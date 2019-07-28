Liberty Quote
Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming.— Clive Hamilton
-
Recent Comments
- a reader on Should have gone to Specsavers…
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Should have gone to Specsavers…
- Boambee John on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Some History on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- None on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- None on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- stackja on Should have gone to Specsavers…
- areff on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- wivenhoe on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Tom on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Sinclair Davidson on Twitter too
- Tel on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- wivenhoe on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Tel on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Black Ball on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- RobK on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: July 27, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Should have gone to Specsavers…
- Twitter too
- Trump ad focused on The Squad
- “In a game of ‘cat and mouse’ with the nation’s adversaries”
- More bad news on wind turbines in Bass Straight. Grid-wrecking bird killers
- Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- “We are the party of the people. We are the party of the many.”
- Denying warm periods again, a massive defence of windmills and Henry Ergas on the indigenous voice.
- Australia may have the world’s most incompetent central bank
- ACCC Jumps the Shark. Again. Advocates for increase in ABC Funding.
- Rafe’s Roundup 25 July
- Mueller “was not about finding the truth”
-
Currency Lad – The Rise and Fall of
George PellTracey Spicer, #MeToo and The ‘Victim’ Cult
- Yes! Prime Minister
- Lets hear it for the urban heat island effect
- Hanging by red tape
- Tony from Oz, Anton Lang, the real power watch, Gert Jaap and the Norwegian RE miracle
- Tuesday Forum: July 23, 2019
- Negative value-added from subsidising carbon capture and storage
- Q&A Forum: July 22, 2019
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Pay pollie a cracker?
- Taking from the poor to give to the rich
- What a load of cladding. Victorian cladding.
- The Price is Wrong.
- Racists are entirely on the left
- Iran – unfolding
- What is the most overblown issue of our times?
- Open Forum: July 20, 2019
- Renewable idiocy continues to prevail
- Progressive Pricing
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Should have gone to Specsavers…
This entry was posted in Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.
Umpiring disputed? I am shocked!
Un-fkn-believable.
Even watching on my i-phone, my immediate reaction was that it had made it over the line.
McPolo-Pony will be relieved that Essendon won, but still, percentage is also important.
It’s AFL. Who cares? Silly Victorian game