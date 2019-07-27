Liberty Quote
The social engineer is the reformer who is prepared to liquidate all those who do not fit into his plan for the arrangement of human affairs.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: July 27, 2019
goodnight all.
First
Law and order…it has been announced that there will be no charges at all against the drunken, drugged and violent A.L.P. Parliamentarian from Mogadishu-by-the-Yarra who went on a drunken rampage kicking in a door at a Canberra Hotel.
Now that the precedent has been set, I take it that this means that the Canberra Police Farce would be happy for all OTHER Australians to get themselves as blind, rotten drunk as an A.L.P. Parliamentarian and kick down the doors at ANY Canberra hospitality establishments with utter A.L.P.-style impunity from prosecution or consequence.
After all, the law in this country DOES apply to all in equal measure, does it not?
Have no fear of any charges whatsoever of criminal vandalism or drunk-and-disorderly being laid – if anybody complains, just tell the Labor copper or the Labor beak on the Bench that you insist on the famous “Fowles’ Legal Precedent of 26th July 2019” being applied.
I take it that these are the same selectively blind, deaf, dumb, bought and bent Labor coppers who famously neglected to publicly release the drivers’ name or impound and crush the car when some (possibly very drunk or drugged?) idiot hoon was caught 8-times in a 3-month period, dangerously hooning about on public roads in a life-endangering manner in the A.L.P. Prime Ministerial vehicle.
The A.L.P….they’ve got some very low friends in some very high places
Missed again 3rd
Mh! 69!
Year of your birth, mh.
I’ve just been compared to a swan.