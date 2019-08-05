Liberty Quote
The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- feelthebern on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- The not very bright Marcus on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Spider on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- a reader on Currency Lad: They All Look The Same
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- feelthebern on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- areff on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- min on McCrann vs Kohler in The Weekend Australian 3-4 August
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- jupes on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- The not very bright Marcus on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- McCrann vs Kohler in The Weekend Australian 3-4 August
- What is the legal and ethical answer?
- One video worth a million blog posts
- David Bidstrup: How does something at -18 C warm us up by +33 C?
- Currency Lad: They All Look The Same
- If it’s not illegal to say it, it should be illegal not to transmit what is being said
- The deep roots of Extinction Rebellion
- Engineers vs crony capitalism. Sound familiar? Think submarines and electricity
- Jacinta Price on tour!
- John Roskam: Keep The ACCC Out Of Social Media
- Crony capitalism at work: Will nobody think of the children
- The best airplane book ever
- Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Guest post for a friend of Barnaby Joyce on the abortion debate in NSW
- Currency Lad: Pick The Real Sociopath
- PDT the day after the second Democrat debate
- Can one of these really become president?
- Folau Again
- If you’d like to buy a copy of Free Market Economics
- Troppo Watch
- Spying allegations
- There is a constituency on the right for forcing media tech giants to become even-handed
- Return on University Education Expenditure
- Told ya so
- Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Q&A Forum: July 29, 2019
- Arky: I am tired of conservative bleating over social media.
- Currency Lad: Beech of Trust
- A Tax By Another Name
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
23 please
May I have 31 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 24
A Reader 23
15 please Carpe.
Cast?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 24
A Reader 23
Vic in Prossy 31
Jason Falinski, Liberal MP for Mackellar
Katy Gallagher, Shadow Minister for Finance
Zali Steggall, Independent for Warringah
Cassandra Goldie, CEO of Australian Council of Social Service
Adam Creighton, Economics Editor, The Australian
48 please Carpe.
Can I have 35 please Carpe?
Looks like a Glowball warming and SJW pile on tonight.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 24
A Reader 23
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 48
Beertruk 35
The Panel
Jason Falinski – wussbag
Katy Gallagher – HARPY HARPY
Zali Steggall – Dumb as dogshit HARPY HARPY
Cassandra Goldie – Tax Hoover
Adam Creightomn – Low Energy
Yair yair…get on with it?
1st question from a 62yo on newstart recipient – no on will hire her with a low skill level
Not unusual
First question is an unsolicited life history.
First question is an unsolicited life history.
Reading off her resume.
Still no conservative on the panel, huh?
I’ll take 4 please Lord Carpe.
Highly skilled so…..
Q1. Frame the Lib as not caring about the poor
Back on FIFO, have a unfair dismissal claim against me because i sacked an Oz expat in PNG
You can’t make this shit up, mediation hearing by phone on 13th Aug FMD
I meant to insert a comma in there. Somewhere.
First questioner would be a good example of the issue of a high minimum wage.
I think they have a different way of handling dismissals in PNG.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 24
A Reader 23
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 48
Beertruk 35
Muddy 4
FMD! “Zali, sister”!!!
Victims everywhere
26 please Jugulum
2 please, Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 24
A Reader 23
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 48
Beertruk 35
Muddy 4
Turtle of WA 26
Ellie 2
It should be called Restart. With EST.
Lets sell TheirALBC. There is 1.5b for a start.
Steggal – need enough money on newstart to live reasonably, Oh sod off
Zali Spazall
RobK
#3124286, posted on August 5, 2019 at 9:30 pm
15 please Carpe.
😜
Sounds like a ripper of a show.
Newstart – A lifestyle to live off.
Shadow bint – has no idea what she is on about
Tuned in late … think I will turn off early
Oy vey!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 24
A Reader 23
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 48
Beertruk 35
Muddy 4
Turtle of WA 26
Ellie 2
Rob K 15
Protect Trans Kids? From whom? The lefty scum that want to chop their cock off?
Not wishing to be rude, but I don’t think I would hire the newstart compassionate one.
The T-shirt! Gawd.
Next question from a protect trans kids T-shirt wearer, WTF
Why the hell would any government minister go on this set up gotcha sobfest?
“i heard that everyone with a robodebt commits suicide “… only hearsay mind you … and perhaps that might not be a bad thing
Zali – waffles shyte, serious shyte
Such a dead panel. No insight. No intelligence.
Onto Crown Casino – I know SFA about this
All the questions are asking for government to increase expenditure. Surprise.
So the member for Waringah gets on Q&A with favourable treatment.
That’s new.
Didn’t get to catch up with Westie Woman in Osaka
But she knows my and my wife’s real name and where we are in the real world, and i know hers too. She is very nice i regret not being able to meet her. Sometimes work intrudes on life.