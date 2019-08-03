Crony capitalism at work: Will nobody think of the children

It has been painful watching the often sensible Adam Creighton and normally sensible Paul Kelly contort themselves in praise of the ACCC
report hit-job on social media platforms this week.
Paul Kelly’s effort in The Australian this morning is magnificent in terms of “hyperbowl”.
Every household with kids is at risk.
Let there be no confusion or misunderstanding: “Bullshit”.
Reminds me of this cartoon.
So here is the story: the so-called traditional media is an early form platform economy. They have two groups of customers – readers and advertisers. They entice the readers with news and entertainment and then package those readers and sell their eyeballs and attention to advertisers.
The so-called social media is a later form platform economy. They have two groups of customers – readers and advertisers. They entice the readers with news and entertainment and then package those readers and sell their eyeballs and attention to advertisers. It turns out that readers love gossip – who knew? – and you don’t need to have journalists deciding what is or isn’t “news”. The newer platforms are better at packaging readers and better at directing them to advertisers.
So the more efficient business model displaces the less efficient business model. This is how a capitalist economy works. This is how a capitalist economy is supposed to work.
So Kelly has two “arguments” one being a threat to kids and the other being a threat to “our” democracy.
The biggest threat to kids is bad parenting.
The biggest threat to our democracy is the arrogance of the political elite.
This comment thread is going to be a shitshow.
AMEN to all of that, Sinc.
The biggest threat to our economy are economists.
The Truth was out there! Ezra Norton liked it. Then we had Drudge and the blue dress.
Politicians have always needed a bogyman to take away rights from the people.
They are seeing their propaganda and lies dismantled and utterly destroyed by the alt media which just so happen to use these giant socialist media platforms as their tool of choice to get the word out. It’s always about the children, unless you want to abort that is and then it’s fine.
The biggest threat to Internet freedom, is that the Internet offers people the freedom to do the things they really always wanted to do but previously hadn’t been able to.
That crazy-eyed loon-ball Peter Dutton has been wheeling out da kids for at least two years now, trying to use them as an excuse-shield to police the internet and outlaw privacy. People simply don’t care about mainstream newspapers any more. It’s laughable when you get blocked by one of their subscription pages. Oh my, I’ll have to get the details on this story from one of the other 10,000 sites reporting it. They’re finished. It’s no surprise that Kelly (for the dinosaurs) is supporting Duttonism.
The only person I miss reading (very much) is Tim Blair.
He virtually invented the Australian blogosphere (along with Parish, Soon, Yobbo and a few others).
But I’m not giving any money to the #MeToofer, woke-plagued Daily Telegraph.
How about we change the word PLATFORM to PUBLISHING. How different would this post be then?
No of course that’s not surprising … dog bites man. What’s interesting is that for so long they sold themselves as unbiased news … but now have decided it makes more sense to sell their bias as a FEATURE therefore admitting that all along the value proposition was gatekeeping not any literary or journalistic merit.
The benefits of gatekeeping typically flow to anyone with established wealth and power, because they get to keep what they have and protect themselves from competitors. In this respect Google and Facebook are no different to News Corp or CNN. They are all forms of “Corporate Media” just like in the cartoon, and they all do deals with government because that’s how one does business in a big-government economy.
I and gave up when it ostensibly went behind a paywall. I’m stuffed if I’m paying to support 99.999% of the crap just to read Blair.