy boss Duncan Lewis. You should read it all, but this is how it starts.

The nation’s spy boss, Duncan Lewis, has warned that Australia is facing daily threats of foreign ­interference, with Australia’s ­security agencies confronting an “unprecedented” wave of espionage. The director general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, who will ­retire in September, told The Weekend Australian that the ­agency was in a game of “cat and mouse” with the nation’s adversaries. “It’s constant. Every day there is a discovery. Some of them are more alarming than others,” Mr Lewis said in an ­exclusive ­interview. “The number of investigations going on today is higher than it has ever been. We are busy, we are very, very busy.” While the terrorism threat had “plateaued”, it was still at an unacceptably high level and had to be brought down, he said. He warned that the espionage threat showed no sign of abating, with attempted foreign interference, including cyber-attacks and traditional spy craft — as well as unwelcome influence within Australia’s political system — now widespread. “It is an unprecedented level of activity … it’s not visible to most people,” he said.

BTW, how are those submarines coming along?