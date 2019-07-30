Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019

    They are too big and abusing their power. Anyone that wishes to compete will need such infrastructure from the get go to cope with possible demand? How would they do it….. finance it? Google has been built up over a long period of time.



    Soy-cons always start the official surrender this way …

    The sex talk we must have
    With courtesy, reason and compassion, we need a genuine debate about the transgender push.

    EDITORIAL

    I’d be interested in the editorial if somebody can post it.
    The false premise is there is something even vaguely sensible to ‘debate’.

    They are too big and abusing their power.

    Big is slow and clumsy.
    Small is fast and able to respond to rapidly changing technology and conditions.
    Start small. Start with what you can do.

    Hi Ellie

    Enjoyed your comment on the last thread.

    Very saucy.

    Reminds me of a card I saw.

    One sperm cell to the other sperm cells “Are we far from the ovaries?”
    Other sperm cell “Yes – we’ve just passed the tonsils”.

    I can’t remember what occasion the card was for. But it stuck in my mind.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #3118922, posted on July 30, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    The story of Canadian trans woman Jessica Yaniv invites disbelief yet undoubtedly raises questions of principle with real-world effects (starting with the ordeal of 12 female beauticians hauled before a Vancouver human rights tribunal because they did not wish to handle Yaniv’s penis when performing a Brazilian wax).

    Is the definition of womanhood up for grabs? If society confers that status on a biologically intact male who merely self-identifies as female, what will the consequences be? Already we have competitors in women’s sport who retain much of their male physical advantage. Will girls and women have to quell their “transphobia” if anti-discrimination law allows the “female penis” to gain entry to dorms, change rooms and toilets?

    These are not idle questions. Victoria’s government is pushing a bill that allows self-identified trans people who have had no gender reassignment treatment or therapy to retrospectively alter the fact of their sex on a birth certificate, and potentially take up victim roles within the human rights system. Tasmania’s MPs have shown their defiance of biology’s oppression by making it optional to record sex on a birth certificate. Yaniv-style complaints could happen in both states.

    Uneasy alliances within the LGBTI popular front are unravelling at a time when radical trans ideology is consolidating its influence within the public sector, universities, schools, big corporations and many media newsrooms. This has happened under the banner of “diversity” and with a tactical focus on the genuinely hard but rare cases of intersex people and those who make a difficult but successful gender change, sometimes after years of counselling and treatment. But the momentum is with self-identified trans status because the ideology allows a mere stated preference to cancel out everything else: biological sex, genitals, socialisation, conduct, appearance. Some parents, teachers and clinicians have been expressing disquiet about this trend, but rarely in public. Many people in the mainstream simply do not know what is going on.

    This is an object lesson in what happens when free speech is suppressed and honest, often informed, opinions go underground. With courtesy, reason and compassion, we need a genuine debate about the transgender push. This is not “hate speech”; dissent is not offence. We’re up against a kind of psychiatric blackmail, being constantly warned that any departure from the progressive script will result in trans suicides. Young people should be reminded that there are many possible responses to life’s unkind words and contrary opinions — they can engage in debate, rebut, ignore or just laugh. It is recklessly self-fulfilling to teach them that exposure to disagreeable words or competing views has psychological injury as its inevitable outcome.

    The diversity that has captured institutions is not variety of thought;
    it is identity politics dealing in slogans. “A trans woman is a woman,” they say, with no wish to weigh other points of view or inconvenient facts. Our universities are heavily implicated in this science-denialism, dating back to postmodernism. This month, when a “gender sceptical” scholar faced an attempt to intimidate and “deplatform” her at the annual philosophy conference, the discipline’s association put out a diversity-speak statement acknowledging the “serious concerns” of would-be censors and failing to make any reference to her academic freedom.

    Activist-educators have created an atmosphere in which some young people come to see trans status as a badge of victim prestige. Too often, those in power have waved through “diversity” policies without asking difficult questions because they feared being assailed as bigots. But will they be forgiven by trans kids who — years from now — declare it was all a mistake, and nobody properly informed them about the choice or its risks?

    This is supposed to be a story where you feel sorry for the lady “victim”.

    I instead feel annoyance at the sucking black hole of resources her and her (allegedly) abusive partner have consumed while she CHOSE deliberately to stay with him.

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-07-30/the-women-behind-bars-breaching-domestic-violence-order/11330408

    It was as if she was on autopilot: Annie grabbed a carving knife from the kitchen inside, rushed up behind David and, not even thinking about where it might fall, stabbed him in the back.

