Currency Lad: Pick The Real Sociopath

It’s mid 2015: Nine, Fairfax, the ABC, SBS and various other automatons within Australia’s media uniparty all excitedly hailed, promoted, quoted or booked child sexual abuse advocate Peter Saunders after he told 60 Minutes that Cardinal George Pell – who he had never met – was a “sociopathic” and “dangerous individual.” When the Cardinal responded to this defamation by saying he would be consulting his lawyers, the calumniating British blabbermouth declared such action “very unfortunate, very sad and very unChristian.” This cocky trolling was made even more exquisite for reporters because Saunders was a member of the Papal Child Abuse Commission.

Meanwhile, in Saunders’ native Britain, by late 2015 questions were beginning to be asked about why Operation Midland hadn’t found any evidence for the murders and rapes committed by VIPs, as reported to them by Carl “Nick” Beech (theretofore aided and abetted by the BBC). Lives were being utterly destroyed on the say-so of an accuser we now know to have been – and many of us knew to be from the start – a demented lunatic. But there was one man who came to the defence of Beech. It was none other than Peter Saunders. Not only did he unqualifiedly defend “Nick,” he seriously undermined real victims of actual sexual abuse by asserting that the phony VIP paedophile ‘victims’ (like “Nick” himself) simply muddled their (invented) stories when they spoke to police.

It was important not to ‘make something huge’ out of one or two misleading claims, he scolded.

There were, in fact, no truthful claims. None.

Not only did Saunders defend Beech to pressmen, he also met and spoke with him – and he was exceedingly impressed. Watch:

The following year, 2016, Saunders was unceremoniously sacked by the Vatican. Predictably, he described the dismissal as “outrageous” in a do-you-know-who-I-am? philippic.

“I have not left and I will not leave my position on the commission. I was appointed by His Holiness Pope Francis and I will only talk to him about my position.”

He’ll be standing at the velvet rope explaining that to Vatican bouncers for many years to come.

As Andrew Bolt and Gerard Henderson noted on last night’s Bolt Report, Saunders has not apologised for accidentally endorsing a now convicted fraud and paedophile. Nor have any of the Australian journalists who touted Saunders as a credible expert reported his farcical demise as an abuse whisperer. Saunders was being used by the media in Britain and Australia, certainly. Wild-eyed with ravenous yearning for the hides of cardinals and conservatives, they miked and milked him for the cause. That, however, is no excuse.