Troppo Watch

A rejoinder to our own Steve Kates. The left fights back. John Quiggin launches Economics in Two Lessons.

Welcome to the launch of another book by Australia’s most overachieving economist. A global authority on decision theory, he also publishes in the daily press, in submissions to government inquiries on his blog and in academic journals in any number of other fields in environmental, agricultural, welfare, tax and finance economics to name a few areas I’m aware of. As you do.

And a meditation on the matter of political bias at the ABC.

Claims of a left-wing bias at the ABC are seldom absent from public discussion. These claims quickly lead to suggestions that the ABC should privatised. Of course, bias and impartiality are notoriously elastic and subjective concepts. The only arbiter that can make sense of this tangle of subjectivity is the Australian public. The ABC’s impartiality can only be judged by its perceived alignment with the views of the Australian public as judged by the Australian public. But how are we going to determine what the Australian public thinks is biased or impartial? Why not just ask them?

The post is illustrated with the results of a small telephone survey showing that 8% thought the ABC is biased towards the Coalition, 32% thought is is biased towards Labor and 60% thought it was neutral. Interesting but given the low ratings of the ABC how many people would have an informed opinion?