    “But after all that build-up … after everything he had done to me, it was my way of saying, I have had enough, I guess … I think I thought afterwards that it was his turn to feel the pain.”

    It appears the problem is ladies are being treated as though they are equally responsible for breaching orders, when everyone knows they are marshmallow brained children who arent responsible for anything… or something.

    An ABC News investigation — part of a series exploring how domestic violence is contributing to Australia’s soaring female prison population — has found rising concerns that a system ostensibly devised to protect victims is increasingly being weaponised by male abusers, and bungled by police, with troubling outcomes.
    In practice, experts say, this is resulting in a growing number of women in Queensland being inappropriately named as respondents on protection orders — and being incarcerated for contravening them, frequently for minor infractions in self-defence or retaliation against men’s attacks.

    With courtesy, reason and compassion, we need a genuine debate about the transgender push.

    If he means the indulgence of mental illness under the guise of pseudo-scientific gender studies he has a point.

    They are too big and abusing their power. Anyone that wishes to compete will need such infrastructure from the get go to cope with possible demand? How would they do it….. finance it? Google has been built up over a long period of time.

    I had a personal experience of their oversight. I deleted my facebook account, which takes a number of steps and persuasion to do otherwise. Then I received an email advising me that I have 30 days to reactivate it otherwise all content will be deleted. Within 24 hours and for the first time youtube advertisements popped up about the wonders of FB.

    In other news, a team developed software that enables the identification of just about anyone who has been online even if they are not on social media. We are discovered and our identities are stored in data centres all over the world. There is no escape now. Being anonymous on forums certainly helps but whenever we register personal details on a website we may as assume at some point that information is going to be stored somewhere else.

    Try this website to check your email address.

    Hopefully not a toasted cheese sandwich?
    Hard to swallow, either way.

    Johanna from the olde fredde:

    There are still a few communes in remote spots up there, and from what I have heard, some of them are very weird indeed, and you would not want a family member anywhere near them.

    In a haze of dope smoke in the early 1970s, I bought a share in a hippie farm in the hills out west of Casino NSW.

    It being a brain fart, I never set foot on it — probably a good thing in retrospect as the other shareholders were anti-civilisationist future swampfilth voters, with whom, as a western Victorian farmer’s son, I would have had as much in common as with the rabid dog I once shot.

    I am a little concerned now re the public changeroom after our usual Sunday swim. Contrary to some men's fantasies on the matter, women in changerooms are nearly always discreet and modest, as much as reasonable or possible. It would be rare to see a tampon string dangle, as in one man's fetid imagination for instance. But suddenly everyone is changing in the cubicle or being very careful with their towel. A sign has suddenly appeared too suggesting 'children and young people' may wish to report any unwanted behavior to the management.

Makes one wonder if anything has been going on.

    Makes one wonder if anything has been going on.

    Been following the Turning Point USA conference for young peeps, great stuff, the Trumpster appeared and invaluable networking opportunities made for young conservatives.

    A stand-out for me was the address (15 mins plus 15 mins of questions) by Alex Marlow, Editor in Chief at Breitbart.

    I watched this a few days ago, but can’t get it out of my mind.

    Marlow is scarily bright, extraordinarily perceptive, and manages to come across as quite human. Andrew Breitbart recruited him when he was still a college student, and what a good decision that turned out to be.

    While the MSM is running its businesses into the ground, Breitbart has gone from strength to strength, despite sabotage from Facebook, Google, and campaigns targeting their advertisers. When you hear him speak to young conservatives about how to use social media, and how to survive in a hostile environment, they know that he gets it.

    If MSM companies had people as good at strategy as he is, they would not be in the trouble they are in.

    A few personal notes – he is half Jooish (his Mum) and comes from LA. Yet, his accent is almost Noo Yok-ish – very nasal. He does a radio show which is often linked at Breitbart on Sirius XM, and is across his material like it was his only job, instead of one of many.

    If you want to know about media strategy and young conservatives – have a look. It’s a revelation. Trump is very lucky to have people like Marlow in his corner.

    a share in a hippie farm in the hills out west of Casino NSW.

    Find a lawyer, Tom. You’re a rich man. 😀

    sabotage from Facebook, Google, and campaigns targeting their advertisers

    And Branson’s Virgin Communications blocking Breitbart in all public areas of Heathrow Airport.
    Probably in many other places as well, and by other left billionaires wherever they can.

