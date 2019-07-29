Net recipients …. Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain.
2nd biggest contributor …. United Kingdom.
EU not helping UK?
Why is Luxembourg and Belgium taking money.?? Luxembourg is very small and very rich. Belgium the same. These numbers are a bit of worry after brexit.
So where does that leave the EU when UK leaves?
Britain leaving is going to leave a big hole in the eu rort!
Germany pays NATO?
Little wonder the EU is so worried.
Luxembourg?
Wow, they must have a few secrets stashed away. In 2018 its GDP per capita was $113,000 per capita! I’m sure the British are pleased to contribute to the welfare fund of the 3rd wealthiest (per capita) nation on earth! Ahh, the EU, regulate you to penury one day, steal what’s left the next.
EU parasites must be agitating behind the scenes.
Printing euro-centrelink recipients on the left and taxpayers on the right ? A novel idea should be more of it ,nothing like exposing facts is there ? No wonder the comissars are scared of Brexit , if Marine le Pen wins and starts Frexit rolling they are stuffed , I dont think the German taxpayers could take much more of this just to keep a bunch of bureaucrats and failed politicians in luxury. Long Live ,Brexit Vive la Nouvelle Revolution .
BENELUX
The Belgian (EU) bureaucracy is a major parasite class?
Good on the Polish people.
They shouldn’t stop until an amount equal to WW2 reparations are made.