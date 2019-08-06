Like being a mosquito at a nudist colony

Brilliant US economist Thomas Sowell was once asked to critique some of the policy failures of President Obama said:
It’s like bring a mosquito at a nudist colony. You don’t know where to start.
Writing in the Australian on the weekend, sometimes brilliant, more recently increasingly wrong and verbose, Paul Kelly wrote about the ACCC report into digital platforms:
There is so much to criticise, but where to start. Given limited time, TAFKAS will highlight but 2 sentences. One from Kelly and a quote from Rod Sims (head of the ACCC):
From Kelly:
The market economy cannot survive without governments discharging their solemn task of strong regulation.
From Sims:
The ACCC’s view is that few consumers are fully informed of, fully understand, or effectively control, the scope of data collected and the bargain they are entering into with digital platforms when they sign up for, or use, their services.
Where to start where to start.
Solemn task of strong regulation! TAFKAS is lost for words.
Forget about the security of the people. More important is the regulation of the people.
And dear Chairman Sims, if the ACCC is so concerned with consumers awareness and knowledge of the scope and use of their data, TAFKAS waits with great interest for your review of the Commonwealth’s use of data, including meta data, Medicare data, ATO data, financial data and the behind the scenes data matching and analysis going on.
How about the ACCC’s investigation of the collection and use of data by political parties, which are neatly exempted from privacy and spam and other such legislation.
Go on Chairman Sims. TAFKAS dares you.
Kelly closes with this:
Few doubt the magnitude of the task facing governments. Yet arguing that government should allow these companies to set their own rules in their own interests cannot be sustained in a democratic polity.
Yes Mr Kelly. God forbid private enterprise from operating without the approval, oversight and “solemn regulation” of government.
Google, Facebook, Twitter, don’t like competition.
Mosquito in a nudist camp ? Decisions decisions ! So much to do ,so little time .
I for one, welcome our regulative overlords
The problem isn’t the collection of data on a particular platform its that they are able to continue tracking you outside that particular platform, even if you have never signed up to said platform or used said platforms services.
I would wager very strongly that the Government and its stooges are not interested in stopping this but instead would like to better “regulate” it to ensure that any information they desire is theirs for the taking should they ever “request” it.
Such a simple solution. Give Google, Facebook, Twitter and whoever else comes along one of two options, become a publisher or carrier and abide by the rules under which each operate. Make a choice or we’ll make it for you.
We, the people, will do nothing to prevent you carrying on your business, as long as you abide by the rules contained within the choice that you make (or we make for you). So simple.
There’s an interesting article in Quadrant entitled “the scolds of contemporary capitalism” which points out that corporations may well wield more power over individuals than governments do.
This is a challenge for libertarians, who tend to see the labels of “government” and “private enterprise” as being mutually exclusive and as being definitive of an institution’s proper powers and limitations.
Two points – firstly, are “government” and “private enterprise” necessarily so distinct? I don’t just mean the practical effects of crony capitalism (along with the third member of the troika, big unionism), though that’s part of it. To take some examples:
(a) when the Roman Empire outsourced tax collection to the highest bidder, was, say, Zacchaeus or St Matthew acting as “government” or as “private enterprise” when they muscled a good deal from a taxpayer?
(b) In the feudal system, if a mesne lord announced that cottagers who trespassed in the deer forest would forfeit their leases, was the lord acting as “government” or “private property owner”?
(c ) today when a Metro Trains inspector uses statutory authority to inflict an on the spot penalty, is that a “government” act or a “private enterprise” act?
(d) if the tech giants ban people under the shelter of a government edict that they are a “carrier” not a “publisher”, are they utilising a “government” immunity or is their privileged position still “private enterprise”?
Second, even assuming that we could always decide confidently whether an institution is acting as “government” or “private enterprise”, should the label “government” or “private” really be determinative as to whether an institution should be allowed to wield certain powers? If government outsourced some aspects of law enforcement to a private body and gave the private body the right to detain people without trial on their private properties, would that be ok because the body in question was “private”? [Cf the 13 year old girl held prisoner for insufficient obsequiousness to Goodesy? Buy a ticket, voluntarily go to the game, get held prisoner in secret detention? I’m not sure of the exact land tenure at the outer on match days, but the event is clearly run by the AFL, not the government.]
I think that there are cases where it’s worth thinking beyond the absolutist dogmatic application of labels “government” or “private enterprise”.
Nationalize them. That’ll learn ’em 🙂
bemused
#3124963, posted on August 6, 2019 at 4:58 pm
Yes, that’s the key in relation to banning/shadowbanning etc.
Data harvesting and selling, privacy etc. are different issues – I’m inclined to think that consumers should look after themselves without expecting “gummint” to place blanket bans on anything that the consumer may retrospectively decide that he or she doesn’t like (and neglected to check before entering the contract with the tech giant), but it’s not an area I know a lot about.
If consumers are not fully informed, inform them and, let them make choices and keep your meddlesome fingers out of citizens’ lives — Mill again:
The mischief begins when, instead of calling forth the activity and powers of individuals and bodies, it substitutes its own activity for theirs; when, instead of inform-ing, advising, and, upon occasion, denouncing, it makes them work in fetters, or bids them stand aside and does their work instead of them … (On Liberty).
TAFKAS is also a bit lost for grammar.
Absolutely. It’s the individual’s own choice as to whether they use the services and/or give away the required personal information. But what gets up my goat is that these companies control all information and receive comfort in that they can call themselves both publishers and carriers and thus remain immune from what they do.
If Google is made a publisher, then I accept that they can delete and/or show whatever search results they want. Everyone will know that Google search results may well be tainted. That then allows another search engine to compete but as a carrier and people will know that they must present search results without interference. The latter can be scrutinised quite well, as there are already many eyes that can attest that Google is tainted.
The same applies to Facebook, Twitter etc. If they choose to become publishers, then they can do what they want, but also must watch out for libel by what is posted by them as a publisher. That’s what scares the pants off all of them. They are currently immune from all of this and thus they can have their cake and eat it as well.