    Thank you very much, Ellie! A dab with a serviette and it's gone. Perhaps you could enlighten us on the best method of cleaning it out of your hair.

    Doomlord … any thoughts on a swimmer getting off after returning positive A and B samples because "she might have accidentally ingested the banned substance contained in supplements"?

    A sign has suddenly appeared too suggesting ‘children and young people’ may wish to report any unwanted behavior to the management.

    The “woketards” cant admit it but it was a combination of good sense and politeness which made things like communal changerooms safe for everyone.

    Good sense is not allowing perverts or mentally confused people access to the changeroons of the opposite sex.
    Politeness was not actually saying why separate sex change rooms are a good idea.

    By allowing a hard and fast (phrasing! I know) rule on which sex used which room it made weeding out the predators easy.
    We are now so “advanced” A woman should pause and second guess herself if a dangly sack& savalloy is in the changeroom as long as its attached to a person wearing a wig or lipstick.

    Perhaps you could enlighten us on the best method of cleaning it out of your hair.

    Rats have feelings too, and they need lawyers.

    Lawyer argues activists should speak on behalf of animals in court (via BCF)

    The case began earlier this year when Sandra Schnurr filed a notice of application against five retail giants selling glue traps, or devices commonly used to catch rodents.

    Schnurr argued that the traps subject mice and rats to agonizing, prolonged deaths and filed an application seeking to ban Canadian Tire, Walmart, Home Depot, Home Hardware and Lowe’s from selling them.

    The retailers, in turn, filed a motion to dismiss Schnurr’s complaint on the grounds that she did not have standing to bring such a matter before the courts.

    But Schnurr argued that the rules surrounding who has the right to speak on various legal issues have been relaxing and animal rights advocates should be permitted a voice in Canada’s courtrooms.

    The factum said Schnurr, founder of a group known as Canadians for Animal Protection, has not suffered any direct wrong from the sale of glue traps and should therefore not be granted standing.

    Schnurr particularly referenced a September 2012 Supreme Court of Canada decision that granted standing to a group of advocates representing sex workers in Vancouver’s Downtown East Side.

    Um, yes, rat traps should be banned because of sex workers in Vancouver. Obvious!

    Deep in the elephant grass, spud-peelers on full automatic, when the Cong's Priapic Revolutionary Brigade pounced. They came at us right and left….

Stay tuned.

    Stay tuned.

    Naughty thread today.
    Shampoo works for me, areff.

    Doomlord … any thoughts on a swimmer getting off after returning positive A and B samples because "she might have accidentally ingested the banned substance contained in supplements"?

I am enjoying the hypocrisy.

    I am enjoying the hypocrisy.

    In keeping with the apparent theme for the day.

    “she might have accidentally ingested the banned substance contained in supplements”?

    Her boyfriend is a bodybuilder?
    Secondhand substance absorption?

    Gosh. I’d never have thought of that. I have heard that with some girls it has been a hindrance to weight loss – too much of a high protein diet – but as an access to banned substances? Unlikely, I think.

    Much of this is apocryphal anyway. Male fantasies quite often. A lot of girls just spit it out.
    To each her own.

    Can hippies be farmed? I imagine they might taste funny.

    They sort of can – being very much ovine in how they comport themselves – but they are not much use for anything.

    Their pelts are greasy and usually infested with vermin. The meat is bland and stringy. They aren’t water absorbent, only marginal electrical insulators, only produce a sustained low level of heat when ignited – in short they have no real industrial use.

    You can scatter a couple in the front yard to stop dogs defecating there, but they are less appealing than the dogshit and they attract flies.

    Really, the only use is taking them into the bush and cutting down a tree in front of them – then they wail and weep and utter the most inane sympathy for the spirits of the trees. All good clean fun but the novelty wears off pretty quick.

    That is why you find little flocks of them scattered in bushlands and rural areas. Not really worth taking home afterward.

    Lawyer argues activists should speak on behalf of animals in court

    From the OOT:

    Simple.
    The mother of the child is “confined” as a consequence of the pregnancy.
    Remember the old fashioned term “confinement”?
    It was used for a purpose.
    Unless you believe that the conception of the child was the responsibility only of the mother, logic demands that the father has a responsibility, and should confront the consequences of that responsibility.
    I’m still patiently waiting an answer to my question about who is responsible for contraception.

