Parliamentarians, like cattle, may sometimes go astray, but elections held every three or four years seem to act as a reliable prod to jolt them back on to the straight and narrow.— Nick Cater
Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
sigh
My second place is due to drug-enhancing performance.
One for later.
Tracey Morgan.
I’m present Prof sir!
4th
Is Doomlord lurking?
18th
They are too big and abusing their power. Anyone that wishes to compete will need such infrastructure from the get go to cope with possible demand? How would they do it….. finance it? Google has been built up over a long period of time.
Top ten.
The above was from 2014. How things have changed, since.
Wankers.
Soy-cons always start the official surrender this way …
I’d be interested in the editorial if somebody can post it.
The false premise is there is something even vaguely sensible to ‘debate’.
Home is the Sailor, home from the Sea,
And the Hunter home from the hill.
🙂
Fill me in, Cats.
Is Trump still President?
..
Big is slow and clumsy.
Small is fast and able to respond to rapidly changing technology and conditions.
Start small. Start with what you can do.
First!
(I moved the goalposts).
Yes, yes, yes Calli!
Da man is still in da house!
MAGA!
Welcome home Calli
you had an adventure without a whole fried chicken
well done
Hi Ellie
Enjoyed your comment on the last thread.
Very saucy.
Reminds me of a card I saw.
One sperm cell to the other sperm cells “Are we far from the ovaries?”
Other sperm cell “Yes – we’ve just passed the tonsils”.
I can’t remember what occasion the card was for. But it stuck in my mind.
Naughty Doomlord. Made me wash my keyboard out with tea.
hahahahahahahahahahaha
I was going to mention lunch on this new thread, but now I dare not.
The ‘phrasing’ guys might get me. And all Doomie’s fault.
it stuck in my mind.
Catches in the throat more like
Hi Ellie
Enjoyed your comment on the last thread.
Very saucy.
Reminds me of a card I saw.
One sperm cell to the other sperm cells “Are we far from the ovaries?”
Other sperm cell “Yes – we’ve just passed the tonsils”.
I can’t remember what occasion the card was for. But it stuck in my mind.
Hello Doomlord, Master, Sir.
We need sauce. A little boring otherwise, especially if you like French food.
Yes, welcome home Calli.
We fired the other Catallaxy cleaners. They were no good.
Glad you’re back. Fire up the industrial pressure hoses and prepare the trebuchet.
This is supposed to be a story where you feel sorry for the lady “victim”.
I instead feel annoyance at the sucking black hole of resources her and her (allegedly) abusive partner have consumed while she CHOSE deliberately to stay with him.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-07-30/the-women-behind-bars-breaching-domestic-violence-order/11330408
It was as if she was on autopilot: Annie grabbed a carving knife from the kitchen inside, rushed up behind David and, not even thinking about where it might fall, stabbed him in the back.
…
“But after all that build-up … after everything he had done to me, it was my way of saying, I have had enough, I guess … I think I thought afterwards that it was his turn to feel the pain.”
It appears the problem is ladies are being treated as though they are equally responsible for breaching orders, when everyone knows they are marshmallow brained children who arent responsible for anything… or something.
An ABC News investigation — part of a series exploring how domestic violence is contributing to Australia’s soaring female prison population — has found rising concerns that a system ostensibly devised to protect victims is increasingly being weaponised by male abusers, and bungled by police, with troubling outcomes.
In practice, experts say, this is resulting in a growing number of women in Queensland being inappropriately named as respondents on protection orders — and being incarcerated for contravening them, frequently for minor infractions in self-defence or retaliation against men’s attacks.
especially if you like French
food
areff – you being saucy too. 🙂
With courtesy, reason and compassion, we need a genuine debate about the transgender push.
If he means the indulgence of mental illness under the guise of pseudo-scientific gender studies he has a point.
I had a personal experience of their oversight. I deleted my facebook account, which takes a number of steps and persuasion to do otherwise. Then I received an email advising me that I have 30 days to reactivate it otherwise all content will be deleted. Within 24 hours and for the first time youtube advertisements popped up about the wonders of FB.
In other news, a team developed software that enables the identification of just about anyone who has been online even if they are not on social media. We are discovered and our identities are stored in data centres all over the world. There is no escape now. Being anonymous on forums certainly helps but whenever we register personal details on a website we may as assume at some point that information is going to be stored somewhere else.
Try this website to check your email address.
areff – you being saucy too.
I hear his favourite diah/sauce is coq au vin blanc, often seen dribbling down his chin.
Hopefully not a toasted cheese sandwich?
Hard to swallow, either way.
Johanna from the olde fredde:
In a haze of dope smoke in the early 1970s, I bought a share in a hippie farm in the hills out west of Casino NSW.
It being a brain fart, I never set foot on it — probably a good thing in retrospect as the other shareholders were anti-civilisationist future swampfilth voters, with whom, as a western Victorian farmer’s son, I would have had as much in common as with the rabid dog I once shot.
