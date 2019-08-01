Can one of these really become president?

Couldn’t bear to watch myself, either today or yesterday. Sounds like a train wreck, but Democrats are pretty rancid.
ALARM: Biden repeatedly stumbles over words and stats...
'Is he running for president of space?'
AXELROD: THIS MAY BE BEST HE CAN DO...
PROTESTORS INTERRUPT DEBATE...
Early tech and mic problems plague...
Kamala calls Joe 'senator' after he addressed her as 'kid'...
Gabbard vs. Harris: You Kept Prisoners Locked Up For Labor...
Booker Torches Biden: You Destroyed Communities Like Mine...
CLASHES AND CRASHES
DEMS ATTACK TRUMP OBAMA
That’s from Drudge. These are from Instapundit.
AS ZHOU ENLAI NEVER SAID ABOUT THE IMPACT OF THE FRENCH REVOLUTION, “TOO EARLY TO SAY:” The biggest loser of tonight’s Dem debate? Barack Obama.
Plus.
DEMOCRATIC HATE FOR MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: The self-help guru’s supposedly empowering rhetoric masks a mean-spirited individualism that would lead to harmful policies if she were somehow elected. So is this blue-on-blue internecine violence — or is it a clever effort to make people on the right like her more?
Jimmy Carter, Obama got enough votes.
Depends on gullibility of voters.
What a pack of uselesswankersthese demorats are ,should all be in Baltimore trashing houses , they are about as bad as shortens alp shower and corbyns tossers . What is it about the left and stupidity . Endemic with them ,
Marianne Williamson is looking formidable.
She or Tulsi are the way ahead.
If Tulsi Gabbard ditched the Democratic Party and had a smart independent campaign backing her, she would have one hope in hell of beating Trump. But she won’t, so she doesn’t.
Pity. She’s a very brave soldier with a formidable intellect.
Apart from that, sorry Steve. In another life, Marianne Wilkinson was a stoned shopkeeper in Nimbin NSW specialising in incense and hemp products.
Naaaa I don’t want to sound like Seinfeld shallow, but she shows too much of her gums when she’s grinning. Imagine that for 4 years.
Also, she maybe Okay, but she’s just one person. Imagine the lunatics she would have to hire as the gene pool in the D’rat party is so badly damaged.