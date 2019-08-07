Rising seas. Going backwards in Sydney Harbour! And more

Somewhat against the tide of popular opinion! The mean sea level at Sydney in 2019 is 6 centimetres lower than the mean sea level at Sydney in 1914 when the Bureau Of Meteorology commenced recording Mean Sea Level.

Fort-Denison-Story

Not surprising, the land in some parts of the world is rising, in some places it is falling due to deep movements and in others it is the compaction of reclaimed land under major urban developments. Strangely little said lately about the parts of Venice that were under threat years ago, maybe they just had to slow down the traffic on the canals.

See Judith Curry’s recent comprehensive survey of seal level data. The bottom line: no change in the rate of change over a century or so. And the latest Pacific atoll studies. Growing not shrinking.

The ethanol gravy train rolls on in the US. The special interests win and everyone else loses.

* As large shares of domestic corn and soy crops are now diverted from food use to fuel production, poultry, beef, pork and fish producers (and consumers) face volatile and increasing prices for animal feed.

* Ethanol wreaks havoc on the engines and fuel systems of boats, motorcycles and lawn equipment, as well as many automobiles, which are not capable or allowed to run on E15. Repair and replacement costs are a major issue for marine and small engine owners (as I personally discovered when I owned a boat).

* Consumers and taxpayers must pay increasing costs as biofuel mandates increase under the RFS.

* Millions of acres of native prairie and other ecosystems have been turned into large-scale agricultural developments, because the RFS encourages farmers to plow land, instead of preserving habitats. This endangers ecosystems and species, exacerbates agricultural run-off and degrades water quality.

* Biofuel demand promotes conversion of natural habitats to palm oil and other plantations overseas, as well as domestically. Their life-cycle carbon dioxide emissions rival or exceed those of oil and gas.

* Expanding markets for corn ethanol by increasing E15 sales ignores and exacerbates these problems – while benefiting a small subset of the US economy but negatively impacting far more sectors, including the general public and the industries and interests represented by signatories to the Pruitt letter.

Alan Jones 1: Karoly (climate scientist) 0. Bella d’Abrera on climate change in the HSC syllabus. Why scientists remain silent 8 minutes.

Rewilding the Yellowstone National Park. Not immediately on topic but a fascinating demonstration of the balance of nature and the way human interference (hatred of wolves) could screw things up. The wolves went back and the whole ecosystem regenerated. The beavers came back too! Beautiful animals, builders of dams and community spirit.



Thanks to our stalwart colleagues at the IPA a compilation of the 20 posts that I did on Climate Change: The Facts 2017. A Golden Oldie, the thread with 678 abusive comments when I first dipped my toe in the murky waters of the climate debate on the “centre left” Club Troppo blog in 2011. Predicting that the ALP could crash and burn on the climate issue, not realising the extent of the disease in the Coalition.

Donna Laframboise on the way the IPCC uses and abuses scientists to promote the climate caper.