It’s easy to be generous with other people’s money

What a Dick Smith.
Hot on the heals of his complaint about receiving $500,000 in franking credit refunds, Dick Smith is now suggesting that the NewStart allowance should be increased by $75 per week. Boy oh boy is Dick generous.
According to Dick, receiving $500,000 in franking credits refunds is an:
“outrageous” use of taxpayers’ money that should be subject to a means test..
If it is so outrageous, please tell us Dick whether you have returned any of this money a voluntary contribution to the ATO? But Dick said also:
That’s wrong, I said – I’m wealthy. My accountant said ‘that’s how it works, that’s what you have to do’. I can’t stop it. I think it’s outrageous for wealthy people to be getting money from the government.
You can’t stop it? Really? Instruct your accountant to not claim the refund. That’s how you stop it.
But now, having been force fed money against his will, Dear Dick wants NewStart increased:
It’s not what this country is about and the government knows what it should do to fix it. Raising Newstart by $75 a week would cost $3 billion a year — that’s less than a third of the cost of the government’s tax cuts for high-income earners. In fact, wealthy people like me could easily pay additional tax to cover the $3bn required.
$3 billion a year. Chicken feed. But this is the neat bit. It’s apparently less than a third of the cost of the government’s tax cuts for high-income earners.
Putting aside the whole tax cuts aren’t a cost argument, such lines are really easy to make by someone who based on his $500,000 franking credit refund does not actually pay income tax and who would not actually benefit from this (not tax cut but) return of inflation. Boy this Dick is very generous with other people’s money.
There is no doubt that living on NewStart is difficult. But if you want to improve the lives of these people and their financial lot in life, perhaps you might first advocate for strategies and policies that enable the creation of jobs that will pay these people more than the base NewStart allowance. Start with advocating for reduced regulation, reduced taxation, reduced government before you advocate for the reduced purchasing power of those who actually work and those who actually employ people.
Here’s another idea Dick. With your $500,000 franking credit refund, you can fund around 130 people getting this extra $75 per week. Given you are, as you self describe “wealthy”, you could even try funding more than 130 people before before sticking your hand in other people’s pockets and signalling your virtuous generosity.
An even better Dick. Just shut up and go away.
Dick wad it?
Does Dick have any redeeming qualities?
Hmmmmmmmmm. well I like his breakfast cereal.
New Start should be increased.
You can understand why the unemployed are keen to get on the disability when the dole is so low.
Dick must have an investment strategy targeting franking credits to get half a million dollars returned to him.
Dick head.
Never forget – Dick Smith was the character who claimed that David Hicks “wasn’t getting a fair go.”
Isn’t it amazing that someone who is apparently “wealthy” has absolutely no idea how the Tax System works, or anything about it.
As when he was in business, all Dick did was supply his silly face as a logo. Everything else was run by employees. I recall him saying exactly that quite some years ago. If he didn’t know how to do something, which was often, he hired someone who did. No doubt, at that time, one of his employees was entirely engaged in minimizing Dick’s tax. Not that Dick knew anything about it.
Message to Infidel Tiger
To be on the disability pension the person needs to be disabled. Its not an alternative to Newstart for those who think people who actually work and pay taxes owe them a living.
I love how those advocating for higher Newstart keep comparing it to other countries, and claiming its low. Other countries where your dole payment relates to your earlier income.
So let’s allow an increase in Newstart, based on you much tax you’ve paid in the past. In effect, you get an additional $x a week in Newstart based on how much income tax you’ve paid in the preceding 5 years.
So those who are genuinely in between jobs, get a bigger payment to help them maintain something like their previous lifestyle while they get their next job. Afterall, it’s hard to quickly reduce your expenses.
Those that languish long term on Newstart, find their payment reduces over time back to the current rate. Discouraging bludging, and also reflecting that over time you can reduce your expenses to match your new circumstances.
Andre, that is a bit naive.
Do you really think there are a million disabled Australians of working age?