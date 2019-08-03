Crony capitalism at work: Will nobody think of the children

It has been painful watching the often sensible Adam Creighton and normally sensible Paul Kelly contort themselves in praise of the ACCC report hit-job on social media platforms this week.

Paul Kelly’s effort in The Australian this morning is magnificent in terms of “hyperbowl”.

Every household with kids is at risk.

Let there be no confusion or misunderstanding: “Bullshit”.

Reminds me of this cartoon.

So here is the story: the so-called traditional media is an early form platform economy. They have two groups of customers – readers and advertisers. They entice the readers with news and entertainment and then package those readers and sell their eyeballs and attention to advertisers.

The so-called social media is a later form platform economy. They have two groups of customers – readers and advertisers. They entice the readers with news and entertainment and then package those readers and sell their eyeballs and attention to advertisers. It turns out that readers love gossip – who knew? – and you don’t need to have journalists deciding what is or isn’t “news”. The newer platforms are better at packaging readers and better at directing them to advertisers.

So the more efficient business model displaces the less efficient business model. This is how a capitalist economy works. This is how a capitalist economy is supposed to work.

So Kelly has two “arguments” one being a threat to kids and the other being a threat to “our” democracy.

The biggest threat to kids is bad parenting.

The biggest threat to our democracy is the arrogance of the political elite.