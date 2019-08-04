Currency Lad: They All Look The Same

Remainder bin titan, Peter FitzSimons, is cock-a-hoop:

Where is the outrage over fate of the other Folau?

Where are you now my religious friends, my champions of free speech?

Calling all cars. I say, calling all cars! You know who you are. You were apoplectic with rage at the very idea that Israel Folau could be sacked by Rugby Australia for twice putting up homophobic gibberish, the second time after specifically committing contractually not to do so. His individual “religious freedom”, you shrieked, outweighed everything else, and his individual “freedom of speech” was so sacrosanct there could be no question of sacking him, even if it did piss off just about the entire rugby community, sponsors et al, not to mention generating weeks of devastating publicity for the game.

But we really need to hear from you now that Israel Folau’s cousin, Josiah Folau, has, as reported by the Herald, been let go from his casual teaching job at the prestigious Catholic school St Gregory’s College, Campbelltown, only a short time after describing the Catholic Church as “the synagogue of Satan”…

How can that be? I thought it was his individual right to put out any religious gibberish he wants? I thought any attempt to let someone go just for expressing their religious views would be a gross infringement on his individual rights to freedom of speech?

And yes, the concept of freedom of speech is rooted in the right of the individual, not the collective. So of course if you want to be consistent and everyfink, Josiah’s right to say and write whatever he damn well pleases … trumps the rights of his employer to sack an employee …