    Firstly, the practice of confinement in European culture took place after childbirth and was thought to be restorative but punitive, as by confined you meant,

    the father confined to nine months (for symmetry) in clink, or someplace similar, irrespective of circumstances

    The ‘confinement’ you clearly want here is not restorative. Further, what could you have meant by ‘irrespective of circumstances’? What circumstances do nothing to annul the father’s confinement?
    Secondly, of course the father shares responsibility with the mother for their pregnancy, but you have still not explained why the father needs to be ‘confined’ during pregnancy given that the mother is not confined during pregnancy, and certainly not in the sense of being “confined to nine months (for symmetry) in clink, or someplace similar“. Maybe you meant nothing more than there must be some symmetrical inconvenience visited upon the father during the mother’s pregnancy, but again, why? Must the inconvenience of the father’s labors also be visited upon the mother? I’m struggling to find any possible ground, ‘whatever the circumstance’, that demands any such reciprocity of inconvenience.

  65. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3118974, posted on July 30, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    As IT notes, enough of this smut.

    Yes, this is what happens when those in-loco-parentis get permissive.
    I blame Doomlord. He had better get back to admonishing us for our sins.
    And giving out penances.

    No indulgences either. This is not a climate change issue.

    Apart from the aspects of self-declared gender already mentioned here, I wonder what the implications are for laura norder? How can you identify a terrorist if all they have to do is declare that they are now someone else, and their birth certificate is changed, their name is changed, etc? How about eligibility for welfare payments? A smart scamster could get double benefits via both identities. What will happen to the integrity of geneaology studies? What about passports?

    And so on, and so on.

    Politicians seem to have rushed headlong into woke transgenderism without a thought for the implications for national security, domestic law enforcement, the tax and social security system, etc.

    Remember when it was every adopted kid’s right to find out who their biological parents are? Another ‘right’ that has been pushed down the totem pole by enabling parents to erase the facts of their birth.

    What is wrong with these people?

    lol, extremely droll.

    Somewhere I have a whole page of such lawyer jokes. Such as the time a lawyer asked a long-suffering doctor in court whether a patient could function without a brain, and the doctor answered only if he was a lawyer and happened to be practicing law somewhere.

    Hmmm. It is hypocrisy straight ahead and on on the right and left flank.
    Firstly …
    Chinese swimmer claims the drug testers didn’t have the right credentials so their vial got smashed. Very Bad.
    Australian swimmer has definite positives (A and B). No problem. We just need to find out how she “accidentally came into contact with it”, including the possibility of her having ingested one of the infamous “Contador sandwiches”. FFS, at least come up with an original bullshit story.
    Secondly …
    34 current and former Essendon players were suspended for a year for taking supplements. None returned a positive sample despite, I think, well over half of them being tested during 2012 (some multiple times). In fact, we were assured that the samples were being stored in a state-of-the-art testing lab in Chermany, and eventually the mystery drug would be discovered. Seven years on … nothing.

    Then we have the swimmer, who returns positive A and B samples and there is a push to let her off because she might have taken the drug as part of contaminated supplements.

    I wonder what the implications are for laura norder?

    I’m surprised that nobody has picked up on this. So all I need do is put on some lipstick and a wig and I can manipulate some beautician into holding my penis while getting a waxing? (This is a hypothetical before people start getting too excited.)

    Manipulating people into unwanted sexual contact is usually considered to be sexual assault. So why weren’t these beauticians calling the police?

    Firstly, the practice of confinement in European culture took place after childbirth

    Oh, my, I smell the odour of sanctimony and the crunch of shifting goalposts again. Must be Dover.

    In English literature and language ‘confinement’ meant the period preceding childbirth for a woman. I expect that in typical Jesuit fashion you elided it into ‘European’ hoping that no-one would notice. Well, I did.

    Frankly, you would have made a lousy barrister, because the judge and a decent opposing counsel would have forced you to stick to the point.

    And no, I am not going to engage in one of your endless, fanatical, slippery excuses for a debate. Life is too short, especially when we could be discussing hippies, politics, youthful indiscretions and even … economics!

    Somewhere I have a whole page of such lawyer jokes.

    Judicial jokes are just as funny.

    Struggling grazier helped himself to a few of his neighbor’s cows. He was duly arrested, charged, and fronted the beak.

    The foreman of the jury sent a message to the bench. “We all know (the accused) – he’s feeling the pinch as much as the rest of us. If he promises to give the cows back, can we find him “Not Guilty.?”

    The bench replied with a lecture on the principles of the justice system, and why such a verdict would be grossly improper.

    The next message from the jury room was “Not guilty, and he doesn’t have to give the cows back.”

