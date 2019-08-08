Economic mis-management continues

As it happens I’m sitting at the airport at the Qantas terminal waiting on my flight when there is an article atop the paper about “Qantas boss warns climate hysteria threatens air travel”. Seems he’s not always as politically correct as he is at other times. However, what interested me here was the data on air traffic in Australia:
Business and consumer confidence is weak and there are no capacity increases likely in the near future.”
Unfortunately, with the present crew of economic mandarins on the job, both in Treasury and the RBA, nothing is going to change any time soon, because there on the lower left hand side of the page is another front-page story: “Rate cut likely after shock NZ move”. Here’s the first line:
“The prospect of negative official interest rates is hanging over the economy.”
That they are clueless about why the economy is growing so slowly is clear. Eventually they will be forced to start doing the right kinds of things, but it may take a long, long time and we will go through quite a bit of pain before they’re through. But it does make me ill to watch these people in action.
If Keynes was the solution.
Why is there still a problem?
He’s realising to go woke is to go broke?
Qantas hate Christians and dark skinned Rugby players, stopped using them last year. Alans gayz buddies can have my seat.
Steve, you’re not wrong, you’re just unaware that as someone that supports regulating trade, immigration, tech companies, etc, you are ALSO an economic mandarin. A worse one.
Is even any load-bearing structure left in your glass house at this point?
…. Says Iampeter standing utterly ignorant in his dark unlit cave.
It’s making us all sick. Is it so impossible to get the PM, the Treasurer and Finance Minister to have a long session with Steve to convince them what has to be done. It’s no laughing matter that the country is going backwards at a rate of knots. It’s about time plain commonsense reigned in Australia. And no Keynes’ career luvies to be present.
Steady on. Peter is our go-to man on Fed Reserve rates.
Wow, Mr Joyce is going to be given the Milo treatment by the left. Doesn’t he want to save the world? He should sign St Greta up as an ambassador immediately.
I’m with you ChrisM. As a lifetime Qantas Platinum member, I stopped flaying Qantas last year as Joyce rolled out one social issue after another. Sold all my Qantas shares too. I wonder if the Qantas board gave Joyce permission to use the long-standing Qantas brand, created before Joyce came on the scene, to back any social issue he chose?
Their war on cash must ramp up and fast.
Their left is conflicted, at the bottom of their pyramid, enraged diversity hire vegynsys wymynsys in vikpol want to ragelaunch at mcdonalds and ban electronic payments from cars in drive throughs.
Top of their pyramid need to ban cash, so negative interest rates can really function as phantasised.
Only cash has stopped negative interest rates from saving socialism before.
yup – just booked a business flight to the US – specifically did not choose Qantas