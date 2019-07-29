Arky: I am tired of conservative bleating over social media.

Watching the latest Candace Owens offering, I finally blew a valve.
Conservatives are going to get nowhere good with their unending complaints over big tech and the internal policing of content.
In fact, they may just be opening the door for future progressive governments to start monitoring and controlling online content.
Worse still, it’s boring. What proportion of conservative content on social media is now about the censorship of conservative content on social media? Enough!
Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let’s start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power. Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn’t dominated by a single censor.
Well, OK. So even a Democrat like Warren can see the danger of public discourse controlled by a few huge corporations, good, right?
I think not. This isn’t heading towards a freer, healthier online environment. This is opening the door to regulation and government watchdogs.
We can, for example, regulate Internet advertising, just as we regulate broadcast advertising, insisting that people know when and why they are being shown political ads or, indeed, any ads. We can curb the anonymity of the Internet — recent research shows that the number of fake accounts on Facebook may be far higher than what the company has stated in public — because we have a right to know whether we are interacting with real people or bots. In the longer term, there may be even more profound solutions. What would a public-interest algorithm look like, for example, or a form of social media that favored constructive conversations over polarization?
The antidote to big tech censorship is entrepreneurship.
Conservatives aren’t generally built with the ability to create original and interesting media content. Their brains don’t work that way.
Therefore they need to do what they are good at: build new companies and institutions.
The solution has to be vertical: from financing to advertising to ISPs to media.
Stop whinging and start building explicitly conservative organisations.
This is certainly one of the biggest loads of crap posted on the Cat.
DT knows how to do it.
I don’t think you realise just how big Google and Facebook are and how far there reach is. Not to mention the honey pot they present for enemy foreign governments.
Government have already granted them their status. They are effectively a guild being considered a ‘platform’. They only way to be considered a ‘platform’ is to be granted such status from government. In order to actually compete with them, you too need to be a ‘platform’.
Lets just do it. Some have made a start.
FFS what is so difficult to understand about the rule of law?
We have laws that “publishers” who pick and choose their content are responsible for what they choose to publish, and that, in very broad terms, “common carriers” who don’t pick and choose but just provide a service don’t have that type of liability.
Why is it so hard to understand that the internet giants shouldn’t be allowed to keep sheltering from responsibility by falsely claiming to be common carriers when they’re very clearly operating as publishers?
That is, why is it so hard to understand that the law should be enforced?
Mmyes, Tim Blair and Mark Steyn are not as original as Waleed Aly and Whoopi Goldberg.
This post is suggesting that conservatives just skulk away and build an imaginary world away from reality.
This Arky person should have adult supervision while using the internet. FFS.
PayPal bans you- stop complaining damn you, build your own payment network
WellFargo closes your accounts- build your own bank
MasterCard cancels your credit cards- build our own credit card from scratch
Google won’t let you advertise your business- build your own search engine (user base: 1) etc etc etc.
no wonder our side never wins. all want to lose with grace. Go loose elsewhere knave- we’re fighting now.
This fool shouldn’t be allowed posting rights on this site. Let’s take a vote.
Consider my bull gored
Your proposed approach assumes that we can innovate- and entrepreneur our way forward faster than the woke corporatocracy and their government-funded SJW chums can screw us. On evidence to date, that’s a bad bet.
Sure, we need to build our own platforms, etcetera, and a lot of that work is well underway.
But at the same time we need to fight back against open political discrimination by a range of businesses that happen to be operating under actual or de facto goverment licenses.
For example, WestPac will close your account if they don’t like your politics. Is the answer to create our own bank? No, that’s silly. WestPac needs to either be forced to provide an evenhanded service, or else have their license pulled.
Likewise, the social media oligopoly operates under a de facto license, by which government allows them to be common carriers when they defame us, and allows them to be publishers when they deplatform us. The natural response to this sort of predatory, prejudiced oligopoly is a boot up the bum from the Commonwealth.
Like it or not, we live in a heavily-regulated society in which we pay over the odds for a meddlesome government. We aren’t calling it into existence, it’s already here. So t’s only sensible to fight back against licensed bullies by using the force of the government that licenses them.
Either we use the government while we can, or there’ll come a time when we can’t use it at all.
FIFY, Aky.
The problem is that even ISPs are now being captured. Sign up and you’re in a contract for a couple years only to find the ISP has self-censored conservative sites. Sheesh.
I hope Barr’s investigation results in mandatory breakup of all these sheepskin-wearing activist corporations. It would be so much fun!
DOJ opens antitrust inquiry into top tech companies (23 July)
No point banging our heads against a wall trying to explain reality to these low info posters.
The statement above from Arky says it all. He is unaware of the numerous SocMed start ups crushed by the likes of Visa and Mastercard and Pay Pal etal, who refuse to handle on-line transactions of conservative start ups.
Arky thinks even though almost all avenues that lead to the info highway have been closed off by these tech giants, we can just have a few meetings and start our own tech giants and interweb thingies.
Imagine a small innovator having his electricity cut. No problemo, get yourself a generator. But hey, no one will sell me a generator. No problemo, just build yourself a generator. It’s a free World right?
I built a generator but no one will sell me the diesel to power it. No worries mate, start drilling, get your own oil and distill it into diesel. It’s a free World right?
This is the result of believing that if its in a text book, if its theoretically correct, than it must work in the real World.
Libertarians. If the left wasn’t so evil, I’d say libertarians were worse for humanity. (Only because they are so naive, yet act like geniuses)
Complaining is largely useless. Building your own has some use. Making the rubble bounce – i.e. making the degenerationists pay ($$$) for their violation of the very rules they have set up, even more. Breaking up their artifices , and recognizing that this is what Big Tech has by and large become – better again.
But all of this must recognize that in the end, the economies of the degenerate and the noble are separating and that civil war will near inevitably follow. All of these actions are merely positioning for the coming conflict. To the extent that real damage can be done to the traitors, let it be done. To the extent that our reserves and capacity can be built, even more so.
Freedom is the flower of civilisation, not the root.
Looks like Publius and BEL posted their comments while I was typing mine.
Okay, we build our own platforms, but odds on they will be subverted from the inside out. Then back to square one again.
You can build your own platform but can you build your own bank and payment processor?
I think the Trump administration just fucked Facebook’s idea of the Libra by suggesting the government was going to impose banking regulations on the issuance. Good luck.
Have you got a source for that?