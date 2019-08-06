Like being a mosquito at a nudist colony

Brilliant US economist Thomas Sowell was once asked to critique some of the policy failures of President Obama said:

It’s like bring a mosquito at a nudist colony. You don’t know where to start.

Writing in the Australian on the weekend, sometimes brilliant, more recently increasingly wrong and verbose, Paul Kelly wrote about the ACCC report into digital platforms:

There is so much to criticise, but where to start. Given limited time, TAFKAS will highlight but 2 sentences. One from Kelly and a quote from Rod Sims (head of the ACCC):

From Kelly:

The market economy cannot survive without governments discharging their solemn task of strong regulation.

From Sims:

The ACCC’s view is that few consumers are fully informed of, fully understand, or effectively control, the scope of data collected and the bargain they are entering into with digital platforms when they sign up for, or use, their ­services.

Where to start where to start.

Solemn task of strong regulation! TAFKAS is lost for words.

Forget about the security of the people. More important is the regulation of the people.

And dear Chairman Sims, if the ACCC is so concerned with consumers awareness and knowledge of the scope and use of their data, TAFKAS waits with great interest for your review of the Commonwealth’s use of data, including meta data, Medicare data, ATO data, financial data and the behind the scenes data matching and analysis going on.

How about the ACCC’s investigation of the collection and use of data by political parties, which are neatly exempted from privacy and spam and other such legislation.

Go on Chairman Sims. TAFKAS dares you.

Kelly closes with this:

Few doubt the magnitude of the task facing governments. Yet arguing that government should allow these companies to set their own rules in their own interests cannot be sustained in a democratic polity.

Yes Mr Kelly. God forbid private enterprise from operating without the approval, oversight and “solemn regulation” of government.