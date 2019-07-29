Brexit

Posted on 9:11 am, July 29, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Net recipients …. Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain.

2nd biggest contributor …. United Kingdom.

12 Responses to Brexit

  2. Jock
    #3117872, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Why is Luxembourg and Belgium taking money.?? Luxembourg is very small and very rich. Belgium the same. These numbers are a bit of worry after brexit.

  3. Bronson
    #3117874, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:28 am

    So where does that leave the EU when UK leaves?

  4. Iva Right
    #3117876, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Britain leaving is going to leave a big hole in the eu rort!

  6. bemused
    #3117880, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Little wonder the EU is so worried.

  7. nb
    #3117887, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:36 am

    Luxembourg?
    Wow, they must have a few secrets stashed away. In 2018 its GDP per capita was $113,000 per capita! I’m sure the British are pleased to contribute to the welfare fund of the 3rd wealthiest (per capita) nation on earth! Ahh, the EU, regulate you to penury one day, steal what’s left the next.

  8. egg_
    #3117888, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Little wonder the EU is so worried.

    EU parasites must be agitating behind the scenes.

  9. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3117891, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Printing euro-centrelink recipients on the left and taxpayers on the right ? A novel idea should be more of it ,nothing like exposing facts is there ? No wonder the comissars are scared of Brexit , if Marine le Pen wins and starts Frexit rolling they are stuffed , I dont think the German taxpayers could take much more of this just to keep a bunch of bureaucrats and failed politicians in luxury. Long Live ,Brexit Vive la Nouvelle Revolution .

  10. stackja
    #3117893, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:39 am

    BENELUX

    The treaty establishing the Benelux Customs Union was signed on 5 September 1944, by the governments in exile of the three countries in London, and entered into force in 1948. It ceased to exist on 1 November 1960, when it was replaced by the Benelux Economic Union after a treaty signed in The Hague on 3 February 1958. It was preceded by the (still existent) Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union, established on 25 July 1921. Its founding contributed to the founding of the European Union (EU).

  11. egg_
    #3117894, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Why is Luxembourg and Belgium taking money.?? Luxembourg is very small and very rich. Belgium the same.

    The Belgian (EU) bureaucracy is a major parasite class?

  12. feelthebern
    #3117899, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Good on the Polish people.
    They shouldn’t stop until an amount equal to WW2 reparations are made.

