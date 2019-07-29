Q&A Forum: July 29, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 29, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
23 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 29, 2019

  1. Rafe Champion
    #3118475, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Who is up tonight then? Who is the sacrificial conservative lamb?

  2. Peter Castieau
    #3118486, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    I’ll have a go.

    54 please Carpe.

    Evening everyone.

  3. Cpt Seahawks
    #3118491, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Hi Peter.
    58 if you are around please Carpe..

  5. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3118493, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    If you watch this show, communism is the real winner.

  6. Peter Castieau
    #3118497, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Captain and Classical a very good evening to you both.

  7. Vic in Prossy
    #3118498, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    May not be too many tonight.
    May I have 10 please, Carpe?

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3118501, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    24, if you please, Carpe.

    A very good evening to you, custard.

  11. areff
    #3118502, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:28 pm

  12. RobK
    #3118503, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Joining Fran on the panel at our ABC Melbourne studios:

    Tasmanian Liberal Senator Eric Abetz
    Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching
    Celebrity chef and author Adam Liaw
    Antipoverty and social justice campaigner Tim Costello
    Business and communications consultant Parnell Palme McGuinness

    Gawd.
    25 for me please.

  14. egg_
    #3118510, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Parnell Palme McGuinness, yum!

  15. Cpt Seahawks
    #3118511, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    St Bernard dogs are better looking than Fran.

  16. egg_
    #3118512, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Nanny Franny tonight, eh?

  17. egg_
    #3118514, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    First up – teh Beetrooter question.

  18. thefrollickingmole
    #3118516, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    32 for me

  19. egg_
    #3118518, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Has teh Beetrooter been interviewed by teh Betoota Advocate?

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3118519, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching

    Didn’t she get her bottom smacked by the TURC?

  21. areff
    #3118520, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Poor people, hanging themselves from every lamp post

  22. BrettW
    #3118527, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    A few years ago Tony Jones was doing Lateline as well as Q&A.

    Wonder if his pay went down when no longer hosting Lateline.

    Will he be on no paid leave whilst his wife is based in China?

  23. egg_
    #3118529, posted on July 29, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Great Christian Conservative questions to Costello.

