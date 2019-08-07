It’s easy to be generous with other people’s money

What a Dick Smith.

Hot on the heals of his complaint about receiving $500,000 in franking credit refunds, Dick Smith is now suggesting that the NewStart allowance should be increased by $75 per week. Boy oh boy is Dick generous.

According to Dick, receiving $500,000 in franking credits refunds is an:

“outrageous” use of taxpayers’ money that should be subject to a means test..

If it is so outrageous, please tell us Dick whether you have returned any of this money a voluntary contribution to the ATO? But Dick said also:

That’s wrong, I said – I’m wealthy. My accountant said ‘that’s how it works, that’s what you have to do’. I can’t stop it. I think it’s outrageous for wealthy people to be getting money from the government.

You can’t stop it? Really? Instruct your accountant to not claim the refund. That’s how you stop it.

But now, having been force fed money against his will, Dear Dick wants NewStart increased:

It’s not what this country is about and the government knows what it should do to fix it. Raising Newstart by $75 a week would cost $3 billion a year — that’s less than a third of the cost of the government’s tax cuts for high-income earners. In fact, wealthy people like me could easily pay additional tax to cover the $3bn required.

$3 billion a year. Chicken feed. But this is the neat bit. It’s apparently less than a third of the cost of the government’s tax cuts for high-income earners.

Putting aside the whole tax cuts aren’t a cost argument, such lines are really easy to make by someone who based on his $500,000 franking credit refund does not actually pay income tax and who would not actually benefit from this (not tax cut but) return of inflation. Boy this Dick is very generous with other people’s money.

There is no doubt that living on NewStart is difficult. But if you want to improve the lives of these people and their financial lot in life, perhaps you might first advocate for strategies and policies that enable the creation of jobs that will pay these people more than the base NewStart allowance. Start with advocating for reduced regulation, reduced taxation, reduced government before you advocate for the reduced purchasing power of those who actually work and those who actually employ people.

Here’s another idea Dick. With your $500,000 franking credit refund, you can fund around 130 people getting this extra $75 per week. Given you are, as you self describe “wealthy”, you could even try funding more than 130 people before before sticking your hand in other people’s pockets and signalling your virtuous generosity.

An even better Dick. Just shut up and go away.