Currency Lad: Werle Gone Mad

When events take a dark turn, when the complexities of tragedy perplex our senses and trouble our spirits, what do we do?

My friends, we could look to the calm, rational and impartial “journalist and author” CJ Werleman in the Sydney Morning Herald. Here is a respectfully fair use abridgement of his analysis of the latest mass shootings in the United States:

Trump … Trump … Trump … Trump … Trump … Trump … Trump’s … Trump …

You get the gist.

A talented man is Werleman. For example, how does one make the largest political assassination attempt in US history – the June 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting (a garden variety Democrat targeted dozens of Republican lawmakers, almost killing one) – vanish from the record? Too easy, Campo:

It is no coincidence that far-right extremists were responsible for 100 per cent of all terrorist attacks on US soil since the end of 2017.

I hadn’t heard of Werleman before but it turns out he’s a career apologist for Muslims and a fanatical critic of “Israel’s international law and human rights violations,” “Israeli apartheid and occupation,” “Israeli settlers” and “Israel’s war crimes.” Additionally, he is contemptuous of Christianity, having authored a crackpot book entitled Jesus Lied: He Was Only Human. The tome is presently ranked #2,805,625 on Amazon. All of this gets you a column denouncing racism and bigotry in the Sydney Morning Herald.