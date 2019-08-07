Republicans are finally learning from their Republican president

Posted on 2:52 pm, August 7, 2019 by Steve Kates

And not before time. Democrats are the most disgusting lying hypocrites and it’s about time our side learned to return fire (or more gently, to reply in kind). It’s what I thought of myself when I saw the issue raised, but very pleased to see it has reached the level of the Senate Majority Leader as well.

3 Responses to Republicans are finally learning from their Republican president

  1. stackja
    #3125689, posted on August 7, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Dems don’t care about hypocrisy.
    MSM don’t care about Dems hypocrisy.

  2. Cassie of Sydney
    #3125695, posted on August 7, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    And that’s what you do with leftist lies, leftist smears and leftist hypocrisy….you throw it back at them. It’s not hard.

  3. mc
    #3125696, posted on August 7, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    If it wasn’t for their double standards they would not have any