I am a little concerned now re the public changeroom after our usual Sunday swim. Contrary to some men’s fantasies on the matter, women in changerooms are nearly always discreet and modest, as much as reasonable or possible. It would be rare to see a tampon string dangle, as in one man’s fetid imagination for instance. But suddenly everyone is changing in the cubicle or being very careful with their towel. A sign has suddenly appeared too suggesting ‘children and young people’ may wish to report any unwanted behavior to the management.
Makes one wonder if anything has been going on.
I saw naked horseriders at Tuntable Falls back in the 70’s. Uncomfortable.
Also a man in underpants and a cowboy hat busking at Times Square on Sunday.
Hot weather does strange things to people.
Been following the Turning Point USA conference for young peeps, great stuff, the Trumpster appeared and invaluable networking opportunities made for young conservatives.
A stand-out for me was the address (15 mins plus 15 mins of questions) by Alex Marlow, Editor in Chief at Breitbart.
I watched this a few days ago, but can’t get it out of my mind.
Marlow is scarily bright, extraordinarily perceptive, and manages to come across as quite human. Andrew Breitbart recruited him when he was still a college student, and what a good decision that turned out to be.
While the MSM is running its businesses into the ground, Breitbart has gone from strength to strength, despite sabotage from Facebook, Google, and campaigns targeting their advertisers. When you hear him speak to young conservatives about how to use social media, and how to survive in a hostile environment, they know that he gets it.
If MSM companies had people as good at strategy as he is, they would not be in the trouble they are in.
A few personal notes – he is half Jooish (his Mum) and comes from LA. Yet, his accent is almost Noo Yok-ish – very nasal. He does a radio show which is often linked at Breitbart on Sirius XM, and is across his material like it was his only job, instead of one of many.
If you want to know about media strategy and young conservatives – have a look. It’s a revelation. Trump is very lucky to have people like Marlow in his corner.
Find a lawyer, Tom. You’re a rich man. 😀
Meet the Australians living in ‘intentional communities’
And Branson’s Virgin Communications blocking Breitbart in all public areas of Heathrow Airport.
Probably in many other places as well, and by other left billionaires wherever they can.
Is the Doomlord doing gags?
Can hippies be farmed? I imagine they might taste funny.
often seen dribbling down his chin
Thank you very much, Ellie! A dab with a serviette and it’s gone. Perhaps you could enlighten us on the best method of cleaning it out of your hair.
Doomlord … any thoughts on a swimmer getting off after returning positive A and B samples because “she might have accidentally ingested the banned substance contained in supplements”?
A sign has suddenly appeared too suggesting ‘children and young people’ may wish to report any unwanted behavior to the management.
The “woketards” cant admit it but it was a combination of good sense and politeness which made things like communal changerooms safe for everyone.
Good sense is not allowing perverts or mentally confused people access to the changeroons of the opposite sex.
Politeness was not actually saying why separate sex change rooms are a good idea.
By allowing a hard and fast (phrasing! I know) rule on which sex used which room it made weeding out the predators easy.
We are now so “advanced” A woman should pause and second guess herself if a dangly sack& savalloy is in the changeroom as long as its attached to a person wearing a wig or lipstick.
Pretty sure there will be a Vietnam story for that too.
Hair? I’m not the one to be talking to about hair, areff.
Rats have feelings too, and they need lawyers.
Lawyer argues activists should speak on behalf of animals in court (via BCF)
Um, yes, rat traps should be banned because of sex workers in Vancouver. Obvious!
The old folk are at it again.
Disgusting.
Pretty sure there will be a Vietnam story for that too.
Deep in the elephant grass, spud-peelers on full automatic, when the Cong’s Priapic Revolutionary Brigade pounced. They came at us right and left….
Stay tuned.
Naughty thread today.
Shampoo works for me, areff.
CSI Catallaxy??
I am enjoying the hypocrisy.
areff – I hope you are not being hairist or bragging about your flowing locks.
Greta Loonberg
https://imgur.com/AmkZ825
In keeping with the apparent theme for the day.
“she might have accidentally ingested the banned substance contained in supplements”?
Her boyfriend is a bodybuilder?
Secondhand substance absorption?
Often mistaken for Prince Valiant, Doomlord.
As IT notes, enough of this smut. I’m off to run some errands. Will check my chin first though, Ellie.
Gosh. I’d never have thought of that. I have heard that with some girls it has been a hindrance to weight loss – too much of a high protein diet – but as an access to banned substances? Unlikely, I think.
Much of this is apocryphal anyway. Male fantasies quite often. A lot of girls just spit it out.
To each her own.
lol
NO PRIDE Big Brother star targeted in vile homophobic rant as Muslim woman screams ‘shame on you’ at Pride march
They sort of can – being very much ovine in how they comport themselves – but they are not much use for anything.
Their pelts are greasy and usually infested with vermin. The meat is bland and stringy. They aren’t water absorbent, only marginal electrical insulators, only produce a sustained low level of heat when ignited – in short they have no real industrial use.
You can scatter a couple in the front yard to stop dogs defecating there, but they are less appealing than the dogshit and they attract flies.
