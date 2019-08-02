PDT the day after the second Democrat debate

The greatest political orator of our time. Not a dead spot anywhere. PDT arrives around 53 minute in.
I believe that individuals make prudential and moral mistakes all the time. However, the institution of government is not some magic correction fluid for wiping out these mistakes.
Has m0nty been on this site since Mueller’s Congressional testimony?
No Monty but Iamrichardcranium shows up quite regularly.
m0nty
#2778943, posted on August 2, 2018 at 12:44 pm
You reckon Trump is a Crime Lord (TM) who acts like “The Commission” of “dis ting, we have”?
Trump Tower is a cesspool of mobsters. US banks barred him years ago, he turned to the Russians for funding. It may be hard for you to believe Dot, but it has all happened before with Nixon. Yes, presidents can orchestrate crime syndicates.
m0nty
#2778965, posted on August 2, 2018 at 12:58 pm
Okay, please outline what Trump has done as a mobster and not as a victim of extortion and racketeering, but also what Nixon did beyond Watergate (which involved a lot of civil servants as well who were involved in government criminality such as MK Ultra).
Victim LOL. Yeah right, Nixon was a victim too. They’re all victims.
At least now you lot are admitting there were crimes. You’ve moved on from the “nothingburger” talking point and now it’s all about Trump as a poor innocent bystander. This will last about as long as it takes for the evidence to come out that Trump knew all about it from the beginning, and encouraged it.
m0nty
#2778982, posted on August 2, 2018 at 1:13 pm
The point was that Nixon was involved, literally with what would be called “deep staters”.
This is incorrect. There were no serving agents of the FBI, NSA or any of those organisations convicted over Watergate. The criminals were all political appointees or operatives from the Republican Party, not public servants. Howard Hunt and James McCord were ex-CIA but acted privately, not as part of the state.
What organised crime activities has Trump been involved with?
I look forward to finding out in the coming months as Mueller rolls out the indictments! What fun.
Blind Freddy could tell you the Democratic Party has already ceded the 2020 election to Trump. There’s no way back before November next year from the electoral madness that has gripped the DNC, which is heading for a generation in the wilderness. Democracy’s a real bitch if you don’t want to play by the long-established rule that Middle America decides these things.