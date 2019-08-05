One video worth a million blog posts

Posted on 1:28 pm, August 5, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to One video worth a million blog posts

  1. Rebel with cause
    #3123882, posted on August 5, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    When the revolution comes there will be jazz hands.

  2. Bronson
    #3123887, posted on August 5, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Couldn’t organise a pissup in a brewery.

  3. BoyfromTottenham
    #3123892, posted on August 5, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Well, there is obviously no need for me to waste any time worrying about these folk disrupting the USA. Back to sleep for me…

  4. stackja
    #3123895, posted on August 5, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Chattering class language?

  5. wal1957
    #3123905, posted on August 5, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    You know it makes sense…’comrade’!

    These people should never have been let out of the asylum!

  6. bemused
    #3123911, posted on August 5, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    The Addam’s Family with Cousin Itt, was ahead of its time.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3123913, posted on August 5, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    All those earnest little snowflakes…

  8. Jim Rose
    #3123918, posted on August 5, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    ?Oscar Wilde was right! Socialism takes up too many evenings.

  9. Enoch Root
    #3123919, posted on August 5, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    My gosh. Do these people want to win any elections?
    On the other hand: PDT might be laughing out loud!

  10. a happy little debunker
    #3123920, posted on August 5, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    All those earnest little snowflakes…

    No wonder they are so concerned about a bit of global warming

  11. feelthebern
    #3123923, posted on August 5, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Those requests were very reasonable…

    @sarc off now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.