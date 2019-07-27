Open Forum: July 27, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, July 27, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Open Forum: July 27, 2019

  3. Up The Workers!
    #3116408, posted on July 27, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Law and order…it has been announced that there will be no charges at all against the drunken, drugged and violent A.L.P. Parliamentarian from Mogadishu-by-the-Yarra who went on a drunken rampage kicking in a door at a Canberra Hotel.

    Now that the precedent has been set, I take it that this means that the Canberra Police Farce would be happy for all OTHER Australians to get themselves as blind, rotten drunk as an A.L.P. Parliamentarian and kick down the doors at ANY Canberra hospitality establishments with utter A.L.P.-style impunity from prosecution or consequence.

    After all, the law in this country DOES apply to all in equal measure, does it not?

    Have no fear of any charges whatsoever of criminal vandalism or drunk-and-disorderly being laid – if anybody complains, just tell the Labor copper or the Labor beak on the Bench that you insist on the famous “Fowles’ Legal Precedent of 26th July 2019” being applied.

    I take it that these are the same selectively blind, deaf, dumb, bought and bent Labor coppers who famously neglected to publicly release the drivers’ name or impound and crush the car when some (possibly very drunk or drugged?) idiot hoon was caught 8-times in a 3-month period, dangerously hooning about on public roads in a life-endangering manner in the A.L.P. Prime Ministerial vehicle.

    The A.L.P….they’ve got some very low friends in some very high places

  6. Ellie
    #3116412, posted on July 27, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Year of your birth, mh.

  7. areff
    #3116414, posted on July 27, 2019 at 1:09 am

    I’ve just been compared to a swan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.