… and, um, Sinclair

There was an article in the AFR this morning reporting on Kristina Keneally’s increasingly hysterical campaign against the CPAC conference being held in Sydney this week.

On Wednesday she said the conference at the Rydges World Square Hotel came amid “the rise of alt-right, white supremacist extremism” occurring in Australia and around the world.

Then there was a list of the alt-right extremist white supremacists who’ll be there.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott, Liberal MPs Craig Kelly and Amanda Stoker, a range of News Corp Australia commentators and UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage are all set to address the conference. Other speakers at the event include NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham, American activist Matt Schlapp and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

An important omission.

I’ll be speaking on Saturday. So what extremist alt-right white supremacism will I be spruiking?

Well the crazy idea that while anti-trust is plausible, but not credible, in the non-digital world that it make absolutely no sense in a digital world. Then I’ll be criticising big government and crony capitalism.