Liberty Quote
It is a fine thing to be honest, but it is also very important to be right.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- BrettW on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Not Uh oh on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Top Ender on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Mater on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Ellie on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- sfw on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Ivan Denisovich on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- mh on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: August 3, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- McCrann vs Kohler in The Weekend Australian 3-4 August
- What is the legal and ethical answer?
- One video worth a million blog posts
- David Bidstrup: How does something at -18 C warm us up by +33 C?
- Currency Lad: They All Look The Same
- If it’s not illegal to say it, it should be illegal not to transmit what is being said
- The deep roots of Extinction Rebellion
- Engineers vs crony capitalism. Sound familiar? Think submarines and electricity
- Jacinta Price on tour!
- John Roskam: Keep The ACCC Out Of Social Media
- Crony capitalism at work: Will nobody think of the children
- The best airplane book ever
- Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Guest post for a friend of Barnaby Joyce on the abortion debate in NSW
- Currency Lad: Pick The Real Sociopath
- PDT the day after the second Democrat debate
- Can one of these really become president?
- Folau Again
- If you’d like to buy a copy of Free Market Economics
- Troppo Watch
- Spying allegations
- There is a constituency on the right for forcing media tech giants to become even-handed
- Return on University Education Expenditure
- Told ya so
- Tuesday Forum: July 30, 2019
- Q&A Forum: July 29, 2019
- Arky: I am tired of conservative bleating over social media.
- Currency Lad: Beech of Trust
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Podium!
Metoo
As discussed here last night …
Perhaps inspired by the Christchurch massacre, Jacinda Ardern moves in for the kill:
Sweeping abortion law changes: Woman’s right to choose until 20 weeks.
Visited a large construction site recently.
No engineers or supervisors available. They were all undertaking three hours cultural sensitivity training.
I asked whose culture.
Aboriginal was the reply with the explanation that we have some indigenous employees on the site and an affirmative action hiring policy supported by the state government.
.
I don’t know whether to be angry, or just sad.
Noticing a proliferation of male/female/other doing online business with big companies now.
The madness continues..
Oh Dear. Q & A caught out again
Death to Extinction Rebellion!
As discussed here last night …
Perhaps inspired by the Christchurch massacre, Jacinda Ardern moves in for the kill
Meanwhile, in NSW:
Speccie readers will recall how we broke the story last week, revealing the extent of the bill’s provisions. Greenwich and his bandwagon of co-sponsors (a vanity role, rather than one recognised at law or in the standing orders) say it’s all about removing abortion from the Crimes Act, but it does far more than that, allowing abortion until moments before birth for reasons that the Health Minister tried and awkwardly failed last week to explain, such as the mothers future social circumstances.
It also requires doctors who object on conscience grounds to nevertheless refer a woman who wants an abortion to a doctor who will perform the gruesome procedure. While MPs are allowed to act according to conscience, rather than along party lines, the same protection is not extended to medical practitioners. And this from the mob who say that abortion should be between a woman and her doctor!
https://www.spectator.com.au/2019/08/gladys-greyhound-moment/
Several years ago I was in a compulsory lecture about aboriginal sensitivities, (Vic Gov job, I didn’t last long). Anyway this woman told us that aborigines have telepathic and psychic powers and that we must respect and believe this. I ignored everything until she stated that until the 1967 referendum on aboriginal voting it was legal to shoot aboriginals as they were classified as under the flora and fauna act.
That was too much, I disagreed and stated that it has never been legal to shoot and or murder aborigines from the days of the first fleet and that while crimes like that have been committed people have been charged and found guilty of such murders. She didn’t like this and demanded that I be removed from the lecture. I left of my own accord.
India stirs up a hornet nest.
India revokes special status for Kashmir, sparking fears of unrest
Maybe they think China is sufficiently busy with the US to risk this move.
Good morning all
Thanks for the link, sparkx.
She was woeful. Fake tears.
From the old thread :
“Police have cordoned off the street, which has been filled with market-style stalls and even a stage with microphones and a drum kit”.
How is it that they can set up market style stalls ! What a joke
How about somebody create Judiciary Rebellion. The aim would be to block the driveways of Magistrates who have previously been lenient towards Feral Rebellion. Naturally the police would standby and watch over them as the driveway blockers bask in the sun and give press interviews.
I note Serge was on the radio today being interviewed and say he was not participating but just there to watch “the fun”.