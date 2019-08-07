Almost 60 protesters were arrested during a climate change protest in Brisbane yesterday, with dramatic footage emerging of a police officer pursuing an activist and pinning him to the ground. https://t.co/W3DPv8EBSi @@JoelDry7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/bPpVuwvp04
— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 6, 2019
Liberty Quote
It is a dangerous myth that the people and the government are the same. The government is a set of interests that the people must tirelessly watch to make sure it does not destroy their liberties for its own political advantage.— David Kemp
-
Recent Comments
- a happy little debunker on Climate loonies arrested in Brisbane
- DaveR on The hazards of synthetic valuations of environmental services
- roger on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- mh on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- struth on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Steve trickler on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- John Constantine on The hazards of synthetic valuations of environmental services
- dover_beach on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- a happy little debunker on Rising seas. Going backwards in Sydney Harbour! And more
- struth on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- yarpos on The hazards of synthetic valuations of environmental services
- hzhousewife on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Fat Tony on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- a happy little debunker on If their readers wanted news they wouldn’t read The New York Times
- Tintarella di Luna on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Boambee John on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Entropy on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Entropy on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- hzhousewife on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- The Countess on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- roger on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- hzhousewife on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- mh on If their readers wanted news they wouldn’t read The New York Times
- roger on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- bemused on The hazards of synthetic valuations of environmental services
-
Recent Posts
- Climate loonies arrested in Brisbane
- The hazards of synthetic valuations of environmental services
- If their readers wanted news they wouldn’t read The New York Times
- Republicans are finally learning from their Republican president
- Rising seas. Going backwards in Sydney Harbour! And more
- David Bidstrup: Are we really “power poor” or are we just stupid?
- It’s easy to be generous with other people’s money
- Currency Lad: Werle Gone Mad
- Arky’s Unethical Investment Fund.
- Some People Understand
- Like being a mosquito at a nudist colony
- Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- McCrann vs Kohler in The Weekend Australian 3-4 August
- What is the legal and ethical answer?
- One video worth a million blog posts
- David Bidstrup: How does something at -18 C warm us up by +33 C?
- Currency Lad: They All Look The Same
- If it’s not illegal to say it, it should be illegal not to transmit what is being said
- The deep roots of Extinction Rebellion
- Engineers vs crony capitalism. Sound familiar? Think submarines and electricity
- Jacinta Price on tour!
- John Roskam: Keep The ACCC Out Of Social Media
- Crony capitalism at work: Will nobody think of the children
- The best airplane book ever
- Open Forum: August 3, 2019
- Guest post for a friend of Barnaby Joyce on the abortion debate in NSW
- Currency Lad: Pick The Real Sociopath
- PDT the day after the second Democrat debate
- Can one of these really become president?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I just wish they would seriously consider ‘saving the planet’ by not exhaling.