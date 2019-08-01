Can one of these really become president?

Couldn’t bear to watch myself, either today or yesterday. Sounds like a train wreck, but Democrats are pretty rancid.

ALARM: Biden repeatedly stumbles over words and stats...

'Is he running for president of space?'

AXELROD: THIS MAY BE BEST HE CAN DO...

PROTESTORS INTERRUPT DEBATE...

Early tech and mic problems plague...

Kamala calls Joe 'senator' after he addressed her as 'kid'...

Gabbard vs. Harris: You Kept Prisoners Locked Up For Labor...

Booker Torches Biden: You Destroyed Communities Like Mine...



CLASHES AND CRASHES

DEMS ATTACK TRUMP OBAMA

That’s from Drudge. These are from Instapundit.

AS ZHOU ENLAI NEVER SAID ABOUT THE IMPACT OF THE FRENCH REVOLUTION, “TOO EARLY TO SAY:” The biggest loser of tonight’s Dem debate? Barack Obama.

Plus.

DEMOCRATIC HATE FOR MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: The self-help guru’s supposedly empowering rhetoric masks a mean-spirited individualism that would lead to harmful policies if she were somehow elected. So is this blue-on-blue internecine violence — or is it a clever effort to make people on the right like her more?