What is the legal and ethical answer?

Let me see if I can put my point in reply this way.
Suppose I start up a blog on some platform and it runs for a few years.
Then suppose whoever runs the blog’s platform decides that they do not like the contents of the blog.
Is it permissible, either legally or ethically, for the platform host to close down the blog and trash all of the blog’s history?
Whether it is or isn’t, should it be?
And no sooner do I put this up, this is what I see at Instapundit.
CLOUDFLARE SHUTS DOWN SERVICE FOR 8CHAN AS A TERRORIST SITE. “We just sent notice that we are terminating 8chan as a customer effective at midnight tonight Pacific Time. The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths. Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit.”
Prediction: This will not help, and there will be a slippery slope as the usual woke idiots will be encouraged to demand bans of other sites they dislike. Will Cloudflare be strong enough to resist those? I doubt it, personally, but I’d love to be wrong.
I don’t know what law covers blogs.
I know I own a strata unit.
There are strata rules.
There is strata legislation.
Blog owner might get tired of threatened legal suits.
Freedom of speech in Australia is qualified.
What were the terms of service you agreed to when you started posting? Did they promise you words in eternity and did you promise to agree to any particular codes?
Are you suggesting that … having let you come into my (private) home to chat with my friends and others I let in, that there is some legal or ethical constraint on me keeping you out of my (private) home there after, then yes. It is possible.
We can pretend all we like but private platforms are not public squares. Their property. Their rules. Don’t like them, leave or start your own.
Every host has terms and conditions that apply to your contract with them (usually for a set period of time) and, unless you break any of those terms and conditions, your blog can’t legally be terminated without due cause.
But on another note, everything in your blog should be regularly backed up, daily if it’s a very active blog, and the backup should be located on a different host. A backup is also important should your contract not be extended or in some way comes into dispute, as then you can easily transfer to another host and lose very little, if anything.
Isn’t Catallaxy Files backed up in Canberra on little metal plates or summat?
bemused – Backup could be expensive. Will Cats need to pay?
Sinc rules are displayed at the top of the blog page.
Maybe a completely neutral carrier financed by the taxpayer and run by a ggovernment minister would be better ? Oh Wait ! We already have two ,abc and sbs , right and they are neutral , just ask the minister .
AU$50/year is all it costs me and the entire blog is backed up daily to US servers: https://vaultpress.com/. It’s proved very useful a couple of times when things went awry.
If you’re a capitalist it should absolutely be permissible legally, even if it’s not’s ethical.
Can’t believe I have to explain this to a classic economist but: you do not have a right to a service.
Isn’t it in 8ch that Qanon used to post? Feeling a little conspiracy theorist…