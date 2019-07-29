Arky: I am tired of conservative bleating over social media.

Watching the latest Candace Owens offering, I finally blew a valve.

Conservatives are going to get nowhere good with their unending complaints over big tech and the internal policing of content.

In fact, they may just be opening the door for future progressive governments to start monitoring and controlling online content.

Worse still, it’s boring. What proportion of conservative content on social media is now about the censorship of conservative content on social media? Enough!

Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let’s start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power. Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn’t dominated by a single censor. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 11, 2019

Well, OK. So even a Democrat like Warren can see the danger of public discourse controlled by a few huge corporations, good, right?

I think not. This isn’t heading towards a freer, healthier online environment. This is opening the door to regulation and government watchdogs.

We can, for example, regulate Internet advertising, just as we regulate broadcast advertising, insisting that people know when and why they are being shown political ads or, indeed, any ads. We can curb the anonymity of the Internet — recent research shows that the number of fake accounts on Facebook may be far higher than what the company has stated in public — because we have a right to know whether we are interacting with real people or bots. In the longer term, there may be even more profound solutions. What would a public-interest algorithm look like, for example, or a form of social media that favored constructive conversations over polarization? -Anne Applebaum, Washington Post.

The antidote to big tech censorship is entrepreneurship.

Conservatives aren’t generally built with the ability to create original and interesting media content. Their brains don’t work that way.

Therefore they need to do what they are good at: build new companies and institutions.

The solution has to be vertical: from financing to advertising to ISPs to media.

Stop whinging and start building explicitly conservative organisations.