Really, the only use is taking them into the bush and cutting down a tree in front of them – then they wail and weep and utter the most inane sympathy for the spirits of the trees. All good clean fun but the novelty wears off pretty quick.
That is why you find little flocks of them scattered in bushlands and rural areas. Not really worth taking home afterward.
Professional courtesy, I suppose.
From the OOT:
Firstly, the practice of confinement in European culture took place after childbirth and was thought to be restorative but punitive, as by confined you meant,
The ‘confinement’ you clearly want here is not restorative. Further, what could you have meant by ‘irrespective of circumstances’? What circumstances do nothing to annul the father’s confinement?
Secondly, of course the father shares responsibility with the mother for their pregnancy, but you have still not explained why the father needs to be ‘confined’ during pregnancy given that the mother is not confined during pregnancy, and certainly not in the sense of being “confined to nine months (for symmetry) in clink, or someplace similar“. Maybe you meant nothing more than there must be some symmetrical inconvenience visited upon the father during the mother’s pregnancy, but again, why? Must the inconvenience of the father’s labors also be visited upon the mother? I’m struggling to find any possible ground, ‘whatever the circumstance’, that demands any such reciprocity of inconvenience.
Yes, this is what happens when those in-loco-parentis get permissive.
I blame Doomlord. He had better get back to admonishing us for our sins.
And giving out penances.
No indulgences either. This is not a climate change issue.
Apart from the aspects of self-declared gender already mentioned here, I wonder what the implications are for laura norder? How can you identify a terrorist if all they have to do is declare that they are now someone else, and their birth certificate is changed, their name is changed, etc? How about eligibility for welfare payments? A smart scamster could get double benefits via both identities. What will happen to the integrity of geneaology studies? What about passports?
And so on, and so on.
Politicians seem to have rushed headlong into woke transgenderism without a thought for the implications for national security, domestic law enforcement, the tax and social security system, etc.
Remember when it was every adopted kid’s right to find out who their biological parents are? Another ‘right’ that has been pushed down the totem pole by enabling parents to erase the facts of their birth.
What is wrong with these people?
lol, extremely droll.
Somewhere I have a whole page of such lawyer jokes. Such as the time a lawyer asked a long-suffering doctor in court whether a patient could function without a brain, and the doctor answered only if he was a lawyer and happened to be practicing law somewhere.
The old folk are at it again.
Disgusting.
Leave Gargles and Co alone.
The reality is a warm kero bath.
Let them have their fun.
It’s harmless.
It’s nice to see other people with more delusions than me.
Very refreshing and heartwarming.
Literally Carry On Catallaxy!
😁
Hmmm. It is hypocrisy straight ahead and on on the right and left flank.
Firstly …
Chinese swimmer claims the drug testers didn’t have the right credentials so their vial got smashed. Very Bad.
Australian swimmer has definite positives (A and B). No problem. We just need to find out how she “accidentally came into contact with it”, including the possibility of her having ingested one of the infamous “Contador sandwiches”. FFS, at least come up with an original bullshit story.
Secondly …
34 current and former Essendon players were suspended for a year for taking supplements. None returned a positive sample despite, I think, well over half of them being tested during 2012 (some multiple times). In fact, we were assured that the samples were being stored in a state-of-the-art testing lab in Chermany, and eventually the mystery drug would be discovered. Seven years on … nothing.
Then we have the swimmer, who returns positive A and B samples and there is a push to let her off because she might have taken the drug as part of contaminated supplements.
Goodness gracious. You be the Judge.
I’m surprised that nobody has picked up on this. So all I need do is put on some lipstick and a wig and I can manipulate some beautician into holding my penis while getting a waxing? (This is a hypothetical before people start getting too excited.)
Manipulating people into unwanted sexual contact is usually considered to be sexual assault. So why weren’t these beauticians calling the police?
Oh, my, I smell the odour of sanctimony and the crunch of shifting goalposts again. Must be Dover.
In English literature and language ‘confinement’ meant the period preceding childbirth for a woman. I expect that in typical Jesuit fashion you elided it into ‘European’ hoping that no-one would notice. Well, I did.
Frankly, you would have made a lousy barrister, because the judge and a decent opposing counsel would have forced you to stick to the point.
And no, I am not going to engage in one of your endless, fanatical, slippery excuses for a debate. Life is too short, especially when we could be discussing hippies, politics, youthful indiscretions and even … economics!
In A 1st, Doctors In U.S. Use CRISPR Tool To Treat Patient With Genetic Disorder
Judicial jokes are just as funny.
Struggling grazier helped himself to a few of his neighbor’s cows. He was duly arrested, charged, and fronted the beak.
The foreman of the jury sent a message to the bench. “We all know (the accused) – he’s feeling the pinch as much as the rest of us. If he promises to give the cows back, can we find him “Not Guilty.?”
The bench replied with a lecture on the principles of the justice system, and why such a verdict would be grossly improper.
The next message from the jury room was “Not guilty, and he doesn’t have to give the cows back.”