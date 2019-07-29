Currency Lad: Beech of Trust

‘How can you accept someone you once thought you’d share the rest of your life with is this liar, this horrible person?’

– Dawn Beech, well educated longtime friend and nursing colleague, then lover and wife (for four years) of Carl “Nick” Beech; also mother of his son.

There was nothing in the men whom I began to meet … that made me think that any of them were not telling the truth.

– Louise Milligan, ABC journalist and vague acquaintance of Cardinal George Pell’s accusers. The claims of all but one these men have now been officially abandoned.