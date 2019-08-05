One video worth a million blog posts

A look into what happened during one part of the national convention of the Democratic Socialists of America in Atlanta this weekend. pic.twitter.com/bWekVQxPWV
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2019
When the revolution comes there will be jazz hands.
Couldn’t organise a pissup in a brewery.
Well, there is obviously no need for me to waste any time worrying about these folk disrupting the USA. Back to sleep for me…
Chattering class language?
You know it makes sense…’comrade’!
These people should never have been let out of the asylum!
The Addam’s Family with Cousin Itt, was ahead of its time.
All those earnest little snowflakes…
?Oscar Wilde was right! Socialism takes up too many evenings.
My gosh. Do these people want to win any elections?
On the other hand: PDT might be laughing out loud!
No wonder they are so concerned about a bit of global warming
Those requests were very reasonable…
@sarc off now