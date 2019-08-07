If their readers wanted news they wouldn’t read The New York Times

New York Times releases a second edition with a different headline after Twitter backlash and liberals announce they’re canceling subscriptions.
Must not say anything even slightly positive about the President. They live in a sheltered workshop in which exposure to reality will drive them
crazy crazier. Taken from here.
They would also have noticed that the story on China can also be read as pro-Trump but they’re not into that kind of thing in the same way.
All the stories that fit the narrative?
In order to solve a problem it is essential to define the nature of the problem.
National Institute of Justice built a database dating back to 1966 of every mass shooter who shot and killed four or more people in a public place, and every shooting incident at schools, workplaces, and places of worship since 1999.
First, the vast majority of mass shooters in our study experienced early childhood trauma and exposure to violence at a young age. The nature of their exposure included parental suicide, physical or sexual abuse, neglect, domestic violence, and/or severe bullying. The trauma was often a precursor to mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, thought disorders or suicidality.
Second, practically every mass shooter we studied had reached an identifiable crisis point in the weeks or months leading up to the shooting. They often had become angry and despondent because of a specific grievance. For workplace shooters, a change in job status was frequently the trigger. For shooters in other contexts, relationship rejection or loss often played a role. Such crises were, in many cases, communicated to others through a marked change in behavior, an expression of suicidal thoughts or plans, or specific threats of violence.
Third, most of the shooters had studied the actions of other shooters and sought validation for their motives. People in crisis have always existed. But in the age of 24-hour rolling news and social media, there are scripts to follow that promise notoriety in death. Societal fear and fascination with mass shootings partly drives the motivation to commit them. Hence, as we have seen in the last week, mass shootings tend to come in clusters. They are socially contagious. Perpetrators study other perpetrators and model their acts after previous shootings. Many are radicalized online in their search for validation from others that their will to murder is justified.
Fourth, the shooters all had the means to carry out their plans. Once someone decides life is no longer worth living and that murdering others would be a proper revenge, only means and opportunity stand in the way of another mass shooting. Is an appropriate shooting site accessible? Can the would-be shooter obtain firearms? In 80% of school shootings, perpetrators got their weapons from family members, according to our data. Workplace shooters tended to use handguns they legally owned. Other public shooters were more likely to acquire them illegally.
How about:
Fifth, the vast majority of mass shootings happen in gun free zones.
A friend of mine has lived all her life except her university years in or within ten minutes’ drive of Newtown Connecticut, scene of the Sandy Hook shooting. Apparently even in far-left Connecticut, once that shooting had happened the citizens of Newtown realised that disarming school security guards had been a mistake, and now guards at the new school are armed.
BREAKING: New York Times appoints Twitter mob as editor. All the
newssocial media junk that’s fit to print.
The BBC has been breathlessly insistent on Trump Did It in revert need bulletin because his public condemnation didn’t follow the script they demanded.
The Dayton killings aren’t even mentioned.
“revert need” = ” every news”
This really is like the Terror. No entity could have done more to establish its woke, anti-Republican credentials than the NYT. In a sane world, this would give it enough cushioning so that the odd wobble, like this one, might be frowned upon but tolerated. But no. The crazies would burn down the NYT if they could for the sake of a single perceived deviation from revolutionary purity. They really are that crazy.