Currency Lad: Beech of Trust

‘How can you accept someone you once thought you’d share the rest of your life with is this liar, this horrible person?’
– Dawn Beech, well educated longtime friend and nursing colleague, then lover and wife (for four years) of Carl “Nick” Beech; also mother of his son.
There was nothing in the men whom I began to meet … that made me think that any of them were not telling the truth.
– Louise Milligan, ABC journalist and vague acquaintance of Cardinal George Pell’s accusers. The claims of all but one these men have now been officially abandoned.
There are lies. And there are ‘lies’.
From an organisation which in the past its Managing Director proposed that pederasts be understood. the lauder, applauder and promoter of none other than Peter Roebuck and the organisation which refuses to take questions in relation to a certain Jon Stevens, one of their own, convicted of child sexual abuse.
Perhaps, as with Jimmy Saville and the BBS perhaps the ABC is on a quest to distract from examinations its own shortcomings with respect to child sexual abuse that has seen a doubling down to appear virtuous and blameless in its pursuit whiffs down rabbit holes.
I mean BBC
Hendo:
ERRORS REMAIN IN LOUISE MILLIGAN’S POLEMIC CARDINAL AFTER FOUR PRINT-RUNS
In Melbourne last weekend, Gerard Henderson picked up the very latest edition of Louise Milligan’s Cardinal: The Rise and Fall of George Pell (MUP, 2017 – reprinted with corrections 2017, 2018 and 2019).
The 2019 edition of Cardinal – which is said to contain what MUP calls “New Revelations” even though it is not clear what they are – is replete with endorsements. First up, there are the high profile sneering secular commentators – mainly from the ABC, Nine Newspapers (Sydney Morning Herald and The Age), The Guardian Australia, The Saturday Paper and The New Daily. They include Annabel Crabb, David Marr, Peter FitzSimons, Kate McClymont and Quentin Dempster. Most have no special knowledge of either criminal law in general or the Pell case in particular…………..
In view of all this praise – and in view of the fact that MUP has reprinted Cardinal on three occasions with corrections – it’s surprising that a number of factual errors remain in the book – along with numerous dubious and evidence-free claims.
The foreword to the most recent edition is by author Tom Keneally……………………..
In a strange claim in his foreword, Keneally asserts that Cardinal “is not a polemic”. It is. When Peter Craven reviewed Cardinal in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on 5 June 2017, he wrote that it was a “racketing case for the prosecution”. He also referred to “plenty of inaccuracies” in the book and described Milligan as “a writer of flaming convictions and sensationalist prose who backs her intuitions in the face of any notion of evidence or scruple”.
In any event, Tom Keneally’s foreword concentrates not so much on the crimes for which Cardinal Pell has been convicted – and which he is appealing – but on Pell’s political, social and religious views. The foreword refers to George Pell’s relationships with Tony Abbott and John Howard and mentions climate change, asylum seeker policies and so on. In short, Keneally described Pell as “a notable neo-conservative” and stated that his conviction had resulted in “an inestimable loss…to the forces of the right when they find themselves uniquely out of fashion with the Australian electorate”. Note, Tom Keneally’s piece was written before the May 2019 federal election. Today it is by no means clear that what Keneally describes as “the forces of the right” are “out of fashion” in Australia. However, such political considerations should have no relevance to a criminal conviction – as Keneally should know.
Tom Keneally concluded his foreword by criticising George Pell’s (alleged) “flawed response to child sexual abuse by clergy” – this despite the fact that he was one of the first Catholic leaders in the world to address the crime. A reader of Keneally’s foreword might get the impression that Keneally is not convinced by the guilty verdict in the second trial – but believes that someone high in the Catholic Church had to be punished for its errors of commission and omission with respect to clerical child sexual abuse over the decades.
In the original and subsequent editions of Cardinal, Louise Milligan writes that it has always been her journalistic practice to send “a list of questions” to people she is writing about. She sent such a list to Cardinal Pell’s staff before completing the first edition of her book. Before reviewing Cardinal in The Sydney Institute Review Online, Gerard Henderson sent a list of questions to Ms Milligan. She did not reply. Instead she sought the protection of her publisher at MUP – then Louise Adler. Ms Adler emailed Gerard Henderson advising him that Cardinal was a good book – in other words, go away.
As it turned out, Ms Milligan has never replied to the questions about such issues as the use of anonymous sources, constructed quotations created decades after conversations allegedly took place, the fallibility of memory, hearsay, the use of the word “if” and so on. These are all important issues which any writer should be able and willing to discuss. Nor has Louise Milligan corrected the historical errors drawn to her attention by Gerard Henderson in his questions and in his review – or to those identified by Peter Craven and others.
Presumably, Louise Milligan refused to answer Gerard Henderson’s questions because she had no plausible responses. After all, Ms Milligan told ABC TV News Breakfast on 17 May 2017 that Cardinal was written “from the complainants’ point of view”. In other words, it is a book about advocacy – not scholarship. That’s possibly why Ms Milligan regards queries about evidence as not requiring an answer or even an acknowledgement………………
And now for an example of some of the errors which still remain in Cardinal after four editions. They indicate a degree of laziness, or denial in the face of criticism, on the author’s behalf…………………..
RTWT
https://thesydneyinstitute.com.au/blog/issue-453/
Heaven forfend that anyone would suggest Milligan has an agenda.
A search of the ABC news website turns up exactly zero mentions of the Beech conviction. They fulsomely covered his accusations when they were originally made.
When Pell is declared innocent in ten years ,(the law grinds smalll and exceding slow ) the msm will play it down ,be on page 32 , to cover these leftist liars and haters ,cant have the proles knowing important things now can we? What arethese appeal judges doing ? Cant take this long to know the trial was a real fut up ,we all knew before it started . They should get performance based salaries , they would need food oarcels fron the Sallies the amount of work they do .
A cat got your tongue, ABC?
Tried to post about this the other day but spaminator. As this has been going on for weeks/months to years my post merely wondered where the reporting had been. Court order or doesn’t fit the agenda? Matters little which, same club.
Doing some research for a longer piece, I discovered the ABC has deleted both video and transcript of the Monument/Dignan accusations. This was a half-hour special 7.30 Report run by Milligan. The men’s accusations have now been dumped by Victoria’s courts. By removing their bullshit stories, the ABC now concedes the broadcast was defamatory.
Can that lowlife who accused Pell be jailed?