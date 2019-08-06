Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019

Posted on 9:30 am, August 6, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019

  3. C.L.
    #3124675, posted on August 6, 2019 at 9:46 am

    As discussed here last night …
    Perhaps inspired by the Christchurch massacre, Jacinda Ardern moves in for the kill:
    Sweeping abortion law changes: Woman’s right to choose until 20 weeks.

    “Abortion is the only medical procedure that is still a crime in New Zealand. It’s time for this to change,” [Justice Minister Andrew] Little said.

    “Safe abortion should be treated and regulated as a health issue; a woman has the right to choose what happens to her body.”

    The bill would also no longer be a crime if women induced their own miscarriages, he said.

  4. Natural Instinct
    #3124677, posted on August 6, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Visited a large construction site recently.
    No engineers or supervisors available. They were all undertaking three hours cultural sensitivity training.
    I asked whose culture.
    Aboriginal was the reply with the explanation that we have some indigenous employees on the site and an affirmative action hiring policy supported by the state government.
    .
    I don’t know whether to be angry, or just sad.

  5. thefrollickingmole
    #3124679, posted on August 6, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Noticing a proliferation of male/female/other doing online business with big companies now.
    The madness continues..

  7. mh
    #3124688, posted on August 6, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Death to Extinction Rebellion!

  8. Ivan Denisovich
    #3124690, posted on August 6, 2019 at 10:02 am

    As discussed here last night …
    Perhaps inspired by the Christchurch massacre, Jacinda Ardern moves in for the kill

    Meanwhile, in NSW:

    Speccie readers will recall how we broke the story last week, revealing the extent of the bill’s provisions. Greenwich and his bandwagon of co-sponsors (a vanity role, rather than one recognised at law or in the standing orders) say it’s all about removing abortion from the Crimes Act, but it does far more than that, allowing abortion until moments before birth for reasons that the Health Minister tried and awkwardly failed last week to explain, such as the mothers future social circumstances.

    It also requires doctors who object on conscience grounds to nevertheless refer a woman who wants an abortion to a doctor who will perform the gruesome procedure. While MPs are allowed to act according to conscience, rather than along party lines, the same protection is not extended to medical practitioners. And this from the mob who say that abortion should be between a woman and her doctor!

    https://www.spectator.com.au/2019/08/gladys-greyhound-moment/

  9. sfw
    #3124692, posted on August 6, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Several years ago I was in a compulsory lecture about aboriginal sensitivities, (Vic Gov job, I didn’t last long). Anyway this woman told us that aborigines have telepathic and psychic powers and that we must respect and believe this. I ignored everything until she stated that until the 1967 referendum on aboriginal voting it was legal to shoot aboriginals as they were classified as under the flora and fauna act.

    That was too much, I disagreed and stated that it has never been legal to shoot and or murder aborigines from the days of the first fleet and that while crimes like that have been committed people have been charged and found guilty of such murders. She didn’t like this and demanded that I be removed from the lecture. I left of my own accord.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3124694, posted on August 6, 2019 at 10:04 am

    India stirs up a hornet nest.

    India revokes special status for Kashmir, sparking fears of unrest

    India revoked the special status for Kashmir on Monday that would strip its ability to make laws as it cut off communications and deployed thousands of troops to the disputed Himalayan region over fears of unrest.

    ​The order would remove Article 370 of India’s Constitution, which dates to 1949, eliminating the Indian-administered state’s right to its own constitution and decision-making abilities over all matters except defense, communications and foreign affairs.

    Maybe they think China is sufficiently busy with the US to risk this move.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3124696, posted on August 6, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Good morning all

  12. Ellie
    #3124699, posted on August 6, 2019 at 10:11 am

    Thanks for the link, sparkx.
    She was woeful. Fake tears.

  13. BrettW
    #3124716, posted on August 6, 2019 at 10:35 am

    From the old thread :

    “Police have cordoned off the street, which has been filled with market-style stalls and even a stage with microphones and a drum kit”.

    How is it that they can set up market style stalls ! What a joke

    How about somebody create Judiciary Rebellion. The aim would be to block the driveways of Magistrates who have previously been lenient towards Feral Rebellion. Naturally the police would standby and watch over them as the driveway blockers bask in the sun and give press interviews.

    I note Serge was on the radio today being interviewed and say he was not participating but just there to watch “the fun”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.