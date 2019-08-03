Liberty Quote
No one has ever succeeded in the effort to demonstrate that unionism could improve the conditions and raise the standard of living of all those eager to earn wages.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- twostix on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- twostix on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Steve trickler on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Lazlo on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Dave in Marybrook on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- jo on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- max on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- max on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- jo on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Guest post for a friend of Barnaby Joyce on the abortion debate in NSW
- Steve trickler on Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Guest post for a friend of Barnaby Joyce on the abortion debate in NSW
- Currency Lad: Pick The Real Sociopath
- PDT the day after the second Democrat debate
- Can one of these really become president?
- Folau Again
- If you’d like to buy a copy of Free Market Economics
- Troppo Watch
- Spying allegations
- There is a constituency on the right for forcing media tech giants to become even-handed
- Return on University Education Expenditure
- Told ya so
- Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Q&A Forum: July 29, 2019
- Arky: I am tired of conservative bleating over social media.
- Currency Lad: Beech of Trust
- A Tax By Another Name
- What a moron. A super-moron.
- Brexit
- Bring back the animals to reclaim the deserts
- Should have gone to Specsavers…
- Twitter too
- Trump ad focused on The Squad
- “In a game of ‘cat and mouse’ with the nation’s adversaries”
- More bad news on wind turbines in Bass Straight. Grid-wrecking bird killers
- Open Forum: July 27, 2019
- “We are the party of the people. We are the party of the many.”
- Denying warm periods again, a massive defence of windmills and Henry Ergas on the indigenous voice.
- Australia may have the world’s most incompetent central bank
- ACCC Jumps the Shark. Again. Advocates for increase in ABC Funding.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: August 3, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Time to go to bed.
2nd – thank you, thank you.
3
4 5 or whatever
Peter, did you only stay up to be first?
Anyone got a conversation starter?
Or, the Weekend Oz yet?
Muddy slides in, insomnia dripping from his chin.
Slow night! Looks like I made the team!
Melbourne Storm For the grand final this year?
Let’s keep this quiet so none of the dorks know we’re here and try to join us.
Wait a minute … I’m a dork.
Muddy slides in, insomnia dripping from his chin.
Something like this?
Too late!
Yup, that’s the spitting image of me, zyconoclast. Except less charisma. And not so smoothe skin.
Not sure about the Storm, Rossini, but word has it that the half-time entertainment will involve the symbolic slaughter of toxic white males, set to the tune of an overpriced international artiste no-one has ever heard of.
Muddy continues dribbling to himself. Story of his life.
*Violins*
Not long till Tomtime.
Aaaaany moment now.
Hmmm. Bit ronery here.
Rife in a ronery town.
Ah buggerit! Can’t be arsed going for the record. There must be some home brand vinegar in the pantry that’ll knock me out.