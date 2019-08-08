… and, um, Sinclair

There was an article in the AFR this morning reporting on Kristina Keneally’s increasingly hysterical campaign against the CPAC conference being held in Sydney this week.
On Wednesday she said the conference at the Rydges World Square Hotel came amid “the rise of alt-right, white supremacist extremism” occurring in Australia and around the world.
Then there was a list of the alt-right extremist white supremacists who’ll be there.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott, Liberal MPs Craig Kelly and Amanda Stoker, a range of News Corp Australia commentators and UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage are all set to address the conference.
Other speakers at the event include NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham, American activist Matt Schlapp and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.
An important omission.
I’ll be speaking on Saturday. So what extremist alt-right white supremacism will I be spruiking?
Well the crazy idea that while anti-trust is plausible, but not credible, in the non-digital world that it make absolutely no sense in a digital world. Then I’ll be criticising big government and crony capitalism.
KK is starting to remind me of Elizabeth Warren. Which isn’t a compliment btw.
I think A Albanese is really embarrassed by her, but he has trouble ridding Labor and unions of weirdos and crooks.
As ever the locals in the political scene are just getting on board with the crazy that is American socialist politics.
A brief mention of Rules for Radicals seems appropriate.
It comes as a refreshing surprise that the well fed, hosed and watered blokes of a certain age and heritage, within constantly changing parameters, should be suddenly identified as more than just a mob of old duffers.
It is as much of a surprise to them as anyone else.
I predict the pace will increase from here.
How so? If a digital business swallows up all competition and starts harming the consumers and even social or national interest why shouldn’t it be subject to anti-trust action?
Crony capitalism is a result of monopolies. Those who got so big by buying up all their competition can then buy a government, even a big government, to make sure they stay big and unchallenged.
It looks like all white males who are not explicitly Leftist are White Supremacists until proven otherwise. It sort of normalises white supremacy. Ho hum.
At least they aren’t calling everybody incel Nazi fascists.
Sinclair will be touting bald supremacism.
———-
The whole white supremacy thing fascinates me.
Why do brown emigrants continue to push for entry into white hellholes?
Why not move to Zimbabwe or Somalia? Wouldn’t those places be nicer?
Nobody’s girl is just doing what the left do and say, which is anything they want and they are never held to account; fuck me dead; what does it take to make the non-left return fire? For instance it is beyond doubt the 3 most recent mass shootings in the US were done by left wing, alarmist loons yet the left, once again is making the running and blaming Trump.
Nobody’s girl was the head of one of the most corrupt governments in Australia and she says this shit and gets away with it.
Act left think right™
(The anti trust breakup of their bhp would be a highly profitable free kick for the Australian economy. South 32 shows what can happen when a company is run as a business for shareholders, instead as a fortress of crony socialism like bhp.)
-Rousing banner heading for the top of the page bloke.
Wear it as a T-shirt to the conference?.
[Alas – I don’t have the T-shirt. But thought to add the banner after your fan fiction the other day. Sinc]
Shock!
Horror!
A conservative conference!
If KK isn’t happy with things here, she is quite welcome to return to the U.S.A., where she was born, and lived her first 25 years.
And good riddance to her.
I’m far more concerned about politicians in particular (like KK) faeces-stirring the population into action against a perfectly legal get-together, just because she doesn’t like their politics.
We don’t want to go the way of the Democrats in the U.S., provoking or stirring trouble.
It’s probably close to the cargo cult mentality. What causes prosperity seems mysterious but it consistently happens in certain places so it must be related to the places where it happens.
Why does she care? She has no principles anyway.
Globalisation is well and truly complete. Whatever left lunacy happens in the US, UK, Europe or Asia is reported instantly all over the world and within hours you get copy cats over here. I’m surprised it took KK this long to jump on the bandwagon.
Is there more to this than meets the eye? Keneally [and Cosmo Kramer – Limo Episode] could be on to something. Sinc is too neat. Passing himself off as an “economist” is a cover. That’s it! Sinc is really the head of the Aryan Union. Or he’s a gubmint operative sent to infiltrate the Union.
KK is playing out the effects of the increasing irrelevance of the ALP, with each outburst moving further to the left in order to be heard, and ending up sounding like a fringe activist instead of the alternate government. 3 years in opposition will be a long time for her (but not as long as it will be for the imposter Zali Steggall).
Crossie
In the beginning one person had an idea.
Without that person all the rent seekers would not have a job to negotiate about.
To conflate what I as a layman would understand to be two issues-
negotiating a wage that adequately reflects an individual’s direct input into the company (which in Australia is in some cases overinflated), and
the newly recognised fact that building an empire, even a little one as most are, is evil and should be somehow punished for its success and made to have reduced reward for their courage to have a dig; as well as the commitment to see it through to the fact that it’s employing others
is intellectually weak and does not credit the human spirit.
Empty vessels (KK) make the most noise.
Ten years ago, s conservative conference like this would have been and gone without a squeak.
But what would have been considered conventional and unobjectionable years ago is now considered “far right” or “alt-right” by even moderate lefties.
For example
Lang Hancock was too busy running BHP to be Dr Evil, and he helped and still helps the Country far more than any wage and salary earner.
This narrative about the exploitation of the employee and consumers is fatally flawed because without the products directly or indirectly supplied, there would be no employees or consumers.
I would also say it ignores the vast majority of companies are doing the best they can to be a success because of their drive and vision, and who have a priority to keep productive people.
Well you ARE kinda white Sinclair, just saying.
But what to do, they banned tanning. And orange is so much worse, not to mention the brown shoe-polish thing flips them right out. White is the new J-w to the left supremacist like KK.
I wasn’t talking about the companies who compete by providing better products or services to consumers. My comments were about a company that buys out all its competitors and then throws its weight around.
See you there Sinc!
Eggheads of the world unite…
But isn’t Ms Keneally very white herself? I’ve never detected any black roots in that flick hairdo.
Is the C-PAC live-streamed, or at least recorded so the rest of us working stiffs can watch later?