Liberty Quote
The more the state “plans” the more difficult planning becomes for the individual.— Friedrich von Hayek
Q&A Forum: July 29, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Who is up tonight then? Who is the sacrificial conservative lamb?
I’ll have a go.
54 please Carpe.
Evening everyone.
Hi Peter.
58 if you are around please Carpe..
16 for me
If you watch this show, communism is the real winner.
Captain and Classical a very good evening to you both.
May not be too many tonight.
May I have 10 please, Carpe?
Test
Fixed it
24, if you please, Carpe.
A very good evening to you, custard.
Eric Abetz, Tasmanian Liberal Senator
Kimberley Kitching, Senator for Victoria
Tim Costello, Social Justice Advocate
Parnell Palme McGuinness, Communications Consultant
Adam Liaw, Cook, Writer and TV Presenter
and
Guest Host, Fran Kelly
Joining Fran on the panel at our ABC Melbourne studios:
Tasmanian Liberal Senator Eric Abetz
Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching
Celebrity chef and author Adam Liaw
Antipoverty and social justice campaigner Tim Costello
Business and communications consultant Parnell Palme McGuinness
Gawd.
25 for me please.
G’day Zulu
Parnell Palme McGuinness, yum!
St Bernard dogs are better looking than Fran.
Nanny Franny tonight, eh?
First up – teh Beetrooter question.
32 for me
Has teh Beetrooter been interviewed by teh Betoota Advocate?
Didn’t she get her bottom smacked by the TURC?
Poor people, hanging themselves from every lamp post
A few years ago Tony Jones was doing Lateline as well as Q&A.
Wonder if his pay went down when no longer hosting Lateline.
Will he be on no paid leave whilst his wife is based in China?
Great Christian Conservative questions to Costello.